Angelina Jolie dined out with Zahara last night & Ellen Pompeo the night before

Here are some photos of Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie-Pitt out to dinner last night. It seemed to be just the two of them, with the bodyguards of course. I’ve always felt like Angelina and Zahara have a very special bond, just like Shiloh and Zahara seem to have a pretty special sister-bond too. Angelina and Zahara went to eat at Craig’s in West Hollywood, which is honestly kind of a celeb hot-spot in non-pandemic times. I guess the food is really good there? Sh-t, now I’ve got to look up the menu…g–damn it, now I want a rib-eye and truffle chicken and meatballs. Wow, I’m really hungry! I could seriously eat half of this menu.
As nice as it is that Angelina took Zahara out to dinner, Angelina also made time for a different kind of girls’ night this week. Angelina was seen out to dinner with Ellen Pompeo on Wednesday night. Ellen Thee Pompeo, as it turns out, is Angelina’s neighbor. And I guess they’ve been friends for a while?
It’s a girls night out for Angelina Jolie and Ellen Pompeo! The actresses were spotted out and about in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday, enjoying dinner at the upscale Italian restaurant E Baldi. Jolie, 45, wore a white dress with nude heels, while Pompeo, 51, went with an all-black ensemble. Both were wearing face masks as a safety precaution amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
A source tells ET that Jolie and Pompeo are neighbors and friends. The source adds that their daughters are good friends as well.
That’s really nice. People forget how well-connected Angelina is in Hollywood, but I’ll also say this – Ellen Pompeo is very well-connected too. It’s not just from Grey’s Anatomy. She’s been working in Hollywood for a very long time and she’s made tons of friends along the way. I’m obsessed with knowing what other celebrity moms-of-teens/tweens Angelina is friendly with too. Ellen’s daughter Stella is about a year younger than Knox and Vivienne, so that’s the time frame.
I love that her teens just dress like teens and don’t seem too pressured or in a rush to grow up. Maybe I’m projecting – it’s just so refreshing to see
It’s nice to see her connecting with other grown ups. I’ve only ever seen her with her former spouses, brother or nanny. I think that it’s important to have female friendships especially as you get older.
AJ has friends, we just don’t know about them because she keeps that part of her life on lock.
I am envying Angelina’s hair in these photos.
And those are just pap shots and she is looking like she just left from a fresh blowout.
My female friends and sisters are everything to me. So this also makes me happy. You know what else would make me happy? Angelina taking MM under her wing. I think they’d make great friends.