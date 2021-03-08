Prince Harry: Everything changed after our successful South Pacific tour

It’s difficult to look back at everything that happened to and around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018 and 2019, especially knowing what we know now from their interview with Oprah. Harry and Meghan were getting it from all sides in a hurry, starting in the fall of 2018. That was when everything shifted. Even back then, I pointed out (and I was not alone) that the smear campaign against the Sussexes began in earnest as soon as they returned home following their wildly successful South Pacific tour. It was their first big international tour, and they were amazing. They drew huge crowds wherever they went, Meghan was effortlessly diplomatic, giving speeches and hitting all of the right notes. It was a moment where a smart, forward-looking institution would have said “holy hell, Meghan is such an asset, we need to protect her at all costs.” Literally no one in the Windsor clan said that though, because they are all consumed by pettiness, jealousy and racism. What’s remarkable is that Harry f–king saw it immediately:
“They were, they were really welcoming [of Meghan],” Prince Harry said. “But it really changed after the Australia tour. After our South Pacific tour. That was our first tour. It was also the first time that the family got to see how incredible she is at the job. And that brought back memories.”
Winfrey confirmed the prince was referring to the Wales’ 1983 tour of Australia – the subject of an episode in the fourth season of The Crown – in which Princess Diana, not Prince Charles, captivated crowds and dominated the headlines.
“So are you saying that there were hints of jealousy?” Winfrey asked.
“I just wish that we would all learn from the past,” Harry said. “But to see how effortless it was for Meghan to come into the family so quickly, in Australia, and across New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, and just be able to connect with people … You know, as we talked about, she was very much welcomed into the family, not just by the family, but by the world, certainly by the Commonwealth.”
He continued: “Really here you have one of the greatest assets to the Commonwealth that the family could have ever wished for.”
[From The Sydney Morning Herald]
Yep. The family put on their grumpy church faces and made a show about “accepting” Meghan for the first few months, believing that she would crash and burn and that the marriage would only last a minute. The Windsors were f–king shocked to see that they had another Diana in their midst, someone naturally charismatic, someone who enjoyed people, someone who found joy in service, as opposed to believing that “service” is something to be grumpy about. This is why the smear campaign began, and why we couldn’t pin down who was saying what and which royal court was the angriest at Meghan. It’s because they ALL hated her. Kensington Palace, Clarence House and Buckingham Palace were working in concert to destroy her because all of those motherf–kers were jealous of her popularity and natural sparkle. They freaked the f–k out. If it wasn’t so infuriating, racist and contemptible, it would be notable for being so utterly juvenile.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Haha blew up in their faces. The RF are incredibly short sighted for such an old institution. W & K are boring and lazy, if they atleast made the effort ,then there can be a conversation of maybe H & M need to calm down and try not to show them up BUT they do the bare minimum its not that hard to shine next to these sour people.
Not only is Baldilocks and his mannequin lazy, these no charisma having, jealous pair are downright vindictive. Imagine not correcting a false narrative and actually taking advantage of it. They truly deserve each other locked in a loveless, dysfunctional marriage. Surrounded by goodness my arse!
And they still gave the interview. Knowing what they know. Jesus. These are courageous people. I’m so sorry for what they have been through. The price of the freedom was so high. Not in what was taken away. Who cares about that not. In what they paid for in pain and emotional and mental anguish. They paid in full for their freedom before they even left. No wonder they don’t care about losing any of the titles etc. Yhey barely escaped with their souls intact.
I am so glad they escaped and found peace. They also found the means to make money and support themselves. Even that was going to be taken away from them. They wanted Harry and Meghan defenceless, exposed and broke but God said no! Nothing is worth your peace of mind.
They have their fav 7 now. Dull, dim, boring. Just how they like them.
The Malignant 7. The Malevolent 7.
And white, just like they like them.
Who exactly are the 7. Because if it includes Edward or Sophie I’m going to piss myself laughing. Imagine being left on the bench for 30 years only to be trotted out when a supremely popular royal bows out? Hah. My self respect would be gutted. Hahahahaha
I very very generously can say that possibly that smear started in response to fear that she was so well received and certain people wanted to make sure that her popularity didn’t get too out of hand. The press than ran with it.
