Prince Philip ‘is not aware of the full extent’ of the Windsors’ Sussex crisis

I know full well that Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was and likely still is a racist with a long history of doing and saying all kinds of contemptible things. But for decades, Philip was also the “family enforcer.” Queen Elizabeth has little interest in the inner-workings of her dysfunctional family and for much of her reign, she just left all of that up to Philip. Philip was the one person in the Windsor clan who acted as counselor and therapist to Princess Diana when the Wales’ marriage had fallen apart. Philip was the one to say “enough is enough” on Andrew and Fergie’s marriage. And on and on. I think over the past decade, Philip’s involvement as family enforcer has obviously decreased a great deal, and we can see the results when Liz and Chuck are left to their own devices. So… apparently, the Windsor klan doesn’t want Philip to know the extent of the Sussex crisis? I mean… that’s why he was in the hospital in the first place?? LMAO.
Prince Philip is ‘not aware of full extent’ of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey fallout, a royal expert has claimed. The Duke of Edninburgh, 99, left hospital yesterday following a month under the care of medical staff after being admitted with an infection and later undergoing heart surgery.
Katie Nicholl noted how the Royal Family are trying their best to shield him from the explosive claims made during the tell-all interview, which aired while he was in hospital.
‘The family are very keen that he’s not aware of the full extent of the interview,’ the royal commentator said, speaking to 9Honey. She went on to say that while the widespread coverage may make it ‘impossible for him to completely avoid it’, she claims ‘efforts were made to protect him from the full force of the fallout’.
Prince Philip spent 28 nights as a patient in London at King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital – his longest ever stay. He was initially admitted on a precautionary basis for an infection, before having a heart operation midway through his four-week period in hospital.
‘It was a great relief to see him leave in a car, not an ambulance, but he did look very, very frail in the backseat and I know the family are relieved he’s home but also deeply concerned about his health,’ Katie Nicholl said.
If the Sussex drama had gone down in Philip’s 50s or 60s, I honestly think it would have played out differently. Out of all of them, Philip would have seen Meghan as the asset she was. Would he still be a racist? For sure. But as Philip’s influence in the family waned, the family f–king fell apart. But I get it. Don’t pester the 99-year-old man with all of this stuff. I suspect that in Chuck’s case especially, he knows that his father wouldn’t approve of how HE has handled Harry and Meghan. But they’re trying to make it sound like Philip is super-mad at only H&M, or he would be if he was fully briefed.
He is 99: he’s probably not aware of most things that don’t directly involve him. It’s weird that the media is trying to paint him as if he was still super alert. But then again, 99% of what’s written about the BRF seems to be courtiers’ fanfic
SO this. neither he nor the queen are executives in control of all their faculties. it’s silly the way people are acting like 99 and 95 year olds are doing anything other than managing their bladders, let alone managing palaces and the whole monarchy.
I could not agree more. Most of the elderly in this age range that I have met are only concerned about routine, hate change because the mental acuity is going, what is there at mealtimes, and the state of their bladders/bowels.
What is wrong with you people to speak with such venom and contempt about elderly people. I am done with this topic.
Yep, they need to just stop with this fallacy that the queen is in control and Philip is alertly following all these goings on diligently. He’s just about barely alive, kept going by his top-notch medical care. And with this hospital stay that always takes an extreme toll on the elderly, I’m sure he’s completely out of it mentally and physically. What more proof do you need with this picture that old age, and not the machinations of Harry and Meghan, is the reason for his death?
Would be the reason
He looks so frail, rightly so considering his age and what he has gone through. I bet they have not told him anything. I wonder how aware of reality he is at this age. Some are sharp as a tack and others not so much. I have never felt pity for Philip but after seeing these pics, I do.
He looks sick to me. Yes, he’s frail, but that’s age. Look at his coloring; look at his eyes. That is not the visage of a healthy man, even if he is ancient. I hope he is able to be comfortable and rest where and with whomever he likes.
He looks like the cryptkeeper. It is amazing that he has lasted this long.
If Charles in in charge, it explains so much of how things have gone down. And you know what? Charles sucks at being regent, so he’ll probably be a sucky king. He’s really dropped the ball. Who plans on slimming down the monarchy by smearing the ones with the work ethic out of town?
