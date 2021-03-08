Prince Harry believes his mother ‘would feel very angry with how this has panned out’

Last year, right after I finished reading Finding Freedom, I picked up my copy of Tina Brown’s The Diana Chronicles, which Brown wrote ten years after Princess Diana’s death, with a hindsight-heavy assessment of what actually happened throughout Diana’s royal days. I’ve said before that The Diana Chronicles is one of my favorite Diana books, and re-reading it after Finding Freedom was bittersweet. I was reminded of Diana’s happiness and freedom in the last year of her life, her dreams of the future, her desire to start a new chapter, likely away from England and away from the oppressive royal family. Those dreams were cut short in a Paris tunnel. More than 23 years later, her younger son sat down with Oprah after he followed his mother’s path and learned the same painful lessons. Diana was mentioned throughout the Oprah interview, but these were the most poignant parts:
Later in the interview, the subject of Harry’s own mother came up, with Oprah asking how he thinks the late Princess Diana would have felt about the rifts that drove them to step back from the Royal Family.
“I think she would feel very angry with how this has panned out, and very sad,” Harry said. “But, ultimately, all she’d ever want is for us to be happy. I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here with my wife by my side. Because I can’t even begin to imagine what it must have been like for [Diana] going through this process by herself all those years ago. Because it was been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other. My biggest concern was history repeating itself. And what I was seeing was history repeating itself, but far more dangerous[ly] because you add race in, you add social media in.”
But Harry went on to reveal that he and Meghan never would have been able to step back from the Royal Family had Diana not left him an inheritance before her untimely death in 1997. Prince Harry and Prince William were both left around $8 million by their mother. The money was invested and gathered interest, with Harry inheriting around $13 million on his 30th birthday in 2014.
Harry explained that he and Meghan were “cut-off” financially from the Royal Family in early 2020 when they first announced their intention to step away from life as working royals, and relied on this inheritance for the last year.
“I’ve got what my mum left me and without that, we would not have been able to do this,” he said of their new life in Santa Barbara. “Touching back on what you asked about what my mum would think of this — I think she saw it coming. I certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process.”
I gasped when Harry said “I think she saw it coming.” I’m not sure if Diana could have predicted this for her younger son, the one she nicknamed Good King Harry, the one she thought would have been more temperamentally suited for the role of monarch, more than her older son. I do think Diana would have been so proud of Harry though. She would have been so proud to see him stand up for Meghan and Archie, and to stand up to the Windsor clan. And he’s also right that Diana would be BEYOND furious at Charles, William and the institution. She would be raging at all of them for doing this to her son.
Diana got the last word.
Harry is so much like her, she probably knew he also wouldn’t thrive in that family.
agree 100%
I missed Diana FOR him. How lonely it must be to not have your mummy while going through this. Thank GOD Meghan has Doria but Harry? Who does Harry have but Meghan?
Some antis are saying that Diana would be sad at what happened and that she wouldn’t have liked that Harry doesn’t have a relationship anymore with his brother and father. They are saying that about a woman that was so desperate that she threw herself from a staircase while pregnant because she saw no way out of that misery. Who better to understand Meghan than her? She would have been there every step of the way helping Harry get his family to safety.
I don’t believe she would have cared about Charles, but any mother’s heart would break when their offspring don’t speak to each other. That doesn’t mean they don’t know which one is in the right though.
Diana protected him more from beyond the grave than Charles ever did. Good god.
right? I’m still shocked (but not surprised) that Charles abdicated his role as supportive parent to Harry these past few years in favour of supporting the Crown and William. I’m so happy they left, what a toxic, toxic family.
God I remember all the crazy theories when she died, a lot of which revolved around her possibly becoming pregnant by Fayed, and how the RF would never allow the two princes to have a non-white half sibling. I was so naive, I scoffed at that. I don’t now though.
Never forget the RF took away Diana’s protection.
Like I said last night and someone else said thank goodness for that money Diana left him. What would be happening right now without it?
Also, Tina Brown this morning on CBS? I made this comment on another post but I’ll say it here. She tried to play the card “Megan was old enough to know what she was getting into and she was an actress something or other that should’ve helped her prepare” after she said the interview was kryptonite. How is the world was Megan supposed to know what she was getting into? She was a normal everyday person like the rest of us and none of us knew the half of it so why should she have? Victim blaming again. Tale as old as time.
From what I’m gathering no one who has married into the family really knows what they are getting into. Diana and Fergie for certain. Even PP to some extend even though he was royalty and family close cousin. Kate might have had a better idea due to her actively pursuing William for 10 years.
It was very “What did she expect??”.
the caucasity–Harry is the ultimate prize to white women and he chose Meghan. There’s a certain class of white women, and I think Tina Brown is part of that class, even though she’s old-school media, that can’t abide the thought of a high status white man choosing a nonwhite partner.
I was so moved by that moment, because we all see the subtext that she would be so proud of him. Doing what’s best for himself, his wife, his child, and then having the guts to set the record straight.
