Duchess Kate was protected from being asked about how she made Meghan cry

There was a little piece of gossip on Deauxmoi yesterday about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s event for Mentally Healthy Schools. “Mentally Healthy Schools” was the whole reason for the event, although that barely got any coverage, and there was barely any mention of one of Kate’s supposedly signature issues. That was the tip in Deauxmoi – that Kate was supposed to do that event alone, because it was one of HER issues in association with Early Years or whatever. William tagged along, probably because the Firm wanted William to answer the “is your family racist” question. And that’s being spun as “William wanted to protect Kate.” You know why he wanted to protect Kate? Because there was a fear that the press would ask her about whether she bitched out Meghan and made Meghan cry. And no one wants to open that can of worms, at least not in the royal family or the royal press. Speaking of, look how Becky English at the Mail framed this:
Other family members, notably the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge, have been left deeply upset by the way in which they were attacked by the [Sussexes]. Harry said he felt let down by his father, who, he claimed, refused to take his calls over the whole Megxit saga, and admitted there was still a huge gulf between him and his brother.
He also accused an unnamed member of his family of racism and said the lack of support he and his wife received from the other royals was behind their decision to quit the UK.
William is also likely to be understandably protective of his wife, Kate, who was accused by Meghan of making her cry during a bridesmaid dress fitting ahead of the royal wedding. And as someone who has campaigned on the issue of mental health, he will be finding allegations that Meghan was driven to consider suicide by her treatment by the family tough to swallow.
The way these fragile white people always manage to frame everything so that Meghan is the “bad guy” and that she’s “hurling accusations.” After two and a half years of smears – many of them coming directly from Kensington Palace – Meghan spent a few minutes with Oprah, correcting the record about how Kate said something awful to her and Kate was the one who apologized. Kate is the bad guy not only for being a giant bitch to Meghan leading up to Meghan’s wedding, but also for blatantly promoting an absolutely insane and false version of the story where Kate was victimized by Meghan. And the whole William-as-White-Knight thing, riding in to protect his a–hole wife from being asked about why she never corrected the record and why she actively participated in the smearing of Meghan… well, they both suck. Kate wouldn’t have done what she did without William’s help. And he’s been busy for years with this smear campaign.
Also, remember how Kate and William are so insecure that they were buying bot-followers on Instagram for a year to compete with the Sussexes? Yeah, check out the #DuchessofCambridge hashtag on Twitter. KP won’t spend the money to fix Kate’s broke-ass wigs, but they will spend the money to buy bots to heap sugar on their perfect white infantilized future queen.
I think they are trying to figure out how to gaslight the hell of everything, because that’s what RF does, they behave like nothing happened and it’s always someone else’s fault.
Can’t gaslight though when EVERYONE is paying attention.
The only solution is to behave like decent people and not arrogant bullies who expect other people to take the blame.
They will deny they did anything wrong. Then after a suitable period of time, simply say “it was addressed in the past, and now we’re over it.” Problem solved.
Tough to swallow?? TOUGH TO SWALLOW?? Did she have Piss Morgan ghostwrite this for her?
I am so angry at this!
I had the same reaction! If William is supposed to be such a mental health advocate, that’s not a normal reaction. He should have said he felt a great deal of compassion and sorrow upon hearing that. Geez, these people!
Okay, I’m glad I’m not the only one who read it that way.
“Attacked”?? Right, some attack that was. It was merely telling the truth. Jesus, attacked? Oh please.
They are not even trying to be inconspicuous with the bot buying anymore. Plus there are several yahoo articles asking if Meghan was thrown under the bus so that Willileaks could protect his wandering sceptre around rose bushes. Should have stopped that smearing campaign a lot sooner.
I remember last January when they were desperately trying to make sure that SussexRoyal didn’t overtake KensingtonRoyal in followers on Instagram.
They gained hundreds of thousands of followers at such a pace, but their followers on Twitter, where they post more but the Sussexes didn’t have a competing presence? Hardly moved.
And then once Sussex Royal shut down they didnt have any of those increases they had been having for the year prior. it was so obvious.
And it was a waste. As of post interview SussexRoyal had over 2 million more followers than KP even being an inactive page. If they’re a going to try to convince people they aren’t jealous that’s a load of hogwash.
The influx of new accounts screaming about ‘poor, dutiful Kate’ has been amusing to see. The initial, *real* reactions to Kate’s lies were rightfully scathing.
Would it be too much if we ask bts & kpop stans to hijack this hashtag as well with how they have blatantly made headlines and comparisons of the dichotomy between th black evil duchess vs the white infantile princess to prove the racist tabloids and smear campaigns?
They can run but they can’t hide.
It looked like Kate tried to hide and run, at least far away from that reporter who yelled out those questions LOL
If Meghan’s version of events are not true, why won’t they officially deny it? William can go on the record and say that the royals aren’t racist, but he cannot say that Kate didn’t make her cry? They can deny Botox and weaves, but not this? The jig is up. They need to take the L and move on. Meghan already gave her an out. Kate did it, leaked it to the press, and lied about it for nearly three years.
And this is the most “protective” Cain has been of Kate that I have seen, unless he is also using his wife as a shield so people aren’t discussing is he the one thinking about Archie’s skin color.
Meghan did give her an out, both for why the incident occurred and why the story wasn’t corrected. Said Kate was a good person. All they really had to do was shut up and let it fade, but insist on being in control of the narrative. Instead of showing any graciousness, Kate’s continued arguing over this in the press shows everyone Kate’s not so good, after all. So stupid.
Exactly! All they had to do was nothing. M gave them a gift.
Yes! Meghan gave them SUCH an out, implying that Kate wasnt able to correct the record, as she was not able to. But then Carole and Kate came out with the damn article about resilient Middleton blood and that just blew that excuse to hell. They just should have kept their mouths shut on this one.
It reminds me of Richard Kay’s overblown “There’s nothing happening in Norfolk!” response to (what was at the time) a small “rural rival” story.
