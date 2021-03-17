Prince Philip ‘is not aware of the full extent’ of the Windsors’ Sussex crisis

I know full well that Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was and likely still is a racist with a long history of doing and saying all kinds of contemptible things. But for decades, Philip was also the “family enforcer.” Queen Elizabeth has little interest in the inner-workings of her dysfunctional family and for much of her reign, she just left all of that up to Philip. Philip was the one person in the Windsor clan who acted as counselor and therapist to Princess Diana when the Wales’ marriage had fallen apart. Philip was the one to say “enough is enough” on Andrew and Fergie’s marriage. And on and on. I think over the past decade, Philip’s involvement as family enforcer has obviously decreased a great deal, and we can see the results when Liz and Chuck are left to their own devices. So… apparently, the Windsor klan doesn’t want Philip to know the extent of the Sussex crisis? I mean… that’s why he was in the hospital in the first place?? LMAO.

Prince Philip is ‘not aware of full extent’ of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey fallout, a royal expert has claimed. The Duke of Edninburgh, 99, left hospital yesterday following a month under the care of medical staff after being admitted with an infection and later undergoing heart surgery. Katie Nicholl noted how the Royal Family are trying their best to shield him from the explosive claims made during the tell-all interview, which aired while he was in hospital. ‘The family are very keen that he’s not aware of the full extent of the interview,’ the royal commentator said, speaking to 9Honey. She went on to say that while the widespread coverage may make it ‘impossible for him to completely avoid it’, she claims ‘efforts were made to protect him from the full force of the fallout’. Prince Philip spent 28 nights as a patient in London at King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital – his longest ever stay. He was initially admitted on a precautionary basis for an infection, before having a heart operation midway through his four-week period in hospital. ‘It was a great relief to see him leave in a car, not an ambulance, but he did look very, very frail in the backseat and I know the family are relieved he’s home but also deeply concerned about his health,’ Katie Nicholl said.

If the Sussex drama had gone down in Philip’s 50s or 60s, I honestly think it would have played out differently. Out of all of them, Philip would have seen Meghan as the asset she was. Would he still be a racist? For sure. But as Philip’s influence in the family waned, the family f–king fell apart. But I get it. Don’t pester the 99-year-old man with all of this stuff. I suspect that in Chuck’s case especially, he knows that his father wouldn’t approve of how HE has handled Harry and Meghan. But they’re trying to make it sound like Philip is super-mad at only H&M, or he would be if he was fully briefed.