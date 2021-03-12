Prince William & Kate ‘were in total shock after hearing what Meghan & Harry said’

Take this however you want, but this story is from Us Weekly and I think the tabloid got it right. Right in the sense that I think they’re correctly assuming the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s strategy for dealing with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. This story came out before Prince William told reporters that the Windsor klan is “very much not a racist family.” The key here is denial, flat denial, head-in-the-sand dissociation from the story laid out by Harry and Meghan. I guess the point is that it’s all a matter of interpretation, that a Black woman’s lived experience is not enough, that it has to be royalsplained away as a difference of opinion.

Like much of the world, Prince William and Duchess Kate were flabbergasted by the bombshells in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Sunday, March 7, tell-all interview. “William and Kate were in total shock after hearing what Meghan and Harry said,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “What shocked them the most was Meghan’s suicidal thoughts and their quotes on a royal family member mentioning Archie’s skin color. William and Kate knew about some of their troubles with palace aides, but nothing to this extent.” While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge “feel horrible” for the Sussexes, according to the source, they “still wish” that Harry and Meghan “had not tried to take down the royal family” on TV. “William and Kate feel that these conversations could have been made in private,” the source tells Us.

[From Us Weekly]

Racist a–holes were “shocked” that their racist words and actions were interpreted as racism. That being said, the racists claim, it would have been better to deal with all of this completely misinterpreted racism privately, where they could talk over her, bully her, marginalize her voice and ignore her. Say what you will, but this is totally the game plan for Will and Kate specifically. They’re going to “Who me? Never!” their way out of this, or at least that’s what they’ll try.