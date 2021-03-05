VF: Duchess Meghan is ‘still living rent-free in their mind palaces’

Vanity Fair has two people doing royal coverage full-time: Katie Nicholl and Erin Vanderhoof. Nicholl is there because she has an “in” with the Middletons and with Kensington Palace. Vanderhoof is more like a neutral observer, but they’re letting Vanderhoof write more royal-analysis pieces and it’s going really well. She wrote this great VF piece this week called “Why Kensington Palace Just Can’t Let Go of Meghan Markle.” Vanderhoof excellently summarizes the events of the week, and includes some great analysis of just how pathetic it is that Kensington Palace is still obsessed with Meghan. Some highlights:
The particularly nasty Saudi-gifted earrings story: “Nor does anyone seem to bring up the earrings to suggest that the royal family should be more transparent about the gifts they receive from the Saudi royal family or other accused violators of human rights. It is, like so many of the supposedly damning stories that leaked out of the palace while Meghan lived there, just a detail arranged to make her look bad.
Americans view the royals as celebrities: It seemed that [the Sussexes] wanted to move, both figuratively and literally, closer to the type of coverage that American outlets were willing to supply. But in the months after their royal exit, their desire to extricate themselves from the palace itself has become equally obvious. Meghan was reportedly “convinced there was a conspiracy against her,” and in a court document that surfaced this past July, she wrote that she felt “unprotected” by the royal family during her pregnancy. As easy as it is to imagine that Meghan was demanding of her staff, it’s hard to see the constant relitigation of that period as anything but proof that she was painfully exposed.
Living rent-free in their mind-palaces: Even if we ignore the 20th century anecdotes about palace aides cowering in fear—or The Crown’s recent depiction of the family’s alleged hazing rituals at Balmoral Castle—and decide to believe that Meghan alone made the royal household a toxic workplace, there’s the small fact that she is now gone. The traditionalists should be celebrating their victory, but instead she’s still living rent-free in their mind palaces. The frustration is understandable; somehow Meghan and Harry emerged from the whole affair apparently richer, happier, and freer, with a clearer sense of purpose. Just look at Harry, tan and satisfied, on a double-decker bus with James Corden. And soon Oprah, one of the world’s most famous broadcasters and their new neighbor, will offer a sympathetic platform for Harry and Meghan to air their complaints about the monarchy, and the media, to the world.
Meghan doesn’t need to be perfect for Americans to love her: But any American watching the story from the beginning could have predicted this exact turn of events. In fact, it’s practically our cultural heritage. In a January essay for The New York Times, the novelist Claire Messud astutely likened Meghan to Undine Spragg, the woman at the center of Edith Wharton’s 1913 novel of social climbing, The Custom of the Country. “Both women—unconquerable, conceiving of themselves as heroines—seem to confront the challenge with their own best interests firmly in view and find a positive way forward,” she wrote. “They make lemonade out of lemons; they reinvent themselves; they keep on climbing.” This is not a particularly flattering comparison, but it helps explain why pearl-clutching criticism of Meghan has long seemed bizarre to her fellow countrymen. She doesn’t need to be perfect to be fascinating or worthwhile, and it’s more honest to admit that.
All of this is dead-on. Vanderhoof even quotes some of the huffy British reporters who have been whining and crying about how the “bullying” accusations have failed to make a dent in Meghan’s popularity in America. The British reporters seem deeply concerned that we recognize Meghan as one of our own, that we find her and her husband charming, fascinating and yes, worthwhile. Americans do view the royal as celebrities as well, which, frankly, is how royals around the world should be viewed. Don’t give any of these people actual power. They are, at best, soft-power diplomats and official ribbon-cutters whose assorted melodramas and soap operas amuse the masses. We love the fact that Meghan is a self-made woman, it’s part of the American DNA, and we love that a ginger prince has come to our shores to start over and reinvent himself too.
I don’t see Meghan as having reinvented herself. She seems actually really consistent. That’s what I have admired about her.
Absolutely. I also love this sense of worthiness and deserving that she brings to what she does. She never felt inferior to the royal family, and now she doesn’t feel inferior to Michelle Obama, Jacinda Ardern, Oprah or anyone else. She’s wonderful self-possessed and I adore it. I would love to hear about her personal journey in entertainment and even her first marriage and subsequent divorce. This is a woman who self-actualized in her 30s, before the fairytale, and it makes my heart sing.