Just drawing attention to it when it would have gone away on its own.
Meghan was nicer than I would be, but she was also quite smart in giving Kate an out. That she didn’t take it and just doubled down shows her for the bitch we always knew she was and confirmed on video at the commonwealth service.
and Omid Scobie even had that article in Harpers Bazaar, which said he saw the email or there was an email from Meghan to the Firm asking when are they going to correct this ‘M made K cry non-sense’… so they are showing their receipts now. Its out there and the DM simply gloss over that it was Kate’s fault and ask where the email is coming from, who allowed it – like Meghan did something wrong again. I wonder which email will be next.
@Nic919 that Kate didn’t take the out offered shows her for the *poorly-advised* (my first thought was stupid, but I can’t call her stupid if I’m against name-calling)
bitch (tho my female canine is annoyed by being compared to a complicit human) she showed us at the Commonwealth service.
In my head, that’s how I read your comment LOL – as I was saying it aloud to be sure I made sense, my old gal gave a yelp in her sleep. I imagine she was annoyed when I said Kate and bitch in the same sentence….!!
That Middleton blood article….*shudder*
Full of half-truths and straight-up lies: Meghan tossed out the flowers — probably after a few days; Kate DID cry — probably to her mom, from a surge of pregnancy hormones AFTER she upset Meghan. Notice how much benefit of the doubt I’m giving them?
Of the straight-up lies: Meghan slamming the door in Kate’s face. So glad that for once, that lie did not gain any traction!
What’s the value of a blood connection to the Middletons? That you’re related to a group of lazy, grasping, selfish, vindictive people. And what’s the value of a connection to that pinnacle of monarchy, the BRF? That you’re connected to a pack of arrogant, stupid, backstabbing, heartless, and cold individuals. Not much to be proud of, IMO. Blood remains the underpinning of the aristocracy, though; I assume as George, poor kid, is the FFFK, Carole feels the Middletons have already been elevated.
Speaking of pride over blood relationships, I wondered, a few years ago, how the men felt when it was revealed during DNA analysis there were one or more oopsies in the line of male descent from Richard III, and (IIRC) 4 of the 5 men tested as his recorded descendants, turned out to be, not.
@windyriver the ‘blood’ comment is meant to be a racist dog whistle, it’s meant to remind one of Kate’s pure (white) blood and for you to insinuate the opposite for Meghan. See – ‘exotic blood’, or Meghan blood is going to ‘thicken up’ the blood of the royal family and more. Blood purity is eugenics 101 talk.
Did Richard III have any children? I think you are referring to male descent from his father through his sisters. However, I may be wrong.
Please, if Keen Kate had gone over to apologize with flowers, she would have had photos of her delivering them for all to see! She demands photo ops at an envelope opening, why not this incident?
This is a new story entirely. Meghan said Kate “sent” flowers with a note. Now, Kate supposedly showed up on Meghan’s doorstep, only to be insulted. I’m glad Meghan keeps receipts.
She is enabled by the firm and she enables her husband. She is a mean person and has no empathy. A woman who should understand what it means to be an outsider because the aristos consider her to be one. As we have commented before, this fiasco could have been avoided is Meghan was shown some human compassion. But no. Kate could have leaked the crying story was not true, but no. This is the FQC of England.
Also, she is the most boring dresser ever. I see more “interesting” choices of apparel worn at my local Walmart.
I think Top CEO considers herself to be an aristo because she now has a title and I think that was part of the reason behind the bitchy Tatler article – to remind her she is not and won’t ever be one of them. Aristo’s can be incredibly b!tchy and insular, however not all of them are snotty inbreeders.
Lol–that’s the cognitive dissonance that the Middletons suffer from–no matter what happens, they will never be aristocrats. Never.
Which I find hilarious but do you think Ma Middleton cares? Her daughter will be FQC, does she also need the aristo’s acceptance?
@Seraphina – yes, they care very much. All 3 of the Middleton women care about being accepted into the aristo society, they’ve pretty much spent their whole lives trying to push their way in. Why do you think Carole made sure her daughters went to the schools they did – cause thats where the aristo’s send their kids.
Ma Mids is a real life Mrs Bennett!
Mike and James seem to be the only ones who care less about it.
I think she does, Seraphina. I think that’s Carole’s drive, the desire to be seen as better than everyone else. I do think she thought the aristos would have to accept her as one of their own, because she didn’t understand that it’s blood, not anything else, that makes you one of them. So even as the FQC and mother of the FQC, there will always be this fact in the back of their minds, that the people they REALLY want to impress will simply never be impressed by them, but instead understood as a bit of a joke.
@Seraphina: The Midds certainly care. Hence why the aristos mocked them publicly because they know the Midds care and are desperate for acceptance in their circles.
@Seraphina – that’s what’s so funny/sad – the Middletons definitely care. Kate is going to be queen and George will be king, but they still desperately want to be accepted by the aristos. That’s why there was such a freakout over the Tatler article. It was such a classist snobby article that was meant to remind Kate and her mom – “you will never be one of us.”
I think Kate must be one of the most isolated and voiceless people in the public domain and even within her limited social life. Boarding school can be a hard run for children of relatively low amounts of new money; they learn to keep their mouths shut and not rock the boat. Her university life was likely spent obsessing about William and such a person would attract few friends. She has a small group of friends, apparently, but I doubt she can really confide in them or express any true opinion without feeling they might run off and blab. I also suspect she can’t make new friends without them being security vetted to hell and back, and then treated with a certain amount of cordiality rather than real warmth. And she doesn’t even have the world view and intelligence to engage and befriend the serious women in positions of agency and power she must meet in her royal capacity. So, what does she have? Her family, enabling her silence, and her husband’s family, insisting on her silence. I sometimes wonder whether her difficulty in speaking is not so much her shyness and inability, more that she isn’t used to saying anything much to anyone beyond her mum and sister. However, this was her one chance to sound off and strike out for fairness. Saying nothing is actively saying something. And it could have started a rebalance of power in her relationship with William. I suspect he exerts a lot of control over her.
