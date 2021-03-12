Prince William & Kate ‘were in total shock after hearing what Meghan & Harry said’

Take this however you want, but this story is from Us Weekly and I think the tabloid got it right. Right in the sense that I think they’re correctly assuming the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s strategy for dealing with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. This story came out before Prince William told reporters that the Windsor klan is “very much not a racist family.” The key here is denial, flat denial, head-in-the-sand dissociation from the story laid out by Harry and Meghan. I guess the point is that it’s all a matter of interpretation, that a Black woman’s lived experience is not enough, that it has to be royalsplained away as a difference of opinion.
Like much of the world, Prince William and Duchess Kate were flabbergasted by the bombshells in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Sunday, March 7, tell-all interview.
“William and Kate were in total shock after hearing what Meghan and Harry said,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “What shocked them the most was Meghan’s suicidal thoughts and their quotes on a royal family member mentioning Archie’s skin color. William and Kate knew about some of their troubles with palace aides, but nothing to this extent.”
While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge “feel horrible” for the Sussexes, according to the source, they “still wish” that Harry and Meghan “had not tried to take down the royal family” on TV.
“William and Kate feel that these conversations could have been made in private,” the source tells Us.
Racist a–holes were “shocked” that their racist words and actions were interpreted as racism. That being said, the racists claim, it would have been better to deal with all of this completely misinterpreted racism privately, where they could talk over her, bully her, marginalize her voice and ignore her. Say what you will, but this is totally the game plan for Will and Kate specifically. They’re going to “Who me? Never!” their way out of this, or at least that’s what they’ll try.
Well of you want to have those conversations in private then maybe pick up the phone and call your brother instead of whining to the tabloids.
Exactly! How can you have a conversation in private if the opposing party will not converse with you.
Remember: William refused to attend QEII’s “by invitation only” luncheon before the “Sandringham Summit”.
This from someone who admitted in public that he hasn’t yet spoken to his own brother?? The Cambertons are severely lacking in emotional intelligence and are not even smart enough to buy decent handlers, Pr and bots.
@Emily
THANK YOU. This hot potato tossing about race related remarks feels like a diversion in a certain sense. Brother has stopped speaking to brother, and father is not speaking to son. Forget the public statements, and speaking to staff. Pick. Up. The phone. Talk to each other.
To take a phrase from Kamala Harris, this crisis is an inflection point–the best thing now is to take all of this offline and start working things out as a family. Otherwise we are looking at an Allen-Farrow situation where this is the one and only story about everyone involved and there is just bitter public commentary (not that I’m equating the substance of these alienations).
That documentary was so hard to watch I decided not to watch the Oprah interview because I didn’t think I could handle another icky family situation that had nothing to do with me. However my mom asked if I can watch it so we could discuss it and it was much darker and sadder than I thought it would be. Plus Meghan seems to have the receipts (i.e. an apology note from Kate).
Yeah. And the whole point of putting it on TV is to take down these institutional mechanisms–these protocols of “go through this staff member or that,” “it must be this way always,” and the relationship between the BRF and the press. That was the point. It wasn’t to bring down the family as H&M were actually protective of the family. It was to smash the institutional structures that enable and perpetuate harm.
This performance of royalty, this “speak to family through the press” is part of that. H&M have not been allowed to, and now they have. In doing so, I have no doubt that they intended to END this practice of speaking to family through the press. Yet here we are once more.
The BRF and the tabs are determined to kill the messenger. The BRF’s racist behavior is the problem, not Harry and Meghan.
This – but also, they tried to have the conversations in private. Meghan tried to get help and went through the appropriate channels. They tried to talk to people in the institution about getting help with the press etc. It didnt work. So they left, and the family continued to bully them through the press.
They were so clear, over and over again, that they were asking for help and trying to talk to people privately about how to handle the situation. They kept being told there was nothing anyone could do, it was totally normal to be racially smeared, and in Charles’ case he stopped taking their calls and made them send their written plans to his staff. Every time they tried to talk to the Queen, it was cancelled and couldn’t be rescheduled. They tried so hard about so many different things to address it all privately. They never ever leaked anything themselves. Which shows how desperately they actually wanted to fix things rather than just blow it all up. They said they’d still be there if they had gotten any kind of the support they were asking for.
