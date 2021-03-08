The Sussexes are expecting a girl this time around, and Meghan is due in the ‘summer’

In all of the massive revelations from Oprah’s interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, there were a handful of happy notes and we should definitely have some positivity. For one, Harry confirmed that they’re expecting a girl this time! He was beyond pleased and so was she. She wouldn’t even tell Oprah before Harry stepped into the interview! Meghan also said she’s due in the ‘summer’ which… June/July? She looks like she’s due earlier than that. Fingers crossed that they name their daughter Diana T’Challa Markle Spencer. I’m only half-joking! I know for sure that “Diana” will be one of the names though – come on, Harry will want that and so will Meghan. My guess is that they’ll have it as one of the child’s middle names.
Another revelation: Meghan and Harry were secretly married three days before their wedding!
“I was thinking about it, you know our wedding—three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that,” Meghan said. “We called the Archbishop and we just said, look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world. But we want our union between us, so the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”
Meghan added at the end of their interview that after all they went through with the royal family and their exit, the couple has their happy ending now, in California with Archie and their future baby girl (who’s due this summer). “Now we’re actually on the other side, we’re actually not just survived but are thriving,” she said. “This? Miracles. I think that all of those things I was hoping for have happened.”
That’s really cool! My guess is that they actually needed some kind of civil, legal service before the “worldwide event” wedding. But still, a very cool story and I can’t believe they managed to keep that quiet for so long.
They also provided Oprah with this small clip of personal, black-and-white footage of Archie on the beach. The context was Harry talking about how happy he is now that he’s walked away, that he’s so happy that Archie gets to play on the beach and go for walks and ride bikes and that they have so much freedom – freedom Harry never had growing up – now that they’re living in California.
This is just so incredibly generous of them to show us Archie! pic.twitter.com/qJ4Z5op9sy
— celebitchy (@celebitchy) March 8, 2021
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, CBS.
OMG how cute is Archie, esp when he runs through the legs of the person holding the camera. LOL
I’m so happy it’s a girl! Harry is going to be the most overprotective girl dad EVER! I could see him happily having tea parties and learning how to do her hair.
I can’t wait!
ETA: Meghan looks HUGE. If she is due in the summer, it’s like the first week of summer. Like last week of June.
Same! They both get a little mini-them. If she comes out with red hair though, Meghan should really fight Harry.
Another positive thing, no one has to bother her about the baby’s skin colour.
I could see Diana but I also could see them (mostly Harry) not wanting to “burden” the child with Diana’s name. So some alternates I can see are Spencer and Frances/Francesca.
I love these options! Archie and Frannie sound cute together.
My daughter is spencer, great girl name!!!!
My daughter is spencer, great girl name!!!!
I agree that I don’t think they would want to burden their daughter with the name Diana, at least as a first name. I can see it, or another name that honors his mother, being in the mix as a middle name, but I’d be shocked if they give their daughter Diana as a first name.
I imagine Harry could be tempted to name her Diana, but I really hope they don’t. It’s just too much for a kid to have to shoulder. Having it as a middle name is fine.
Archie’s adorable.
This is beautiful!
If they use the name Diana hopefully it’s just as middle name.
Boy, Archie’s hair has gotten darker. Or maybe just damp? Such a cutie. Love the video.
I think it was a cell phone video with a filter slapped on it.
So relieved that this wonderful little growing family will have security. My kids are better looking than both me and my ex-husband and I think that is what’s going to happen with these children. Their parents are gorgeous but they will be even more so.
Diana T’Challa Markle Spencer 😂😂😂😂 So glad they are happy and THRIVING!
I really wish them all the best!
It would be lovely if they named the baby Diana. Even better, since the royals are so damn color-struck, I hope the baby comes out looking exactly like Doria. The palace will have a mass shitfit.
Summer? I doubt it. She looks like she’s seven months along. I’m thinking mid-May.
I could easily see her fudging the dates to protect themselves. I could see her having the baby end of May then announcing a month later.
I’m so happy for them! Even my dad was watching last night (65 year old man) and he was so angry at the monarchy. Also I was huge with my second baby ( daughter) so I wouldn’t be surprised if she isn’t quite as far along as people think.
When my friend told me she was 12 weeks in with her second I was like err, yeah, I know! She was already showing and only got bigger (she’s absolutely tiny too) so I have no trouble believing she just looks further along than she is.
I’m in the UK so not had a chance to sit and watch this yet but that beach video is DELIGHTFUL. I’m horrified and fascinated by the whole interview and alongside that so happy that they have survived and now get to have family moments like this. It’s weird to feel invested in total strangers but I am genuinely happy for them.
I’m so happy for them, and thrilled that they’re expecting a girl. With a mother like Meghan, you know she’s going to be a fearless little warrior. Diana would be an excellent, very fitting choice. They could name her after Harry’s mom AND Wonder Woman.
It a girl! I knew they got married before the big wedding, but thought it happened in Lesotho. I’m so happy for them . ..a baby girl. Hearing Harry’s voice over that video of them at the beach…I need to stop crying.
So happy it’s a girl!!! Am I the only one who leaped out of her seat when this news was shared? xox