Whoa now DigitalUnicorn. Let’s not go crazy and insult Mrs. Bennett. She was a mother to a million daughters in a time when a woman was the property of men. She wasn’t so much a social climber, as just a woman desperate to ensure her daughters didn’t become destitute upon the death of their father. I equate Carole Middleton more with the likes of Dinah Lohan and her ilk.
@Agirlandherdog – or Emma Hanbury. Emma Hanbury puts Ma Middleton in the shade.
Thank you everyone, I would have assumed obtaining the title and being the QC of England was enough but I guess not.
Even the Windsors are looked down upon to some extent. The aristos respect the monarchy itself, but the actual family is more tolerated.
I remember reading Charles was marrying up with Diana because of her bloodline.
@beachdreams it’s true Aristippus tend to stay away from the Windsors they are notoriously known for being a chaotic dysfunctional and ugly family.
The Spencer’s were/are regarded at a higher level than the Windsors in the aristo world. It is why so many vehemently tried to avoid dating any royals esp future Kings such as William and Charles, they’re fine for some *goods* on the side, but ultimately it’s a horrible life. Aristos can be richer and freer and are allowed to socialise, party and spend money without too much press focus.
No, they still look down on her and even made that very clear in that Tatler issue (“not quite our class”). I think that’s also why she freaked out so much when it was released.
William Wales or Sam Branson – Is there even a choice to make let alone think about?
I might have agreed with you at one time, Robin, but that shipped sailed some time ago.
This might be the nicest thing william has ever done for kate. Maybe their marriage isn’t in the gutter after all….
Lol. He’s drowning, and she’s going down with him.
He’s taking her down with him. All of these “reactions” about Kate making Meghan cry are from William’s POV. Oh he’s so devastated. Who could do this to his wife? Meghan believed Kate was leaking about her. He keeps wanting to remind people that Kate is the bad one.
Meanwhile, has there been any story really saying it wasn’t William being racist about Archie’s skin? Has a source vindicated William, or said “not it.” Because I haven’t seen it. All I’ve seen was his blanket statement denouncing racism on behalf of the whole family, thus, kind of throwing them all under the bus.
Oh if the family needs a new scapegoat kate will 100% be the one to be thrown under the bus. But from this move you can tell she’s very much protected still.
Oh, I agree he’s protecting her, but out of necessity, not feeling.
I don’t know about being protected though. The best thing would be to just drop it. The subject of Kate was only about 5 minutes of the interview right off the top. It could of been grazed over by KP if they were smart. All of these stories are just making Kate the focus, when really everything that Harry said were the big bombshells. Why keep bringing up Kate?
@jt. Because harry is the blood royal, not kate. After everything they still want harry back. And they are still protecting him (somewhat)
and I would theorize that he’s not there to protect, but to control. He doesn’t trust her ability to speak candidly on the subject if asked. How often have we heard a good off-the-cuff Kate soundbite? Never? She doesn’t and she can’t. He was there to control the narrative
@chicken but do people really think Kate would’ve responded? And RRs already know not to yell questions at them. This entire situation would not have even occurred if this was Kate’s own event. I would’ve been the usual nod, smile, look regal act that she always does.
@ Cecilia I guess they could be kind of protecting Harry, but I just think they really don’t know how to respond to his claims. He’s truly thrown the royals for a loop. All they are saying is that they are disappointed but not really getting into the substance of what he said, especially the bit about their fear of the press. I think they are completely baffled at how to frame that.
he is drowning, and he’s not going to go alone, but this is still a protective move. Or maybe a controlling one? He wanted to be the one to say the family wasnt racist, he didnt want that quote to be attributed to Kate. But as that was the only question asked of them, my guess is that it was pre-approved.
The sad thing is, and I wish the royals realized this, all this effort to “protect” Kate from a story about making Meghan cry from years ago* just shows that the royal family 100% could have protected Meghan more than they did.
*The other thing is, that I think the royals are missing, is that at this point very few people care about the specific fact that Kate made Meghan cry. Meghan said she had apologized and she accepted it and moved on, and I trust that. The issue is that Kate let the lie go on for years and never once corrected the record. Hell even in the notorious Tatler article there was a reference to it. Kate has had ample opportunities to correct the record and has completely failed to do so. She was willing to let Meghan be portrayed as the angry black woman who drove the perfect white duchess to tears and that is what is so inexcusable to so many. And there’s really no way to undo that at this point .
I don’t think he did this to protect Kate. He attended that event because he wanted a chance to show that he “isn’t racist”. That question was planned and William answered it on purpose. And he thinks he is a PR genius so he didn’t both talking to a PR or crisis manager prior to doing a public attendance so instead he said the stupidest thing ever and confirmed for everyone he was the guy who asked about skin colour.
A very public display of “protection” has the effect of pushing Kate to the front of the narrative, though. Meghan’s remarks about her were brief and mild, but the royals seem intent on portraying her the main “victim”, and making a big show of defending her.
I feel like the fact that he’s making this big deal out of acting like SHE is the one who has to be protected and SHE is the one who might face harsh questions by the reporters is all part of his plan to make it seem like SHE was the problem for Meghan and he’s not. He’s so comfortable with the fact that he “didn’t do anything wrong” that he’s jumping onto Kate’s engagements to get out there and “prove” he did nothing wrong and isn’t afraid. All the while spinning like it like Kate is terrified, or he is terrified for Kate, that her bad behavior might be called out. What reporter would’ve really asked her about it? Meghan have an out: maybe Kate is also prevented from correcting stories, she apologized, it was a hard time for both of them, she’s a “good person.” If anything, I think Kate would’ve been asked about the family in general, like if she had ever overheard racist comments or if she also feels trapped and is treated poorly.
