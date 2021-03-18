Billie Eilish debuts her new blonde hair & a new retro vibe: stunning?

For as long as Billie Eilish has been super-famous, she’s dyed her hair various ombre shades of green and black. I remember seeing photos of her when she was a young teenager where she had kind of washed-out strawberry-blonde hair. Still, Billie exists in the cultural zeitgeist as a somewhat surly teenager with green and black hair. NO MORE! Billie debuted her new blonde hair on Wednesday and this was one of the reasons why “Scarlett Johansson” was trending on social media. Because Blondie Eilish = Young ScarJo. It’s uncanny!!
It’s the end of an era. Billie Eilish may have broken an Instagram record debuting a completely different look on Wednesday — showcasing a blonde bombshell hairstyle that instantly won over social media. The look, complete with a tight-fitting sweater, appears to be part of a new project. A video posted to the “bad guy” singer’s Instagram shows film equipment in the background with the caption “did you guess correctly?”
Fans speculated that she may have been referring to her new hair color, which she previously teased following the release of her documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry.” Early pictures from her youth show that the 19-year-old’s natural hair color is actually blonde. Back in December, the Grammy-winner said she was planning on changing her signature green and black hairstyle to signal the “end of era.”
“I’m gonna give you a new era,” she continued. “I have announcements to make, I’ve got some s – – t to put out.”
Billie has already released one single (“Therefore I Am”) from her forthcoming sophomore studio album, but that’s about all anyone knows. We don’t even have the name of the album, or a release date. Allegedly, she’s giving her fans 16 new songs and she recorded the whole album during lockdown, in her childhood room in her childhood home (which is where she recorded the first album). So, judging solely from the change in hair, I would say the album is probably coming out sooner rather than later. Unless she wanted to change her hair for all of the publicity and promotional photos, in which case it could be a lot longer. Anyway, I love this for her. What a bombshell!
Photos courtesy of Billie’s IG.
She is so great. She may not be for everyone but I love that she does her own thing and her brother produces her.
Scarlett Johannson? Clearly this is pure Debbie Harry/Blondie.
Totally with you on this @Ang!
Yes! My first thought was Debra Harry! Billie is going pop/punk!
Yes, that was my immediate thought. I love it.
Debbie Harry. Who I love.
yup. even commented the same thing on her Insta page.
I have a soft spot for Billie Eilish. She is tremendously talented.
She’s gorgeous – whatever her hair colour. Her features are stunning. Renaissance artists would have fought duels to paint her.
Billie is gorgeous. I hope that one day she feels ready and comfortable to stop hiding under oversized clothes.
She’ll grow out of that phase and will embrace her own body eventually.
I can’t even begin to imagine the pressure she experienced getting so famous so quickly and so young.
I’ve always thought she is stunningly beautiful as well as insanely talented.
I find her brother really fascinating too.
I can’t wait to see them both develop and grow over the coming years.
I should add – that I have been really impressed to see a young role model who hasn’t gone down the overtly sexualised path that the music industry would have absolutely tried to make her embrace btw.
She’s been a breath of fresh air in a crazy manufactured and manipulative industry.
Why? Not every woman wants or needs to display her body.
@evenstar exactly. Sometimes people are much more comfortable just being comfortable and there’s nothing wrong with that / nothing to grow out of.
This!
I am really happy she menages to have all the major fashion houses adjusted to HER own style, instead of forcing herself into a gown she clearly doesn’t want.
I didn’t say she needs to “display her body”. You can wear your size and still be covered up and comfortable. It just seems like she is hiding under oversized clothes. I don’t blame her because the industry sexualizes women, and she rightly wants to be taken seriously for her talent. I hate that talented young women have to worry about that. Geez people.
Whose to say she isnt comfortable in her body? We have been so conditioned to see female singers wearing very little that we criticize women who dont. Frankly it’s refreshing to see a young female singer who doesnt rely on her body to sell her music. Its so different then what everyone else is doing.
IDK, sometimes we (cis-Fem here) end up with physical attributes, like breasts, that are automatically sexualized and incongruent with our own self-perceptions. I hope she does whatever she’s most comfortable with.
Personally, I had a breast reduction at 18 which saved my back but also gave me a physical body that better reflected how I saw myself and my sexuality and sexual power. 25 years later and I’d do it again in a heartbeat.
I really love this on her. She looks great!
Wow. That smile at the end is definitely ScarJo. I cant wait to find out what she has up her sleeve. She’s so talented.
Stunning !
She looks good but like every other popstar with blonde hair.
I think this is the first time I’ve taken a proper look at her facer and she is stunning.
Blonde suits her so well!
Me too–I feel like I’m seeing her face for the first time.
I looked at her IG (I don’t follow her) and I guess I’ve always seen her with her hair shielding half her face lol She is beautiful