Yesterday, I blamed everyone on this site for my new obsession, but really, it was Meghan herself who pulled me in. I’m 29, but I have to say, I want to be like her when I grow up. I’ve rarely seen a woman who is so, as Commonwealthy put it, self-possessed, and she combines that with warmth and compassion, never seeming haughty or self-righteous. And for all the reasons she’s been given for anger, she’s astonishingly cool-headed as well. I think I’d be…incandescent (haha) and screaming if I had to deal with not only her in-laws, but also her own family (except, of course, her mother, who seems like a fantastic woman in her own right, and clearly did an amazing job raising her daughter), as well as the false friends.
That is such a perfect sentence. And what a fantastic story! There are alllllllllll these adjacent cans of worms they could be opening by bringing these things up, but they don’t even realize it. Aw, someone felt Megan “hissed” at them. But rape of underage girls? Nahhhhh.
I think the cultural difference shows here because in America we have a little more admiration for social climbing, versus pearl-clutching over it in the UK. Meghan isn’t one of those people whose entire personality has changed, she’s just moved up in the world, partially because of the person she fell in love with, but that’s just happenstance – she’s used that climb to become next-level, to benefit others.
Is there any better example of social climbing than America itself? We were a colony that told King George to f–k off, used our most charming diplomats to convince the French (who didn’t need much convincing, given their own history with the British) to help up, pulled out a victory, and over the next couple of centuries clawed our way up to the position of the most powerful country in the world. U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!
But yeah, of course we’re gonna respect Meghan’s hustle. Not to mention the fact that she caught a prince and seems to have changed HIM for the better (or really, just gave him the confidence to do what he’d always wanted and be his own person), instead of her being molded into some anachronistic “proper” princess.
I’m British and live in Britain and I personally don’t get this either, I don’t think it’s a cultural difference between Britain and America so much as a class difference between the royal family/aristocracy and everyone else. I’m the child of a teenage single mother and I worked hard at school and university to get qualifications, have a professional career, earn a good wage and achieve a decent standard of living. I don’t view that as social climbing, although I suppose I could be described as having climbed from the working class to the middle class. I respect and admire people who work hard and achieve results, and if they do it in a positive way while making things better for countless other people, like Meghan, so much the better. I find absolutely nothing to respect or admire or attempt to emulate in Kate, who was given every advantage in education and financial support by her parents and could have done anything yet has done nothing of substance in over ten years as a royal with an unimaginable platform.
They thought that one of two things would happen, she’d stay and they’d break her. She would be driven out like Diana. What they didn’t count on was Harry packing their bags and yelling “See ya!” as they left TOGETHER.
“Meghan and Harry emerged from the whole affair apparently richer, happier, and freer, with a clearer sense of purpose”.
They (and ESP. Willileaks) CANNOT. STAND. the fact that not only did Harry not knuckle under, and they couldn’t “break” Meghan, but that Harry gave them/him the 2-finger salute, and took his family AWAY from that abuse. AND add to that, that Harry succeeded in doing this, and beyond what ANYONE thought he’d EVER achieve, it just eats away at Will’s gut like an ulcer.
IMO, William is not only furious, excuse me: INCANDESCENT with rage over Harry leaving, he is JEALOUS AF that *he* couldn’t do the same (though frankly, even if he was the “spare”, I don’t think Willie has the b@lls to have done it; he rather likes being Lord of the Manor over everyone).
Jealousy is at the root of all of this.
I just keep thinking how utterly dreadful it would be for H & M to read these fabricated stories and racist smear campaigns. It makes me physically sick – I can only imagine how they feel.
I trully hope Meghan at this stage shields herself from as much crap as possible. This is a pregnant woman after all,i hope this doesnt sound low but look at the difference when Katie was pregnant and had to be hospitalised. They treated her with kid gloves,but are willing to stress Meghan until what…?
I agree with pretty much all of this, especially the part about how she is living rent free in their “mind palaces.” They cant just stop thinking about her. the royal family is obsessed with her, the british press is obsessed with her – just let her live. She’s not hurting you. Just let her do her thing. But they refuse.
They feel eclipsed. Like Charles when Diana became so popular. Which must be difficult when you’re raised to believe you and your firstborn child are a representative of God.
I asked the exact same thing: What are all the Sussex haters not doing a victory dance that they are gone from and not coming back to the BRF?
Because she is still winning. They want her broken and punished. Her success, her existence, grates them.