Kate didn’t even need protecting. It’s not like anyone thought that she was the one paper bag testing Archie. Everyone I’ve seen were saying it was either Charles or William. Cain is hiding behind Kate. If Kate wasn’t so jealous of women, she could use this as her advantage over William. If he said it, Kate can add one more trick to her hat.
He’s only doing this to save his own skin. You think he’d sacrifice himself for his wife? Not in a MILLION years. That’s Harry’s jam.
He’s doing it for HIM NOT for kate, he knows she will crumble and make him/them look bad and destroy all their press embiggening work.
Lets also not forget the time she b!tched out Princess Beatrice in FRONT of paps at a roller disco charity event during the GF years. The same event that B was told was not fancy dress and turned up in normal clothes to find out it was.
Top CEO has a loooooong history of being a total mean girl.
There’s a reason why kate has no girlfriends besides her sister
And there is a reason the press always try and ignore this. It’s funny almost ANY problem they try and pin on Meghan the real culprit/owner of this is Kate. From ‘no friends’, to ‘celebrity chasing’ to ‘social climber’ to ‘jealous’ it’s crazy
There’s a reason why Beatrice and Eugenie dont really interact with Kate in public. Eugenie must have been so happy when Harry married someone she actually knew and liked.
I am not a huge fan of the york princesses for a variety of reasons, but Eugenie being friends with Meghan at least shows a sign that she’s decent.
Agree Beatrice does seem a bit weird and ‘stuck up’ to me but I don’t think they ever planted a leak bar maybe about a double date. I think it has been Kate using their names as a vessel to create more division and insinuate that Megan was not getting along with the WHOLE family rather than it just being her the whole time so SHE does look bad. The York’s don’t even vaguely like Kate enough to help her with her campaign, they didn’t even publicly congratulate Eugenie on her baby and posted something else.
I thought that Kate had set up Beatrice and not told her that it was a costume disco party. After all this was the only charity thing Kate ever arranged following her graduation from university to her engagement at 29 almost ten years later.
She ‘co-arranged’ it with a couple of other people – rumour was that it was in revenge for the Pippa fashion show incident where B&E were sat in the front row and Pippa demanded they make room for her and when refused had to sit in the 2nd row fuming.
Yes… looked it up. Both were in 2008
Kate fell on her rear, on camera. That’s all people remember about that day. Her outfit was garish and ridiculous.
I cannot believe the Cambridges think this makes either of them look good, this tortured martyrdom they’re trying to assume. We know who you are.
The only thing is they’re gaining white supremacist nationalists as their fan base. A tortuous future for their children honestly they couldn’t have set them up worse for a bright future and independance.
One thing that struck be is that KP told Meghan, when she asked them to finally correct this alternative narrative, that The Duchess of Cambridge can’t be mixed up in “idle gossip” – so clearly The Duchess of Sussex could and would be mixed up in idle gossip.
If I had been in Meghan’s shoes and received that blatant answer (“we don’t care about your reputation and will go the extra mile to protect hers even when she doesn’t deserve it”) I would have leaked every single receipt I had and watched it all burn down.
It really showed how much value they held her in and the fact that they KNEW very much well what they were doing.
This confirm to me that was William showing “concern” about Archie’s color. Neither Meghan ir Harry said that his family is racist (they are), they said the institution of monarchy is racist (yes, they are). This stupid defense “My family is no racist” only screams that he is scared about it. And yes, duchess kkkate is shitting her coat dresses and being useless and stupid as always
Yeah, it’s William who was “concerned” and he probably took his concerns to Charles who agreed.
Agreed
Agree I think Charles is too cooked up in Camilla for him to bring it up first, maybe he just said it in a small way, but William was DEFINITELY the one to go to Harry about it.
My current working theory on who wondered about Archie’s skin colour: Willnot brought it up with Harry first, pissing Harry off. Harry was already annoyed by Willnot suggesting during the courtship that Harry go slow with Megan and reached out to Charles as future king and dad to get Charles to tell Willnot to lay off and not be such an asshat. At around the same time Willnot possibly went to Charles and expressed his (extremely racist) concerns about Archie and wondered if Harry, Meghan, and the baby could be exiled far, far away from the pure white monarchy. Charles being Charles did not put his foot down at all and tried to ignore the problems between his sons. After all, the man is a known ditherer who inevitably chooses to do nothing when the alternative is doing something difficult. Instead, Charles tells Harry he talked with Willnot about his concerns and probably made some dumbass comments about how Archie’s skin colour is a legitimate concern because he might look different and how the press will be all over it blah blah blah. Charles is not known for being particularly tactful in situations like this; he basically has the emotional intelligence of a rock. Harry and Meghan are left feeling betrayed and abandoned to the racist wolves by Charles for not forcing Willnot to apologize and behave better towards fellow family members. Willnot feels justified (likely even smug because he is that much of a dick) in questioning Archie’s skin colour because Charles did not put his foot down about his racist nonsense.
So when Harry and Meghan said “they” and “them” in their interview on this issue, imho it was referring to both Willnot – the original instigator – and Charles. Thank you for coming to my TED conspiracy theory talk.
I think it was both of them too. They’re not just stupid and incompetent, they’re cruel and selfish. They’ve been raised that way and think it’s leadership when it’s actually wrecking normal family relationships.
I’m on board with this totally. H&M said in the interview that were a number of “concerns [expressed] and conversations.” I took that to mean from more than one source. If multiple references to Archie’s skin tone came from *one* source, I don’t believe Harry could have faked amicability with that source on so many occasions, including at his wedding (I think Harry’s the one who said these conversations started before they got married).
That theory makes a lot of sense. And it would tie in with the article about how William wanted to banish them to Africa. After that they did get BP to release a specific statement about how any decisions about if and where they moved would be up to the Sussexes, not William. but that fits – “I’m concerned, a black baby would be a problem, but if we sent them to Africa that would work and not be at all racist or colonialist.”
William brings up his concerns to Charles, Charles then relays the conversation to Harry and the Sussexes are furious that rather than shutting William down, Charles was like “well maybe his concern is valid.”