This is a whole year after they officially left the family and everything has been finalized, what would even be the point of trying to fix it all privately now? It’s done. There can be no fixing it for themselves and their situation and their relationship with the family and firm. I think a big part of them making this public is to try to force the family to fix things for the next generations. Or to free the family from their devil’s bargain with the tabloid press or at least expose it because it’s easier to change things, or even just see them for what they are, if they’re not a secret. The family needs someone, somewhere to hold them accountable so that they don’t keep doing his to women. They did the exact same thing to Diana that they did to Meghan and they did something very similar to Margaret before that. It never changes. But it must. People can’t keep being driven to suicide by this toxic, evil, family and their relationship with the press.
Well, they orchestrated the smear campaing, I seriously doubt they are in shock for what Harry and Meghan said in the interview, they were shocked the truth came out.
So grieved and shocked about Meghan being suicidal that he didn’t bother to call his brother. Okay.
DROP THE RECEIPTS! Or most of them anyways. Hold back a few, you know, in case the RF tries to murder you.
Real question, if Meghan where to drop receipts, like for example the apology letter Kate sent her, wouldn’t she be doing the same thing the Daily Mail did by publishing a private letter?
Yes it would be the same unless the letter was requested as evidence is a court trial and the court released (made public) the evidence.
I doubt she would just publish them. She would probably wait for a tabloid to flat-out claim the story is false, and then sue the tabloid where she could then introduce the note as evidence. She’s already successfully sued one of the big tabloids. I’m really amazing that these papers haven’t learned yet – she will come for them, and they will be outmatched.
They could show it to someone who can claim they have seen it. But she doesn’t have to because Catherine hasn’t denied it.
The authorship issue only exists in the UK. The US law is not the same on this aspect and if it was published in a US paper there wouldn’t be a basis for it. Many US based “experts” were initially trying to dismiss Meghan’s claim against the DM for that exact reason.
I dont think she’s going to share that letter for those reasons, but she can certainly share an email that she composed and sent.
Emails would be the real nail in the coffin. I know when I send emails at work it’s phrased as “Per our previous conversation where it was decided that x y and z” or “This is my second email addressing this issue”
“Jason. This is the third email I have sent regarding blah blah”
“Jason as per our conversation regarding x, I understand what you said when you said blah blah “
I believe any communications would be considered Royal documents which means they would automatically be sealed for 20 years. They could be used in lawsuits as evidence, but she can’t make them public.
So shocked that they have yet to call Meghan and Harry and speak to them about it. To even call and check on their pregnant sister-in-law or their baby nephew.
Oh so shocked.
How can they be so shocked when they were the ones driving the bus over Harry and Meghan over and over again? Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, their PR people are idiots. Now on top of coming across as mean racists, they are stupid, blind, and deaf too?!?
One thing is for sure: no real top CEO would allow this situation to get this out of control. And if it did, a real CEO would ensure that heads roll.
They are shocked that they got called out on their treachery because that never happens.
Yeah, that’s what’s between the lines here – they’re shocked that Harry and Meghan actually called them out, even if it wasnt as obvious or as bad as it could have been.
They are shocked Harry and Meghan spoke publicly about it and were credible. Being so cosseted, they, never dreamed that being racist and mean will make them look so awful to the rest of the world.
I hope this shock will undo all of Keen Karen’s Botox and hair extensions! At least some good will come out of it!
They better come correct because my good sis meghan has RECEIPTS.
So why hasn’t William reached out to his brother yet? Why hasn’t Kate put out a statement apologizing to Meghan? Why is Camilla Tomoney out there still pushing the narrative that Meghan made Kate cry?
because everyone is still too flabbergasted. Gotta love that word, though, we should all use it more often.
@My Two Cents:
My Mama would say that Meghan “done pole axed them”
They’re trying to shift the blame. “William and Kate knew about some of their troubles with palace aides, but nothing to this extent.” Sure, it’s all the aides’ fault.
And of course they’re shocked. They never thought that Harry and Meghan would make their voices heard, or correct the narratives the Cambridges (among others) were spinning.
