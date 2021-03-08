The Sussexes are expecting a girl this time around, and Meghan is due in the ‘summer’

In all of the massive revelations from Oprah’s interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, there were a handful of happy notes and we should definitely have some positivity. For one, Harry confirmed that they’re expecting a girl this time! He was beyond pleased and so was she. She wouldn’t even tell Oprah before Harry stepped into the interview! Meghan also said she’s due in the ‘summer’ which… June/July? She looks like she’s due earlier than that. Fingers crossed that they name their daughter Diana T’Challa Markle Spencer. I’m only half-joking! I know for sure that “Diana” will be one of the names though – come on, Harry will want that and so will Meghan. My guess is that they’ll have it as one of the child’s middle names.

Another revelation: Meghan and Harry were secretly married three days before their wedding!

“I was thinking about it, you know our wedding—three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that,” Meghan said. “We called the Archbishop and we just said, look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world. But we want our union between us, so the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.” Meghan added at the end of their interview that after all they went through with the royal family and their exit, the couple has their happy ending now, in California with Archie and their future baby girl (who’s due this summer). “Now we’re actually on the other side, we’re actually not just survived but are thriving,” she said. “This? Miracles. I think that all of those things I was hoping for have happened.”

[From Elle]

That’s really cool! My guess is that they actually needed some kind of civil, legal service before the “worldwide event” wedding. But still, a very cool story and I can’t believe they managed to keep that quiet for so long.

They also provided Oprah with this small clip of personal, black-and-white footage of Archie on the beach. The context was Harry talking about how happy he is now that he’s walked away, that he’s so happy that Archie gets to play on the beach and go for walks and ride bikes and that they have so much freedom – freedom Harry never had growing up – now that they’re living in California.

This is just so incredibly generous of them to show us Archie! pic.twitter.com/qJ4Z5op9sy — celebitchy (@celebitchy) March 8, 2021