The biggest issue though isn’t just who made the skin color remark first and who continued the discussion, but what the RF were doing about the “issue” .
According to Meghan, she and Harry weren’t asked to do the hospital photo op that was widely assumed to be “protocol”. Everyone expected it, the RF knew why it wasn’t done, and yet, they allowed the Sussexes to be blamed and hung out to dry by the press for weeks, with no comment.
Then there’s the whole question of titles: not only was Archie, also Charles’ grandson, titled differently at birth than his cousins, but there was additional discussion about acting to specifically remove him from any possibility of becoming Prince/HRH when Charles becomes king. Plus, there’s the entire security scenario related to how Archie is titled. IMO these last couple of things had to have come from Charles.
A despicable bunch of people from start to finish.
Let’s not forget how Kate did an interview about maternal mental health where she threw Meghan under the bus for not doing the Lindo photo op. That she said this knowing that Meghan didn’t have the option to do the photo shoot makes her look even more despicable.
Nic, the delay for the photo op makes a LOT of sense *now*: they wanted to wait to see Archie’s color before letting the press take pics.
Also, lets remember that Kate did that podcast about maternal mental health KNOWING that her SIL was suicidal during her pregnancy. I mean…….wtf Kate. The more you look back at some of these things, the more horrible the family comes.
And yes, I wish the part about not being asked to do the photocall at the hospital was getting more traction. Surely the press had to know that they were told not to do it, and yet it was used as just one more thing to use to attack the Sussexes. And it really was bc the royal family wanted to check the skin color first. Good lord the things they did to Meghan.
Because you’re right @windyriver – its easy to get caught up in “who” actually said it, but overall the bigger point is that it was clearly a concern for more than one royal, and the royals (from Charles on down) acted accordingly.
Deleted – saw your comment @Becks1 when I posted this, and yours says it better!
It could be that one person said it and the other nodded in agreement–and/or asked follow-up questions. So Wills either said it or did nothing when he heard those racist remarks. Sounds like it came up more than once.
William went with Kate to answer the question about the BRF. “Protecting” her was a bonus PR look. Anyhoo, the whole thing was an exercise in awkwardness. Kate looked pissed. Whether at the fact, William crashed her event or unease because she had been outed as a mean girl, we will never know.
I agree that the question was probably a setup and planned.
I’ve realized William LOVES looking liking a protector. With Diana, Harry, helicopter ambulance services, Kate, even his earlier weird statement on combating racism. He doesn’t actually follow through most of the time but actually uses people and causes to shield himself. But it’s hugely important to him to project an image of being this big strong protector while he throws people under the bus and uses them.
Yeah, William was sent out there by the Palace to say the Royal Family wasn’t racist. They probably made arrangements with the Royal Rota to ask that dumb question too.
I agree Amy. It seemed very planed. This isn’t something William does. Ever. He knew the question was coming and wanted to crash Kate’s event to get this out. She looked pissed and seemed very off. He wasn’t being protective or a loving husband. He has no idea how.
It was planned, but I don’t think the RF put him up to it. Not after the queen said it was a private matter. This is Big Willy exercising his amazing PR skills. He’s going off script just like his ham fisted bullying campaign last week.
@JT I agree. The Queen had ordered them not to talk but Billy thinks he is a PR superstar and did this and made things worse, just like he’s the one who made the bullying fiasco happened the week before.
I don’t think the BRF sent him because their statement was “this is a private matter” which means they don’t want to publicly discuss anything (leaking to the media is another thing). William saying the family is not racist isn’t sticking to the private matter part.
This is all William.
One of the British reporters, on CNN, said that the British press (who cover the Royals) KNOW *NOT* to call out questions to the Royals. The fact that one *did* AND GOT A REPLY tells us that this WAS a setup to get that answer out. The fact that Willileaks was there, crashing the event, to SAY it, also shows it was planned for him to do it. Keen Kweenie To Be kept walking, eyes straight ahead, didn’t even turn or blink as he answered.
100% planned to get new headlines. I remember when Rhiannon yelled out a question to Harry when he was in the South Africa tour and he said “come on, you know better”. These reporters wouldn’t be shouting out questions to William unless it was approved.
But didn’t a reporter yell out a question to Charles at the other event and he refused to answer? I’m confused…..
I think the others are right in thinking that William struck out on his own. Whatever message he and his father initially wanted to publish in response to the interview was shut down by his grandmother. Clearly he wanted to go on the attack, and this was a way for him to hit back at the Sussexes. I don’t think he wanted to protect Kate either; she would’ve kept on walking without answering any questions. And those questions were definitely a setup from William.
Becky English called Meghan a liar repeatedly in that piece and linked it to Will and Kate.
“Tough to swallow.” Careful Will. Piers Morgan got fired for that. Watch the gaslighting and bullying.
All Kate knows how to do is play into the fragile white woman trope. She’s a Becky through and through and she’s desperately looking for people to feel sorry for her so she can run away from accountability for her actions.
But the whole world outside the royal bubble is watching so typical Palace bullying and nastiness is not a winning strategy but these vile people have nothing else.
No stories about Kate being devastated about the Sussexes being in pain or Will reaching out to his brother. We know the Cambridges drove the bus over the Sussexes but the rest of the world didn’t.
It’s funny: they can’t go on the record to deny that Kate cried as they know Meghan has got the receipts, so instead they’ll continue to wine and dine their favourite sycophants and buy false praise from Twitter bots. I wonder if Kate is so far gone in narcissism that she truly believes she’s the victim here or if she’s actually aware of how goddamn EMBARRASSING her life is? Something tells me it’s not the latter.
I’m sure after all the years of being coddled (and as she said in one of her early videos, how TQ and W “take good care of me”), she doesn’t think her sh!t stinks anymore. This has become second nature by this point; doubt if she even gets a twinge. Ok..*maybe* a twinge for a second or two, then it disappears.