ETA; This is the groundwork for throwing Charles under the bus for this and keeping himself clear I think. It was the aides that are racist, not William. And these aides, which are not the ones that work for him, were hired by Charles. But when William takes over he will stomp out racism in the palace just like he did (lol) in football.
Stay pressed. I love it.
And shocked that so many of us actually believe the Sussexes instead of the lies the Keenbridges have been peddling.
Yeah, I definitely took this as “it was all the aides fault…they’re the racist ones…they’re the ones who likely made the skin color comment…”
Deflection at its finest.
Wonder how many aides will be “looking for new opportunities”
One thing is for certain, this family will never get it. If ordinary, white people, cannot, do we expect people with no lived experience to? They feel that Meghan should’ve been honored that they allowed her “mulatto” self to marry a prince. Being the King’s wife and having his heirs is Kate’s life’s achievement. Meghan got was able to do that and she wasn’t grateful enough. I’m so happy Harry took the babies away from those people.
This is US Weekly so I doubt their sources have actual information about how the Cambridges feel.
And Valentine Low admitted in a podcast that he had heard that Meghan did go to HR so if a reporter knew about it, I’m guessing the family did as well
This is what gets me so angry about this, they can’t keep lying because there are too many people involved who know the truth. For how long will the press keep protecting them? at the time the press was given leaks about Harry and Meghan in return, but now without that, why should the press be quiet about it? And I also believe the family knew, there’s no way the staff would leak to the press and not tell the family. They knew and they kept abusing Meghan, through pregnancy, ignoring her SA ‘are you ok’ interview, lying about blindsighting the Queen in Jan 2020 and throughout all of last year, through a miscarriage, Harry’s wreath fiasco… geez, I’m tired just listing all these, imagine going through them. What an amazing couple Harry and Meghan, to have gone through all of that and still smiled at engagements and charity work, I really love them!
I am sure they are. Most people don’t like being called out for negative behavior – especially ones which think their entitlement means they are beyond reproach. Introspection is not something they are capable of.
I love how the media is trying to make it seem like meghan and harry all of a sudden decided to go public as if the palace hasn’t been leaking and going public for 4 consecutive years. “It could have been aired out in private”. They TRIED you dumb dumb. They tried and you not only ignored them you also doubled down. It is absolutely shameful that a reporter knew of meghans mental health state. And im pretty sure meghan has the receipts to prove this. You forced them to go public
Their response has ruined any credibility Will or Kate had for their mental health initiatives. “If” they were so shocked and concerned, why have they not immediately reached out? Isn’t this what most of their zoom calls are about? Kate looks worse given her early years project and the last PR push of mothers taking care of themselves. Her own sister in law was suicidal while pregnant and per Harry, crying while breastfeeding and Kate did nothing and still has done nothing. I hope like the Sussex’s live in a 14m mansion, this fact is added to every article on mental health or early years for them. The other comment William made will haunt him forever.
+1
Someone on Twitter with a blue check confirmed that she worked with all three on Heads Together and that Harry was the only authentic one. The other two were arrogant and insincere. These two only use this issue to promote themselves. They don’t actually care about helping people, they never have.
Unless you are a handsome male sailor or tennis player, Kate wants no part of you.
Their constant talk of being flabbergasted and shocked is so obviously false. Lying liars will lie. William’s mother, in my opinion, would be so ashamed of him. Harry is so clearly his mother’s son and he married a woman so like his mother, full of grace, empathy, humanity, poise and courage. Well played, Harry. You do your mother proud.
Also, being flabbergasted and shocked doesn’t make them look any better – even if they think her being suicidal and the concerns about archie’s skin tone are “tough to swallow” (which is vile, but if that’s what they’re going with), they HAD to have known about the incessant media barrage. There’s just no way that they can pretend not to know that there were a quarter million negative stories written about her in just one year. Half the time they were complaining about her overshadowing them, which couldn’t happen without press coverage. So, feigning shock and surprise is just them telling on themselves, because everyone with a functioning frontal lobe in the uk has seen her splashed all over the papers for years, so if they’re shocked about her response to that it just shows they didn’t ever hear her out or lift a finger to help amidst the press turmoil.