Prince Philip being in charge of the family makes sense to me now because he was never going to be king so he had to leave his ego at the door so to speak. He could truly take those responsibilities because he didn’t have a dog in the fight and he didn’t have to deal with the popular heir, spare, and charismatic wife nonsense. Charles has all of those problems, which is clouding his judgment on making decisions.
All Charles had to do, is leave a positive comment in the press about Meghan once every half year or so. And just support his son and son’s family.
He would have been the great pracemaker.
His ego got in the way. I actually think that he has a massive inferiority complex hidden within an inherited superiority complex – and that he isn’t smart enough to think strategically.
I can’t help think about how it seems that trauma is handed down through the generations in this family and that, in combination with the “stiff upper lip” mentality is so damaging that they are trapped both in within a rigid institution but also within a vicious psychological cycle that they can’t even imagine breaking.
Harry is doing just that but he is the except to the rule – and while he began the work before he met Meghan, he needed a person who loves him unconditionally and who supports him to break free (with the added incentive of having a child – because as Meghan said, there are things that you might have endured that you just aren’t willing to accept for your child).
His ego for sure got in the way which does not bode well for his turn as king. He’s already done so much damage over petty jealousies and he isn’t even on the throne yet. There is no way in hell he’ll be able to reign in William now and certainly not after he helped Cain get rid of Harry. Charles just forfeited his right to tell William shit because he gave another bone for Will to leak. Well done Charles. And this why the queen cannot abdicate, the entire monarchy is resting on her image and she probably knows Charles ain’t shit.
But he can’t do that because he’s dim and selfish and doesn’t want to enrage jealous little William to the point he tries to usurp him.
So he’s a doormat the mad king man-child William.
Arthistorian has it exactly dead-on. I also believe that Charles is responsible for all of this awkward stupidity. Look back at the history and you will see his moves.
For God’s sake, the man is 99 years old and has spent the last month in a hospital, clearly quite ill. All he likely cares about right now is whether he gets to go home and sleep in his own bed and when is dinner? They need to let the extremely frail, advanced age elder be the extremely frail, advanced age elder that he is.
Of course he’s not aware. Even if Charles or someone else gave him a play by play breakdown, he’s still 99. A lot of it will go over his head.
I’ve said it before with regards to HM, but no matter how sharp you were when you were younger, you’re not going to be there “fully” at 99
Exactly.
My grandma is going to be 98 next month. While she has some good days where she understands pretty much everything, the majority of the time, she’s kerfuffled about one thing or another. She doesn’t have alzheimers or dementia, but her memory is definitely NOT what it used to be.
Remember….summer 2019, when Epstein died? (I think my timing is right). And Andrew is smiles, riding to church with mummy, and Fergie was apparently there, and then Phillip was at balmoral pretty much the next day and sent Fergie packing?
https://www.celebitchy.com/631231/prince_andrew_cut_his_balmoral_visit_short_was_seen_boarding_a_private_plane/
So of course that was 18 months ago, but I think Philip still has a fair amount of influence in the family, especially over the Queen, and I think it is very likely that they are hiding some of the worst from him.
I think if he were even 10 or 15 years younger Sussexit would have played out very differently, I feel like at the very least he would have told William to stop the leaks etc a long time ago.
The only thing keeping Philip alive is his burning hatred for Fergie. He may not be able to do or remember anything, but Philip finds the strength to get out of bed and kick that woman out of his house(s).
RIGHT??? I think the part of the interview that would bother him the most is the part about Fergie teaching Meghan to curtsy and that Fergie and the queen were having lunch together, lol (with Andrew and their kids, but still).
There’s nothing he can do to make this go away anyway.
I think Philip checked out when he retired from public life years ago. I don’t think he cares about all this palace intrigue and just wants to be left alone.
Even before he retired. He moved to wood farm more full time. Had his mistress near him. And tried to retire, but William and Kate refuses to share the work load he was leaving so he kept working. And then he just retired anyway. Because William will never willfully accept duty.
If they really cared about Phillip they would shut it down in the UK press. Harry and Meghan are not the ones leaking to Katie, Roya, Penny, etc. So its on them if he’s “upset”. But they know he’s not paying attention to this so that’s why they keep up the nonsense.
I think it is clear that the firm is always first and family is second. So they care just a little bit but he’s not relevant to the firm anymore. HM interview is not going to change the BRF and they know it. They just wanted to set the record straight.