I think if she was alive, it wouldn’t have taken this long, or wouldn’t have gotten to this point. But man she would be massively in their corner.
@savu You have to wonder what Diana would think of William…
Diana would definitely be on Harry’s side, encouraging him & Meghan to find their peace. She’d be disappointed in both Charles & William for their behavior and lack of support.
Harry is supporting his wife in a way that Charles never did. She’d be so proud of him.
This breaks my heart. Harry is right, Diana went through all that by herself to find death one year into her freedom, but it is way worse with Meghan and the race factor especially in these awful times.
And again, I cannot believe people, mostly the royal family, learned NOTHING from what happened- scratch that, what THEY DID, to Diana.
The press, the institution, the royal family, they tried to make Diana disappear and then tried again with Meghan. I just wish those people hell, for doing this to them, they deserve nothing more.
Thank God for the money Diana left, wheter it was foreshadowing or not I do not know but I believe she kinda did. She knew how toxic the royal family was and she would have been proud of Harry for what he did.
Ngl I got chills when he said the money Diana left him is how they were able to escape. Diana had the foresight to make sure Harry was taken care of in the event of her death because she KNEW his father and the institution would not. A MOTHER.
The Royals I am sure hated Diana dating a Pakistani and Egyptian, the thought of their future King possibly having a half POC and Muslim sibling must have left them losing their minds.
I think Diana left both of her children money to potentially set them up for a life outside the royal family. Or to at least give them some financial independence because she knew how The Firm controlled the purse strings.
Harry also inherited money from the Queen Mother. This was 20 years ago, I’m sure with investment and interest his inheritance probably tripled in size. He probably would have been eternally trapped if it wasn’t for that.
I know some people are like “Boo Hoo, poor millionaire Prince”. But throw in the fact that Harry had to abruptly arrange secret service level security for his family and find a home where they could live protected and in peace, that’s costing him a TON of money. And it would have run out in a few years if they didn’t sign that deal.
The scum people who scoff at his predicament would scramble too if they were that high profile and suddenly had security removed. He wasn’t asking for living wage, he was asking for decency. He did not ask to be born a Prince, so they owe him that protection. The people who scoff would ask for the same and desperately think of how to overcome it, but of course they wouldn’t admit that. The people who scoff would think they would be braver than Harry but ask them to give up their guns or sign up for the army and it’s all crickets.
I posted before…is this all serendipitous or what? Harry actually married someone who could match his mother’s capability and strength. And in doing so, his eyes were opened to how racist the institution and his family was. He was trapped and he didn’t know it. He played the role of the Fool and he didn’t know it. In his own words, Meghan saved him. Did Diana send Meghan to him? Mind blowing how everything comes into full circle. He was rescued and then he rescued his family. The army moulded him, his wife and mother gave him strength and his mother helped from beyond the grave. Friends reached out and gave him shelter and suggestions to fund his security. This is very special.
“Because I can’t even begin to imagine what it must have been like for [Diana] going through this process by herself all those years ago. Because it was been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other.
Wow, that statement is a pretty damning indictment of his father, isn’t it? It’s one thing for the world to know that Charles was a shitty husband, but for his son to publicly acknowledge that fact all but confirms that he was a shitty father as well.
Diana would indeed be incredibly proud of her son for not allowing himself to become trapped, as she had been, and I’m sure she’d be thankful to Meghan for giving Harry the love and support he always needed. It just makes it all the more tragic that she never had a chance to meet her daughter-in-law, whom she’d no doubt adore.
I think Meghan has helped him to come to terms with his Mother’s death and in doing so he was able to achieve the freedom she had longed for, everything is coming full circle and I have no doubt she’d be incredibly proud of him. Didn’t she once say about Harry that he was going to surprise everyone? As an aside even before the interview aired there was a debate on CBC our national radio station here in Canada regarding whether the Queen should still be our head of state. I hope it’s the final nail in their dusty old racist coffin and we get rid of those scumbags. She aint my queen.
I’m Canadian and so done with the monarchy after this. I used to enjoy the spectacle of it but the in-fighting, jealousy and media games seem so pointless. They royal family had a better chance at longevity by embracing Harry and Meghan’s popularity and instead turned on them. It makes no sense at all. Does the media really exert that much control over the royal family that they’d sink to these lengths for a headline?
I think it’s worth visiting Oprah’s interview with Fergie – this clip was very telling. https://people.com/royals/sarah-ferguson-oprah-winfrey-1996-interview-royal-life-not-fairytale/
This was 1996 (one year before Diana died), and she specifically says that the RR would like to kill Diana. I’m not a Fergie fan, but boy it sent chills up my spine to listen to it. Her words aren’t that different than Harry & Meghan’s – Fergie was just never seen as the future of the royal family, and therefore there was less (face) to lose.
It breaks my heart to think how well Diana, Meghan and Doria would have gotten along and that image only being possible in my imagination. It honestly makes me emotional.
Before Meghan, I would have told you that the idea that the Royals had a hand in the death of Diana was a silly conspiracy theory.
Now I honestly would not put it past them.