@Sunday
I admit i nearly choked on my coffee
With your permission I am going to use “functioning frontal lobe” in conversations with folks (including family) who make my teeth hurt with their stupidity
Meghan has had to endure these smears for years, not being able to speak out. She finally speaks after 4 years of this sh@t and they are shocked??? Please! Classic abusive relationship where the abuser counts on the victim not to speak and protect them.
white people unwilling and/or unable to process their actions objectively sacre bleu!! if only they had ever had access to SOMEONE, ANYONE, perhaps even a RELATIVE with whom they could have had an honest discussion!
You are right Kaiser. Thanks to whiteness people will give them the benefit of the doubt while a black woman’s lived experience is suspect. Infuriating.
And the palace still has not corrected the cry-gate story. Seriously Harry and Meghan owe them nothing.
Their silence in this is deafening .
Seriously?! I think they did try to do it privately. Y’all are the ones that offered up a black pregnant woman as chum in shark infested waters.
Had they stopped once they left and actually shown the couple that they are valued and stopped the attacks. I think reconciliation could have happened.
They are trying to gaslight us all.
Look if Charles did not want Harry to be a part of his slimmed down monarchy he should have made it clear well before Harry got married. Harry would have stayed in the service.
These people working and in the BRF are so ridiculous.
Oh but Charles DID initially want Harry and his wife to be a part of it. The problem is that he and the palace didn’t expect Harry to fall in love with and marry a biracial woman.
Winner winner chicken dinner! They didnt want Harry’s black wife to be a part of the slimmed down monarchy. They would have been fine with a white wife, preferably a less charismatic and hardworking one.
But Harry and Meghan said that they both looked for help, they both begged for it and nothing was done. Charles even made it worse. How was all this mess going to be resolved privately. How are the Keens shocked when they know exactly what they have done. They used that awful and racist media coverage of Meghan to gain from it, to make them look as if they were the heroes. And now we know that Meghan was suicidal but they still used her. Disgusting! I can’t look at these two anymore, they truley disgust me.
Again, the press is twisting the interview and confusing people and I see most of them don’t get the issues.
They knew. They Zoomed with a suicide prevention hotline user the week before Oprah dropped. They are transparent and inauthentic and will need to come up with new causes.
Mark my words, Kate will be pregnant soon to “save the monarchy.”
It would have the added benefit of giving her a reason to hide from the public so I could see this.
Or they’ll pull the plug on Philip and say, look what Meghan has done!
Honestly the only thing that could change the narrative at this point is the Queen dying and Kate becoming pregnant. Oh, and Charles “stoically” stepping onto the throne while “mourning” his mother.
i wouldn’t put it past them to say that kate has recently suffered a miscarriage, they’re that low.
She doesn’t have to publish names; those can be easily covered up. But you know every single one of those people wrote their emails on letterheads, which display the various royal offices, and she can show what she wrote. That’s absolute proof they knew, that she begged for help, and they refused.
She could use them as evidence in a lawsuit, but she can’t make them public. Royal documents are automatically sealed for 20 years.
bloemheks, then someone should be investigating how Jason’s correspondence about Meghan bullying got into the hands of one of the RR. I think the palaces had better be careful about what they release in future, because Harry plays the game better than they do.
William’s remark is right in line with the true MAGA believers. If you asked any of them if they’re racist they would reply the same. Pretty hard to be racist when white supremacy has been normalized, right? He really needs to keep his mouth shut.
FC, I was totally thinking that, too. Another pregnancy for Kate and the two new Corgi puppies for the queen. Maybe Kate will even have twins! Great distraction!
They can lie, spin and pretend to be shocked until the cows come home. The damage is still done. The media furor may die down but they have done real and lasting damage to the causes they claim to believe in like mental health. They’ve done real damage to their relationship with the Commonwealth who will remember their heartlessness towards a WOC and realize that the royal family and the U.K. really doesn’t care about them and will start to make moves to separate themselves from them. Citizens in every country will side eye the fuck out of them because they have lost all respect for them.
They just don’t know it yet because their sycophants are telling them that they are innocent and that Meghan is just a big ole meanie.
Good.
I think what most surprises me is that RR knew she was having a mental health crisis and didn’t publish that, but kept attacking her. What was the long game here? Trying to make her kill herself (I am asking that of the aides and courtiers?)