He just wants his quiet life with his mistress back. He could care less what goes on anymore in which palace. I’m sure he’s glad of it too!
He looks like a corpse. Geez Louise.
Yeah…I know he is 99 and just spent a month in hospital but wow. I would be surprised if he makes the end of summer, much less the year.
Maybe, but he’s looked near death for years. Everyone always thinks he’ll be dead in six months, but he keeps hanging on. Most 99 year olds who go into the hospital for a month never, ever come out. I suppose his home has been made into an assistant living facility, but I’m truly shocked he made it out alive.
This is absolutely obvious. The RF and their minions are turning up as messy as the white Markles.
If I was 99 and had just undergone major surgery, I think there’s very little I’d care about.
I don’t mean any disrespect to anyone, but I fervently hope that I die before I get as old as him. It just doesn’t seem like it would have very many positive aspects.
God, he looks awful. He seriously looks almost mummified. I mean, I don’t expect anyone to look good at 99, but damn.
I know Philip has a history of making racist remarks, but I do think it’s sad that he’s not…with-it enough to intervene here. He seems to have been over all the royal protocol stuff long before he officially retired, and he of all people could probably empathize with Harry’s desire to get the hell out of there. If he were still The Enforcer, he probably would’ve reined in the dysfunctional elements and, recognizing Meghan’s worth, would’ve tried to make things more comfortable for her and Harry. At the very least, maybe his intervention would’ve allowed the Sussexes to leave in peace.
I know it may come off as age-shaming, but the machinations and active strategy being ascribed to a 99 and 94 year old are truly baffling. I don’t care if they can make small talk in a video clip or smile for the cameras, there is NO WAY these two are sharp enough to still be in charge. It is full fan fiction on the part of the royal rota aimed at continuing the illusion that the queen has bound them to by refusing to step down and give charles the throne (not that he deserves it) before they’re all centenarians. That’s why they still talk about william like he’s a teenager, why kate is still keen to learn, etc – they’re still stuck in the same character roles they were a decade (or two) ago. They’re treading water.
Liz might be petty and out of touch, but I think she knew she couldn’t do it all and did delegate stuff to Phillip (like family workings) and also had her cousins take on some work. Charles clearly is a control freak with so many issues that have played out. Partially I think because he’s been the king in waiting his entire life and he’s like, what, 72? He’s jealous of everyone around him (starting with his brother who is his mother’s favorite and ending with his own sons – that is not a healthy psyche lol). So when it became clear he could take power behind the scenes, he did and here we are. Almost all of it can really be traced back to his own insecurities and jealousies because he is incapable of stepping back and seeing how what he’s doing is causing him more harm. He’s too self absorbed and is clearly a short term thinker.
Poor guy, he really looks bad here. I really wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t make it through the summer. I wonder if they will blame that on Harry and Meghan?
Jeez Katie Nicholl… “He looked very very frail”. He’s 99 years old for cryin out loud!!!! He had an infection of sorts AND a heart procedure. Just exactly HOW, in your pea sized brain, was he supposed to look??????
Lawdamighty child…
Philip could probably not just recognize Meghan as an asset with a strong work ethic they have one big thing in common. The courtiers pulled a lot of shit with him too. He was regarded as an upstart foreigner who wanted to shake things up and they set out to marginalize him. The Queen mother’s brother David was especially nasty.
What i get is that because Philipp is old and retired the family is even messier than before.
The man is 99 years old. I’m sure there are LOTS of things he’s not fully aware of. I think Phillip is probably more concerned that his family stuck him in a hospital for a month! 😂
Why do the BM think that this headline makes Phil look good? Did the family keep him away from the media when they were attacking H&M? Or are we supposed to think he didn’t care if they were wrongly portrayed and attacked? It makes it seem like the whole family only cares about certain members, including Phil. Not a big surprise but why do people act as if that is normal and good?
Philip is 99 and has stepped back from public duties – he can watch what he likes, I guess. But what exactly is everybody trying to “protect” him from? This feels like another shameless attempt to garner sympathy for an ailing man. The interview doesn’t say anything negative about him or the queen!
I actually think Philip might actually kind of enjoy watching Charles get blasted by young Harry, they’re not exactly a supportive family🤷♀️