Billie Eilish debuts her new blonde hair & a new retro vibe: stunning?

For as long as Billie Eilish has been super-famous, she’s dyed her hair various ombre shades of green and black. I remember seeing photos of her when she was a young teenager where she had kind of washed-out strawberry-blonde hair. Still, Billie exists in the cultural zeitgeist as a somewhat surly teenager with green and black hair. NO MORE! Billie debuted her new blonde hair on Wednesday and this was one of the reasons why “Scarlett Johansson” was trending on social media. Because Blondie Eilish = Young ScarJo. It’s uncanny!!

It’s the end of an era. Billie Eilish may have broken an Instagram record debuting a completely different look on Wednesday — showcasing a blonde bombshell hairstyle that instantly won over social media. The look, complete with a tight-fitting sweater, appears to be part of a new project. A video posted to the “bad guy” singer’s Instagram shows film equipment in the background with the caption “did you guess correctly?” Fans speculated that she may have been referring to her new hair color, which she previously teased following the release of her documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry.” Early pictures from her youth show that the 19-year-old’s natural hair color is actually blonde. Back in December, the Grammy-winner said she was planning on changing her signature green and black hairstyle to signal the “end of era.” “I’m gonna give you a new era,” she continued. “I have announcements to make, I’ve got some s – – t to put out.”

[From The NY Post]

Billie has already released one single (“Therefore I Am”) from her forthcoming sophomore studio album, but that’s about all anyone knows. We don’t even have the name of the album, or a release date. Allegedly, she’s giving her fans 16 new songs and she recorded the whole album during lockdown, in her childhood room in her childhood home (which is where she recorded the first album). So, judging solely from the change in hair, I would say the album is probably coming out sooner rather than later. Unless she wanted to change her hair for all of the publicity and promotional photos, in which case it could be a lot longer. Anyway, I love this for her. What a bombshell!