And of course the RF will blame them for all of this. Frankly Charles and William both got bad advice which was throw everything at that black woman so that people don’t ask too many questions about what you are doing. Lie about what you will and wont provide. Don’t make it Harry’s fault (which leads me to believe this all came from Charles to a certain extent).
You know, Kaiser (I think it was Kaiser? Maybe it was another writer at CB?) kept saying that the RF and RR wanted her dead. And I totally thought that was an exaggeration.
But no. Turns out she was 100% right. They knew she was suicidal and they kept abusing her. They wanted her to kill herself.
Yeah. And I am not usually a conspiracy theorist person but what else can you think at this point? RR backed up her claims (FU Piers Morgan) and no one cared? I just don’t get it.
Well it’s also clever in that it subtly implies that it wasn’t William who made the remark about baby Archie. The primary suspects lately were Charles and William. William has basically said “not me,” and pointed at Charles with this article.
Classic victim shaming behaviour – they didn’t say it “the right way” (there’s no such thing, in my opinion – nothing M and H said or how they said it would ever be good enough), so their experiences are invalidated.
I don’t think H&M would ever expose receipts about Will and Kate. Jason, on the other hand, is walking around with a bullseye on his back.
Harry and Meghan will do what they need to do. If they were worried about “exposing” folks they would never have given this interview. And the purpose was not to go after some anonymous aid either, that may have worked before, if the palace had fired or dealt with people initially. Now they are going for blood. The Sussexes know who was driving this bus, or rather who owns the bus.
This is a bit rich coming from the Cambridges given they were the cause of most of Harry and Meghan’s pain and anguish. Doing the interview was such a master stroke by the Sussexes because the Royal Family knows that they have receipts that they can release at anytime and not naming names means that the Palace will be forever be on edge.
These people kill me, lol! Harry and Meghan moved a whole ocean and continent away, abandoned their house and then were willing to pay for repairs on said house even though they don’t own it, would not let the fact of no security stop them from moving i.e., we will take our chances with potential assassin’s rather than stay here another minute and yet the Cambridges are “flabbergasted” and had no idea what was going on? And I guess even the fact that Harry stopped speaking to William didn’t clue them in? These m******f****rs are ridiculous especially given all of the stories put out there about William dropping his brother and Kate having to play peacemaker. Harry and Meghan should just drop the receipt bombs and move on but my guess is they have lawyers and PR people advising them on both sides of the pond to be strategic. But man oh man.
Remember that time that a big upheaval, and improvements to social justice, happened after a whole bunch of white people and one POC worked things out privately and then presented it to the world? No? Me either.
William & Kate were surprised Meghan & Harry found their voices and put them and the entire institution on blast for their complicity in abusing her. That’s what they were shocked by. That their victims finally decided they weren’t going to be silenced anymore. I’m sure Kate & Carole were especially surprised their victim didn’t let the Big Lie stand.
The LIES The Firm told were/are public…so miss me with the offline narrative
Both H&M already said they had tried talking with them but, how could you even mention something as sensitive and private as suicide with people who you don’t trust (and viceversa) and don’t support you whatsoever? They’re mad if they think most people are gonna buy the royals ‘woe me’ story.
Also, main point, they were basically ignoring Harry’s pleas wtf are they talking about now?
One only has to look at the expressions on Kate’s and William’s faces at the commonwealth church service to understand how not in shock they are. The only shock they’re in is due to Harry and Meghan exposing them publicly in a way that prevents any backlash or legal action other than William barking at reporters that the Windsors are not a racist family. They are legless now and they know it. I think we’re going to see a steady, subtle drip-drip-drip of unimpeachable information coming from the Sussexes every time the Windsors trip up, and they will because William is a lead-footed lout and Kate is an empty-headed doormat.
Will has NEVER had to face the music in the press. No wonder he was barking out denials yesterday. Harry is not playing by the rules anymore and William has no one (besides Jason Knauf) to throw under the bus. What is he going to do? I would not be surprised if Will starts lobbying for their own television special full of denials and soft-focus photos of the Cambridge kids playing outside.
I think Harry was worried that William would use Meghan’s mental health against her and that’s why he was at a loss. Can you imagine the tabloid headlines and how low they could go?