LOL literally bc that’s why It’s so clear she did it! 😆 if she didn’t they’d be running into the flames, instead, they’re trying to throw other mud on it ‘she didn’t like the flowers enough 🥺’, ‘she slammed the door at me 🥺’, ‘i couldn’t correct it because I’m powerless and infantile’!
So, I went on the Daily Mail site and read some comments. Sweet Blue Ivy! The stuff people are willing to write online is truly amazing (someone called Harry a ‘traitor to his race’, which pretty much sums up the DM’s attitude)
Now, I thought M was pretty fair to Kate (certainly more than I’d be wiling to be). As mentioned here, they were probably never going to be friends but could have worked together. And I really don’t understand how the image of Kate crying (over tights of all things) contributed to the narrative of a stable, top CEO queen to be. Ugh
Daily Mail is full of bots. An article stated its 70% bots or employees leaving the comments. I do know if you post a positive Meghan or Harry comment it gets deleted right away.
That’s true I’ve heard other people say that. Or they get their bots to mass down vote it! 😆
You’d find fairer more balanced coverage on KKK.com or Neo-Nazi!s R Us, people on the Daily mail will celebrate when 5 year old migrant children down it the sea, it’s a cesspit.
There’s no better example of institutional and structural racism than the institution leaking a story where the white woman who made the biracial woman cried is painted as the victim, refusing to correct this false narrative because it would be beneath the white woman regardless of the real harm it is causing to the biracial woman’s mental well-being and then years later portraying the same white woman as the poor victim now that the biracial woman has had to finally stand up for herself.
UK Twitter was not having any of this yesterday – William got dragged to hell and back. OffMichael of Kent was trending at one point as well.
Please ignore what the paid bots on the Fail are saying – its well known that most posts on any royal articles are fake. SM is where the real voice is.
I’ve found plenty of fakes on Twitter also. A lot of them use digital “blackface” and have been outed.
Aldo I read yesterday in Page Six that an black choir is defending Prince Charles saying “he is not racist” again, nobody is saying that he is racist
That would be the Kingdom Choir that Charles suggested for the Sussex wedding.
There has been at least three stories of people of colour saying the Royal Family is not racist. There’s no doubt that the Royal Family is putting people up to say this. So Charles likes a black choir, it still doesn’t mean he can’t be racist. In fact most racists see black people as there to entertain them.
They are trying to conflate racism with a violent hatred of other races and desire that POC suffer violence (i.e. the lynch mobs / burning crosses examples) because that is something they can truthfully deny.
The RF don’t hate POC, they see people who aren’t white as lesser. If they can try and claim that isn’t racist (which of course it is), it makes their denials much easier.
First pivot the meaning of the word, then tell members of the Black community that they’ve got the definition wrong all these years, then deny the lived experiences of that community (other than those involving actual assault / racist language used direct to their faces) because they’ve had the wrong starting point (undercutting the articles from the U.K. Black community saying the coverage of Meghan was racist) Result? By the extremely limited version of racism that the RF is willing to accept, they aren’t racist (since I accept none of them have ever physically assaulted Meghan while calling her the N word).
It’s clearly not working outside the U.K. I’m not sure if it is working in the U.K. since I’m not sure how prevalent the tabloid view is among members of the public.
It’s weird they think liking black people for ‘entertainment’ doesn’t mean ur racist as if that was one of the only acceptable professions black people could go in without white people destroying. As if there weren’t designated slaves to entertain white people. And clubs that black people to sing at but never watch and sit at, having to leave their performances through the back door 🙄
Yes! Just because they got to sing at a wedding doesn’t mean he wants them to join his family. This whole reasoning is so bizarre to me. “He’s not racist because he hired us to perform a service and didn’t call us any names!”
He is happy to have black people entertain him. He just doesn’t want his son marrying a black person or having a black child. This is common among the wealthy.
If he suggested that choir and Meghan listened to them and agreed, that’s fine but why did he think that the choir needed to be black to begin with?
This is Carole making William go out there to keep Kate being “dragged into idle gossip.” I’m beginning to think protecting Kate from bad press was part of the marriage deal because of the way Will hops to attention and shows up and issues statements whenever there is a whiff of bad press around her. We know he doesn’t care that much about Kate in real life because his body language is never protective or loving or affectionate, even on their wedding day. They are rumored not to live together anymore. So what does violating the Idle Gossip Clause trigger? A payment? A baby? Release of damaging info? Whatever it is, it lights a fire under William’s butt.
where have you heard these rumors? very interesting! and not surprising…
About them not living together? They’ve been kind of swirling for years – William made a comment maybe two years ago? Maybe late 2019? About how he didnt see his kids as often as he wanted to or something, which was a really weird statement because….he lives with them and he barely works. And then I think people speculated that whenever the kids are on a school break, Kate takes them to norfolk and William stays in KP.
Currently, the rumors have gained steam bc the Cambridges started zooming from Sandringham, not Anmer Hall, which makes zero sense to go back and forth just to zoom – unless you figure that William is living at Sandringham, so that’s where the staff is based now, so Kate has to go there for the zooms, bc they cant zoom from two separate locations, that would be too obvious.
All the hints they’ve been giving about them ‘living apart for long periods of time’ and the Queen giving them Sandrigham to work and zoom at as if they don’t have 20 bedrooms and multiple offices 💀. The fact that only William caught Coronavirus despite ‘sleeping’, ‘eating’ ,’kissing’ his wife. The fact that when people in the same household in Summer didn’t have to social distance or wear masking but they did it cautiously every time. The fact that William slipped and said he ‘doesn’t have much time to see or play with his kids’ even though they were meant to be completely alone and were gone for a long time during summer lock down. It’s all such a give away. Not being able to control Harry and Meghan seems to be a real wedge in their relationship.
I think it’s more that he was afraid she would say something stupid. We all know Kate isn’t the smartest person.
