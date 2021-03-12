“Gerard Butler really should be wearing a mask in LA” links

Gerard Butler seems to be hitting up clubs & restaurants in LA without a mask? G-But come on, wear your mask. [Just Jared]

The way I remember it, Julia Roberts single-handedly started the 1990s pashmina craze with her look at the Runaway Bride premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]

Netflix has made a documentary about the last Blockbuster store. [OMG Blog]

Review of Netflix’s Operation Varsity Blues. [Pajiba]

Unanswered questions from the January 6th insurrection. [Towleroad]

Candace Swanepoel models her own bikini line. [Egotastic]

A digital collage by Beeple sold at auction for $69 million. [Dlisted]

Here’s a theory that Prince William’s comments were really spontaneous. I disagree! I think the whole thing was plotted out by an incompetent KP comm team. [LaineyGossip]

Sen. Tammy Duckworth: F–k Tucker Carlson. [Jezebel]

Handsome Joe Biden is gonna pack the court with BIPOC peeps. [Buzzfeed]

Movie theaters are reopening in Hollywood next week? [Seriously OMG]