However what wasn’t said was that it then got combined with the RF needing to deflect from Will and Andrew’s scandals and they let the coverage run. They were too afraid of pissing off the press to really try and stop it. I think several things can be true at once as to why the bad coverage started but the real question is why it was never stopped.
Right. And she got pregnant, which made them freak out even more. Both because the baby wouldn’t be lily white, but because that meant that Meghan wasn’t going anywhere.
Yup, it started that way, then they never stopped because they could conveniently use her to cover whatever else they wanted to. She was the best thing to have ever happened to them. Their profiles raised significantly once more. They were praised for welcoming her. They were praised for their mediocrity whenever Meghan shone. And she was the perfect target for racists, xenophobes and classist snobs. I hope they are enjoying their karma today.
There is no coming back from this for those british psychopaths calling themselves royal although they are anything but royal. I believe Meghan. It is so obviously true. The British monarchy is a cancer. The people need to get rid of those murderous, raping, stealing, racists colonisers.
It was so obvious. The tour + Biracial baby coming = big mad.
They were just putting up with her because they thought it wouldn’t last (she’d be a degree wife). When she showed staying power… they freaked.
I can’t believe I called it but I can cause it was SO obvious. Yeah I agree that the campaign started cause they wanted to limit popularity but quickly got out of control because of Andrew & William’s problems.
There’s no coming back from this, now that all the world has seen it.
In many ways this isn’t even about Meghan. It’s William knowing he may be a future king, but the people will never love him like they love Harry.
For Harry to introduce into the family a woman who would so effortlessly outshine Katie Keen was simply the last straw.
Yes, exactly.
These people are pathologically self centered, but what else could you possibly expect from people who were brought up believing eugenics on steroids and were treated like demi gods their whole lives?
Once you realize that this family believes they are ordained by God to rule, everything they do makes “sense.” Of course they started taking Meghan down. She was the black(!!) wife of the spare(!!!) how dare she outshine William and Charles!
It’s really sad and pathetic, but totally predictable. I hope this interview opened the eyes of the many commonwealth countries and the British people.
Something really terrible happened during that tour because I remember there was one walkabout where Prince Harry just looked incandescent with rage (lol). He was pissed off royal no pun intended American saying?
At the time one of their senior aides had quit or was fired or something and the press was blaming Meghan. It has always made me wonder what really happened behind the scenes. Now we know.
I called that one as soon as they got back from their Oceania tour. It was all about spite and jealousy on Kate and William’s part. No way were they going to let themselves be outshone by William’s little brother and his “half-breed wife” or however they referred to her behind her back.
Revenge is best served cold. Harry and Meghan will outshine the monarchy for decades to come.
You think they would be happy that someone was bringing fresh blood, so to speak. It’s really sad that his family allowed the people working for them poison their minds. It boggles my mind. I could never be jealous of my siblings. I’ll be like good for you!!
I’m surprised they interview they didn’t pull to many punches, I was worried they were going to lay all blame at the media and not enough at the RF
Also so happy abolish the monarchy is trending, and even in Canada articles are discussing the damaging interview for the RF and another article is talking about severing ties with the Monarchy- like Barbados wants/plans to do(didn’t read article fully)
As Harry alluded to the Australia tour triggered old feelings of Diana’s and Charles’ tour to Australia and the decision was made by the family to begin the smear campaign.
Do you think it’s the inbreeding and lack of exposure to the outside world that makes the leaders of the BRF so short sighted and, frankly, stupid?
How do they waste assets like Diana and Meghan that could exponentially increase their popularity and relevance for decades to come? All for what…ego?
I mean I’m glad that they are short-sightedly stupid as I’d love nothing better than an archaic racist blood soaked criminal institution fade away into irrelevancy and lose the Commonwealth – however, if I was a strategist in the BRF I’d have to make sure to not put that stint on my resume as it would just highlight my incompetency.
Yes! Great points.