Also her reference to the “lemons to lemonade” part of the nyt/Edith Wharton quote instantly conjures up that lemon dress from the Spotify clip. Love it
Why is no one remarking upon the stunning resemblance between Meghan and police artist sketches of D.B. Cooper? Why is no one asking where Meghan was when Dag Hammarskjold’s plane went down? And WHY is NO ONE connecting the dots between Meghan and Pliny the Younger’s account of a divorced biracial actress behaving suspiciously on Mount Vesuvius before its eruption in 79 A.D.?
There was an entire thread on Twitter last night of people listing all the things Meghan must be responsible for–she was on the grassy knoll, she brought the bat to Wuhan, etc. It was hysterical!
I guessed I might be late to the party with my jokes. I’ll try to find that on twitter – was there a specific user or hashtag I should search?
Search for @davemacladd. He’s the one that started it.
It grates the British tabloid media so much that the American public doesn’t give a donut about their spin on Meghan being domineering, bullying, and not knowing her place. They keep forgetting that Americans are gonna be Americans and chant “USA! USA!” and that includes our full support for our American duchess. Americans loved Diana and remember well what the media did to her. So the fact they are trying to do the same thing to one of our own means we will never side with the British tabloid media on anything when it comes to Meghan. If anything, their smearing of Meghan has elevated her to such an iconic status here in the US and they can’t seem to understand why and I love how they don’t get it at all.
I’m sure Meghan isn’t a perfect person. Maybe she is demanding, maybe she can be difficult, maybe she talks about yoga a little too much. I find her a bit cloying and saccharine and I think she could have been a little less naive about what it meant when she decided to give up her entire life to be with Harry. But I think I will always be a fan of hers and I can’t wait to see what she does with the rest of her life.
Thank you. There’s things that she’s into that I am not. I am friends with lots of yoga lovers and I do yoga, but man. The talk of peace light and all of that makes me reach for a glass of wine.
LOL I know what you mean. My sister is very much like that, and when she starts in… I KNOW I get a glazed look in my eyes, my head will nod automatically, and I’ll go to my “happy place” until she tires lol. There’s only *so*much* I can take.
The Oprah clips of The Duchess of Sussex listening, thinking, and answering questions shows how smart, thoughtful, beautiful, competent she is.
“Superior” racists have been trying to keep women like this down forever. Misogynists have done it to women forever. The palace cannot keep such a good, dynamic person controlled. They should have worked with her magic instead of fearing her power.
That’s why the whole snobby British socialite saying they should bow down to the Queen’s aggressive shenanigans simply because she’s the Queen doesn’t work for us Americans. We don’t care that she’s the Queen. She just undermined anyone who volunteers or donates, even minimally, when she said that they can’t live a life of service anymore. It literally invalidated everyone who believes in doing good things for others. *insert middle finger*
The windsors are the kardashians without the business sense. Over glorified celebrities
I think the Palace miscalculated so badly on this. As I said, 2020 and now 2021 especially has in America become the year that black Americans are finally getting pushed front and center in terms of issues that have long been ignored. Britain had it’s own BLM protest and the Royals didn’t make a peep about it, but got really angry when Meghan dare mention people should vote. Jesus. I hope Biden just skips visiting them this summer and or just has tea and is freaking out.
Americans also recognize Meghan as a real person. Someone who can give a one minute speech, hates pantyhose, and *gasp* shuts her own car door.
I truly believe The British tabloids thought that they could further damage Meghan reputation while in America they thought because They have successfully bullied harassed her so well in England I saw the interview that Ombie did on ITV . Those hosts were Practically Unhinged when it came to Meghan they didn’t listen to one word of what Ombie had to say they already have decided that Meghan is the villain of the story . The palace was in the right when Ombie mention Andrew the host were Talking over him so that they viewers wouldn’t heard what he said about Andrew which is the true their clearly double standards when it comes to Meghan and Harry verse everyone else . the British tabloids wanted to rewrite history make it seem like they were reasonable to Meghan and she just couldn’t handle the criticism when really it was nothing but lies racist bullying and abuse directed towards her .
I love Undine Spragg. Custom of the Country is a great book. But Undine Spragg is deeply flawed. Meghan Markel is actually much more likeable than Undine Spragg, because Meghan is not selfish. Meghan shows that she cares. But I agree, Meghan does not have to be perfact to be likable, lovable, all of that.
To “confront the challenge with their own best interests firmly in view and find a positive way forward,” ….women can do that without being selfish, as I find the character of Undine Spragg to be.