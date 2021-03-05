One Young World’s Kate Robertson apologizes for calling the Sussexes ‘really low’

This woman ^^ is Kate Robertson, the co-founder of One Young World. If One Young World sounds familiar to you, that’s because the Duchess of Sussex did some events and appearances for the organization, whose mission statement includes “identifying, promoting and connecting the world’s most impactful young leaders to create a better world, with more responsible, more effective leadership.” One Young World went hand-in-hand with Meghan and Harry’s roles at Commonwealth Youth Ambassadors, and at an OYW event in 2019, Meghan and Kate Robertson had an awkward interaction where Meghan tried to hug Kate in greeting on-stage, and Kate was trying to drop down in a curtsy. Well, Kate had some thoughts about the Sussexes’ interview, and the whole thing became kind of… terrible.
The founder of a youth organisation backed by the Duchess of Sussex sided with the Queen today and said Meghan Markle should sort out her grievances with the Royal Family ‘in person’ and ‘privately’. Kate Robertson tweeted at 8.18am: ‘Not having any of it. The Queen is the world’s most stunning example of duty and service. The Sussexes have grievances but should sort out in person privately. Hurting the Queen in public is really low.’
Royal author Omid Scobie, who wrote the Sussexes biography Finding Freedom, then quoted the post in a tweet at 9.12am, which saw it gain a greater audience. Mr Scobie wrote: ‘It seems that not everybody will be watching on Sunday, including the founder of One Young World, a youth-focused global forum that the Duchess of Sussex has been involved with for years.’
But by 11.11am, Ms Robertson’s initial tweet had disappeared, and she wrote an apology, saying: ‘I am so sorry. I sent a tweet this morning that was unduly critical of people I admire, care about and have worked with for a long time. People have called me out on it and they were right to do so – we should all choose to contribute to a culture of kindness. Everyone has the right to tell their story – that’s what our work is about. This was a good lesson: commenting on people’s personal lives is wrong. I’m truly sorry.’
Mr Scobie, the royal editor of Harper’s Bazaar, has been accused of organising a ‘nasty’ pile-on on the charity founder – and he has also since deleted his tweet.
I’ll choose my words carefully here – I saw some of the “pile on” and some of the comments were pretty nasty. There are so many ways to defend your faves and to defend two people who have been through the ringer with the press and with their own families. But I doubt Meghan and Harry would even want their fans to get quite that aggressive with someone who was once a colleague and work acquaintance. I mean, Kate Robertson clearly had a knee-jerk terrible opinion befitting a boot-licking royalist Karen but IDK, her apology seems more like a panicky, thrown-together word salad after she was harangued on social media. Besides, tons of charities and organizations still want to stay “on the good side” of the monarchy’s clown show. That’s how they are able to fundraise and royal connections give them a higher profile. There will be many British and international charities and NGOs who choose the royal connection over loyalty to the Sussexes. Prepare yourselves and pace yourselves.
2/2 Everyone has the right to tell their story – that’s what our work is about. This was a good lesson: commenting on people’s personal lives is wrong. I’m truly sorry.
Well, Kate wanted attention and she got it.
Lol
This is the thing about social media-you need to take an f-ing pause before you pop off, especially if you have any kind of actual platform. I have now taken said pause, and say f-u, lady.
“The Queen is the world’s most stunning example of duty and service.”
British people are very weird. SHE LITERALLY JUST SITS AROUND HER PALACES WITH HER BILLIONS OF
DOLLARS. What am I missing? Has the queen gone and adopted a bunch of orphans and I missed it? Do y’all have Stockholm syndrome just cause she’s so damn old and you don’t know life without her? Please explain.
She wants one of those MBE awards or whatever they are called. Can’t piss off the royals and expect to get one of those.
Sara her adoring subjects are Brainwashed!
Well those are some awkward photos.
I mean I totally understand charities not wanting to piss the royals off and frankly I don’t blame them but you need to think before you tweet. Especially if your account is public and/or you’re well known in some circles.
and this is, exactly, why she should have cleared any public comment she made on the issue with the board of directors. Her statement was not necessary, was completely unrelated to Meghan’s work for the charity, and added nothing to the discourse. Roberston’s position should be on the line here as she’s now put the charity in a bad position that impacts their financial bottom line in the form of decreased donations/loss of supporters (and lord knows the firm will not do anything to make up for that loss)
Ugh this woman is an idiot. Think before you tweet, people! *face palm*.
Meghan got a lot of “violating protocol” shit for hugging that woman instead of allowing her to curtsy to her.
I don’t recall her ever defending Meghan, yet she found her twitter fingers to defend The Queen, who Meghan hasn’t criticized.
Solidarity really is for white women.
Hurting the queen in public is “really low” but Meghan is fair game? And no one has said one word of disrespect, that i have heard about the queen. Bish please, so sick of these so called “advocates”. Advocating for their next paycheck.
GMB went all in in blaming Omid and Meghan for the choices Kate made here. She worked with Meghan so for her to take public shot at Meghan was low class. That the focus is on Omid and people being mean online misses the point. Kate’s comments just ensured the Sussex Squad will never fundraise for her charity.