I think Ginger has the right of it. Kate can’t handle curveball questions
Kate spent ten years saying nothing in order to prove that she was discreet enough to be a royal wife. Saying nothing is her wheelhouse and yesterday she would have been just as able to smile and ignore the questions. Will was there as a bodyguard and I believe he was told to do that by the Middletons or else.
I believe he does care in the sense that everything she does is a reflection of him and that’s why he jumps at the mere insinuation.
I do recall around the time of the their wedding, there was a story about Mike taking Will aside and making him promise to protect Kate and to not work her too hard. Also, if you recall anytime Kate was called out for being lazy and not working, there were cries of “we don’t want another Diana!” inferring that by making Kate work, that she might have a breakdown. This woman has been cosseted, protected and infantilized from day one.
They are so dumb with all this second hand bitching. All that is being accomplished is solidifying Meghan’s words. If Kate and KP think Meghan is lying and is damaging them all they have to do is go on record and say so. Call her out like she did to them and see what happens.
People are noting the fact they aren’t doing of that and realising the truth of Meghan’s account. They spent years lying, gossiping and abusing this woman and want us to be outraged that she’s finally being open about it.
Kate needs to take a sit and realise that Meghan is not going to let her get away with anything anymore. She will probably find some poor person to mean girl. If I were the York sisters I would keep away from her.
Genuine question: how do you know a bot when you see one? I went through the hashtag, and have no sense of how to distinguish what’s a real account and what’s a bot.
You can pick out the bots because they repeat the same phrase – so, whether it’s a lot of “people” posting the same verbiage, or you go to that person’s timeline and they’ve posted the same thing over and over. Someone did an audit and the Cambridges, Charles & Camilla & the royal family account followers are all about 30% fake accounts. By now the hashtags have been mixed with people pushing back so it’s not as obvious as when DuchessofCambridge first started trending, but initially there was lots of repetition about her dignity and beauty. I wish I could find a specific example for you but I didn’t bookmark any.
There are also some fun trolls out there who are real people (at least I think they are) but they’re obviously being paid to carry out a specific narrative. One ended up under one of my tweets and her timeline was entirely in polish until 2019 and then zero tweets until she suddenly starts tweeting about how the democrats are evil and so are meghan and nicola sturgeon, when previously there was absolutely nothing about any of those topics.
very helpful, thanks!
Check the join dates of the accounts too. If an account just joined in the past few months (or at anytime a there’s big story involving the royals) and has nothing but repeated statements of RF/Cambridge praise and Sussex slander, chances are it’s a bot.
There profiles (oft with many numbers) often look ‘off’ even the phrases they use are normally very structured and programmed. They don’t tend to have a profile or header pic, but if they do it’s normally something you can reverse good and it will be a simple stock image, especially when they are ‘black’
What is going on with this woman’s mask. It looks like it’s painted on her face.
I can’t stop looking at it. It’s OBVIOUSLY Charlotte’s and she’s wearing it because…I have no idea. It looks so ridiculous and pinches her cheeks or something. Small and petty. Fits.
Who knows she’s so weird she’s always wearing children’s size small masks, maybe she thinks it looks cute or something 🥴
Complexion got the protection example number……
So when the story was “Meghan Made Kate Cry” everyone’s pearls were clutched, gasps heard round the world, people nearly brought to tears themselves over the thought of their precious FFQC weeping at the hands of the mean minority lady. Now, when Meghan corrects the record and says that actually the reverse happened, she’s lambasted for dragging Kate into idle gossip, and people (or bots) on twitter are praising the fact that Kate apologized, sent flowers and a note because it shows what a wooooonderful person she is. ARE YOU KIDDING ME?
Same with “Will is protecting his wife, what a knight in shining armor! He didn’t want his wife to be uncomfortable!” Once again they’re twisting the story to steal Harry and Meghan’s storyline for themselves, all while attacking Harry for actually doing what they’re pretending Will is. The gaslighting and cognitive dissonance is too much, my head’s gonna explode.
They’re slow walking this to Kate was right all along and Meghan should have kept quiet. They know they can’t come right out and say it. Well most of them do. Tom and Lorenzo actually had the nerve to call Meghan a Regina George for defending herself and they were called out for it. They’re still trying it though and switched to sympathy. But that’s where the push for sympathy is heading.
People just shut down their sense of empathy when they see some melanin, and stay on white people code.
I hate that coat..doesn’t fit
Yes, I hate the colour too – Pepto-Bismal pink! Ugh.
A black and white houndstooth would’ve looked better with the pink/black combo. And again, SWFing Meg’s “look”: wide legged trousers, and a long open coat. KeenKweenToCome didn’t wear things like this before Meg came on the scene.
She’s trying to dress like Meghan but it just looks weird. She’s even stopped doing that weird blow out wavy shit to her hair, and now she’s just straightening it flat with more simple monochrome colours in her dressing like Meghan. It’s so sad and embarrassing to see duplikate doesn’t cover it.
So, is William going to tag along on every event Kate does from here on out? He can’t do it forever and someone, somewhere is eventually going to ask her about it.
Kate is just embarrassed she got caught looking helpless. And the team is also embarrassed they got busted.
Look Meghan was gracious and empathetic. Kate apologized. Kates a good person. Kate wasn’t allowed to correct anything (Meghan guesses) ALL of those notes were about Sussex being annoyed at the PR team and courtiers. They weren’t upset at W&K.
Of course when embarrassed and uncomfortable the only reaction these two can have is drama or ways to make themselves look better. Attack the messenger not yell at the press team
Poor little Kate, having a story out for all of 5 days that she made horrible Meghan cry. Luck Big brave Willy will show up and stand protectively by her side to do the talking for her.
The way people are going out of their way to make Kate the victim in this as if Meghan just slandered her out of nowhere in the interview, holy hell.
Lmaooo it’s so funny seeing her shaking her boots because she’s a little liar, i couldn’t be happier! 😹😹
So advocating for mental health has made Will an expert capable of diagnosing someone else’s problems, and someone he didn’t interact with much at that? How many times are families blind-sided by a person committing suicide even to the extent that they think it was murder instead?
