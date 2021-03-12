“Gerard Butler really should be wearing a mask in LA” links
  • March 12, 2021

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Gerard Butler is seen leaving dinner at Craigs in West Hollywood

Gerard Butler seems to be hitting up clubs & restaurants in LA without a mask? G-But come on, wear your mask. [Just Jared]
The way I remember it, Julia Roberts single-handedly started the 1990s pashmina craze with her look at the Runaway Bride premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
Netflix has made a documentary about the last Blockbuster store. [OMG Blog]
Review of Netflix’s Operation Varsity Blues. [Pajiba]
Unanswered questions from the January 6th insurrection. [Towleroad]
Candace Swanepoel models her own bikini line. [Egotastic]
A digital collage by Beeple sold at auction for $69 million. [Dlisted]
Here’s a theory that Prince William’s comments were really spontaneous. I disagree! I think the whole thing was plotted out by an incompetent KP comm team. [LaineyGossip]
Sen. Tammy Duckworth: F–k Tucker Carlson. [Jezebel]
Handsome Joe Biden is gonna pack the court with BIPOC peeps. [Buzzfeed]
Movie theaters are reopening in Hollywood next week? [Seriously OMG]

Gerard Butler gets escorted to his car as he leaves dinner at Craigs!

4 Responses to ““Gerard Butler really should be wearing a mask in LA” links”

  1. Kir says:
    March 12, 2021 at 1:12 pm

    He’s getting out of his car and there is no one around, what’s the problem? I don’t put mine on until I’m inside or in close proximity with others. Walking around outside with a mask is also pointless (according to science). So….what am I missing?

    Reply
  2. schmootc says:
    March 12, 2021 at 1:20 pm

    Wow, Tammy Duckworth literally said f–k Tucker Carlson. Respect.

    Reply
  3. Tiffany :) says:
    March 12, 2021 at 1:24 pm

    Julia couldn’t have started the pashmina craze at the premiere, because there are 4-5 other people also wearing pashminas at the premiere. So it had to have been a thing before that event.

    Reply
  4. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    March 12, 2021 at 1:35 pm

    Yeah, cuz nobody wore kashmire shawls pre 90s lol. And Carlson needs to get f@cked but not in that way.

    Reply

