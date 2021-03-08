Prince Harry: Everything changed after our successful South Pacific tour

It’s difficult to look back at everything that happened to and around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018 and 2019, especially knowing what we know now from their interview with Oprah. Harry and Meghan were getting it from all sides in a hurry, starting in the fall of 2018. That was when everything shifted. Even back then, I pointed out (and I was not alone) that the smear campaign against the Sussexes began in earnest as soon as they returned home following their wildly successful South Pacific tour. It was their first big international tour, and they were amazing. They drew huge crowds wherever they went, Meghan was effortlessly diplomatic, giving speeches and hitting all of the right notes. It was a moment where a smart, forward-looking institution would have said “holy hell, Meghan is such an asset, we need to protect her at all costs.” Literally no one in the Windsor clan said that though, because they are all consumed by pettiness, jealousy and racism. What’s remarkable is that Harry f–king saw it immediately:

“They were, they were really welcoming [of Meghan],” Prince Harry said. “But it really changed after the Australia tour. After our South Pacific tour. That was our first tour. It was also the first time that the family got to see how incredible she is at the job. And that brought back memories.” Winfrey confirmed the prince was referring to the Wales’ 1983 tour of Australia – the subject of an episode in the fourth season of The Crown – in which Princess Diana, not Prince Charles, captivated crowds and dominated the headlines. “So are you saying that there were hints of jealousy?” Winfrey asked. “I just wish that we would all learn from the past,” Harry said. “But to see how effortless it was for Meghan to come into the family so quickly, in Australia, and across New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, and just be able to connect with people … You know, as we talked about, she was very much welcomed into the family, not just by the family, but by the world, certainly by the Commonwealth.” He continued: “Really here you have one of the greatest assets to the Commonwealth that the family could have ever wished for.”

[From The Sydney Morning Herald]

Yep. The family put on their grumpy church faces and made a show about “accepting” Meghan for the first few months, believing that she would crash and burn and that the marriage would only last a minute. The Windsors were f–king shocked to see that they had another Diana in their midst, someone naturally charismatic, someone who enjoyed people, someone who found joy in service, as opposed to believing that “service” is something to be grumpy about. This is why the smear campaign began, and why we couldn’t pin down who was saying what and which royal court was the angriest at Meghan. It’s because they ALL hated her. Kensington Palace, Clarence House and Buckingham Palace were working in concert to destroy her because all of those motherf–kers were jealous of her popularity and natural sparkle. They freaked the f–k out. If it wasn’t so infuriating, racist and contemptible, it would be notable for being so utterly juvenile.