But its not like Meghan didn’t tell anyone. A reporter knew she went to HR so that place was leaking like a sieve. They just didn’t give a damn about Meghan or Harry.
It’s difficult to tell with her child’s mask covering much of her face, but Kate has looked very (pick all that apply) tense, stressed, anxious, pissed, upset in her two public appearances (first the car, now the photo op at the school). She has no ability to understand how to approach this situation — she’s been exposed to the entire world as the bitch/mean girl that she has always been. When she was able to hide behind Carole or the RF, she’s been able to flip her hair and it goes away with their counter-narrative, but that’s not happening now and she’s left twisting in the wind. I would love the body language experts to come out and discuss her demeanor, the white knuckled twisting of her hands yesterday, the standing, sitting, walking so apart from Will yesterday.
Definitely. They both looked irritated at being there but she seemed especially aggravated. Honestly, I think them suddenly wearing masks (including the driving photo ops) is really to hide their facial expressions. They probably don’t trust themselves to maintain a neutral or relaxed expression in public right now. It’s still pretty easy to see the tension and anger in their eyes though! Kate in particular will probably try to go into hiding as long as she can.
I agree! I really do think they are wearing the masks as a way of hiding themselves because they are embarrassed AF, especially Kate. I do something similar when I am uncomfortable out somewhere–I put on sunglasses because I feel like it shields me.
Agree with all of the above, as of recent she started to look very skittish and nervous twisting and turning her hands, shaking her leg, perhaps the pressure of not having a scapegoat, and realising she is well and truly fucked for the rest of her life not just temporarily until she can hoist them back for cover is getting to her 😹. I feel like they thought this was a temporary thing and didn’t see how this affects their future this is forever. I for one I’m just glad she can’t use Archie in her nasty machinations.
I think anyone who actually refers to the split as “Megxit” shows their utter lack of credibility. This wasn’t Meghan leaving, this wasn’t even her agitating & pressuring Harry to leave, this was her being willing to support her husband’s decision to leave (where as a white woman getting the normal royal BS may not have created a situation bad enough he said enough is enough and/or may not have supported his desire to escape his gilded cage)
This is BS. Kate has been with the Firm for almost 10 yrs. She should know how to talk to the press. It’s looking more and more that Kate is the one that mde the color comment on Archie. The Firm, mainly William, is afraid she will slip up like Andrew. She is a married in, she provided an heir and 2 spares so
I don’t think so. There is no way in hell Meghan would say Kate was a “good” person, even with air quotes if she knew she said that about her baby.
Let us not forget that Becky English was the one who released the story about Kate’s “broken Britain” project on the Friday before news of Meghan’s cookbook was released. She’s a spokesperson for Kate and Carole and everything she says must be read that way. Her profile pic remains a photo of W and K, which is so massively unprofessional for any actual reporter or journalist. Even Palmolive doesn’t do that.
I have an unrelated concern. It is still practically winter on that dreary island. Why are they making these people have an outside photo op for them? These Brits really do have that Stockholm syndrome bad. I don’t care who comes for a photo op, not sitting outside in that weather to make you look good.
I thought it was because of covid and keeping in the fresh air?
What kills me is that I feel Meghan went out of her way to NOT shade Kate. She made several reference to Kate being a good person, that she apologized. The facts that the story leaked and it was twisted so terribly are the issues.
Ha, this pair must have been cursing the sussexes because they are making them work a little more! Baldy probably had to cancel gardening to go with his wife!
Honestly better if they don’t let her speak. We know how bad she is at speaking and she will f*ck up big time
That’s what I thought too, she sat them all back at square one with her vacuousness. And that’s why I hope she does it 😁✨
I don’t even think he is protecting her. Meghan barely shaded Kate. William is trying to change the narrative to “protect Kate” to get the topic of of his racism. He is throwing Kate under the buss while pretending to protect her. Her day in the sun is starting.
@ Robin. You are right. Kate “must be one of the most isolated and voiceless people in the public domain.” She is the most voiceless because she doesn’t have an opinion. And even if she does she doesn’t know how to articulate it clearly and convincingly without notes. She’s just so lucky that she can hide her dullness behind BP’s never complain never explain policy. She’s slow and bland. A bitch too. Zero star power.
How can a person with five tabloids, six if you count the NY racist post, the whole Kensington Palace communications dept plus her evil mother, sister and uncle speaking for her be voiceless? Sounds to me like she has a megaphone.
It’s amazing how Kate can used her voice to get a Tatler article to praise her motherhood and her queen like behavior but all of suddenly she a voiceless helpless victim who isn’t responsible for anything. Please kate is just as involved in the smeared campaign against Meghan she not powerless or voiceless I find it really insulting people are bending over backwards to make kate into some victim she not only benefited greatly from the smeared campaign against Meghan she also helped with the attacks . It’s funny when Kate is finally being called out for her behavior suddenly she a victim of William and palace and her mother . Kate is a vicious mean spirited woman who didn’t like Meghan enough already with the coddled of this near 40 year white woman she not a victim she choose to help further the torment abuse of woman she knew was not only suffering mental health issues but was also in such pain was while she was pregnant Meghan was considered self harm . Kate is just as low down evil racist just like William she knew Meghan was suffering she didn’t give damn then and now .
People: Just because Meghan and Harry said it doesn’t make it true, they’re just trying to smear the royal family!
Also: Welp you heard William, he said they’re not racist so they’re not racist!
More people: WOW, William supporting Kate and protecting her from questions, true love what a King!
Also: wow Harry is so blind and manipulated by Meghan she literally made him leave his whole life and family for her.
Can someone please drop her J.Crew’s name?. They sell Liberty floral face masks for women (I’m assuming she wears children’s because Liberty a London brand, doesn’t sell women’s there?). Her mask always looks painful. I know she wants to be twee and country but GET AN ADULT MASK