Angelina Jolie dined out with Zahara last night & Ellen Pompeo the night before

Here are some photos of Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie-Pitt out to dinner last night. It seemed to be just the two of them, with the bodyguards of course. I’ve always felt like Angelina and Zahara have a very special bond, just like Shiloh and Zahara seem to have a pretty special sister-bond too. Angelina and Zahara went to eat at Craig’s in West Hollywood, which is honestly kind of a celeb hot-spot in non-pandemic times. I guess the food is really good there? Sh-t, now I’ve got to look up the menu…g–damn it, now I want a rib-eye and truffle chicken and meatballs. Wow, I’m really hungry! I could seriously eat half of this menu.

As nice as it is that Angelina took Zahara out to dinner, Angelina also made time for a different kind of girls’ night this week. Angelina was seen out to dinner with Ellen Pompeo on Wednesday night. Ellen Thee Pompeo, as it turns out, is Angelina’s neighbor. And I guess they’ve been friends for a while?

It’s a girls night out for Angelina Jolie and Ellen Pompeo! The actresses were spotted out and about in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday, enjoying dinner at the upscale Italian restaurant E Baldi. Jolie, 45, wore a white dress with nude heels, while Pompeo, 51, went with an all-black ensemble. Both were wearing face masks as a safety precaution amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A source tells ET that Jolie and Pompeo are neighbors and friends. The source adds that their daughters are good friends as well.

[From ET]

That’s really nice. People forget how well-connected Angelina is in Hollywood, but I’ll also say this – Ellen Pompeo is very well-connected too. It’s not just from Grey’s Anatomy. She’s been working in Hollywood for a very long time and she’s made tons of friends along the way. I’m obsessed with knowing what other celebrity moms-of-teens/tweens Angelina is friendly with too. Ellen’s daughter Stella is about a year younger than Knox and Vivienne, so that’s the time frame.