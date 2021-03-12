Gayle King: ‘I think Meghan has plenty of receipts, she’s been keeping track of things’

One of the things I’ve really enjoyed this week is that American outlets have been treating Oprah’s interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the gravity it deserves. American outlets have been treating this like what it is: a legitimate news story about institutional racism, an out-of-touch colonialist royal family, and how unprepared and upset white folks are when Black women say plainly that they are being mistreated. Gayle King and the CBS News team have done a great job with their follow-up stories, and Gayle has obviously been in close contact with Oprah before and after the interview aired. So… what I’m saying is that Gayle knows. Gayle knows there are receipts. Gayle knows that even though the Sussexes’ interview was damaging, they could have gone a lot harder.

Oprah’s best friend Gayle King has doubled down on claims that Meghan Markle kept evidence to back up explosive allegations she made during her interview with the TV mogul – revealing that the Duchess ‘has plenty of receipts’. The 66-year-old CBS This Morning anchor’s comment came just hours after Meghan’s close friend, actress Janina Gavankar, claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have ‘plenty of emails and texts’ to support the extraordinary and damaging accusations they made against the royal family. Speaking specifically about the allegations of ‘racism’ that Meghan made during her discussion with Oprah, 67, Gayle said: ‘I think Meghan has plenty of receipts, meaning she’s been keeping track of things.’ Amid the furious controversy that has erupted in the wake of the interview’s broadcast on Sunday, Gayle claimed on Tuesday that Oprah was completely unaware of its bombshell impact – insisting the TV mogul was ‘sitting on her porch reading a book’ while the royal family was rocked by the couple’s allegations. Gayle revealed that she had called her close friend to chat about the frenzied response to the broadcast – but said that Oprah was completely unaware of the overwhelming reaction. ‘I called Oprah yesterday to say, “You know, this thing is blowing up,”‘ Gayle revealed. ‘She’s sitting on her back porch reading a book, not paying attention to all of this. I said, “I’m telling you, this is big.” [She said]: “Is it?” Yeah, no it’s big!’

I don’t know what’s funnier, the reaction of the Windsor Klan as they realize that Meghan kept electronic and hard copies of her interactions with palace staff, or the reaction from the press as they realize they can’t actually touch the Sussexes at this point. If anyone on Salty White Folk Isle tries anything, receipts will be dropped. Meghan and Harry have made that clear, and they’ve clearly authorized allies – Janina Gavankar and now Gayle King – to underline the point. The message is clear: don’t f–k with us. Playtime is over. The days when you could just take Kensington Palace’s smears as gospel are over.