Jennifer Lopez ‘contemplated breaking up with Alex for six months’

People Magazine has a big exclusive about Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s split-and-takeback. This did not surprise me in the least – Jennifer is definitely a fan of the old-school celebrity-media, and it makes perfect sense that she, Alex and their publicists would want to work with People to form a certain narrative about what’s been happening in the relationship/engagement. The one surprise in here is that it never occurred to me that J-Rod was having issues because of the pandemic. They were together for a year consistently, day after day, and they got on each other’s nerves. That actually makes a lot of sense! Of course, I also think he was banging everything with two legs and a pulse as well. Some highlights from this People story:

J-Rod is committed to giving it a chance: “Alex flew to the Dominican Republic, and Jennifer was excited to see him in person,” a source close to Lopez tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday. “They want to spend time in person to figure out their life together.”

Jennifer will do what it takes: “The past few days were upsetting and stressful,” says the Lopez source. “She and Alex have a lot of issues they hope they can work through, but they both seem willing to do whatever it takes to stay together.”

She’s wanted this to be over for a while though: “She’s been contemplating breaking up with Alex for six months,” says a Lopez friend.

The honeymoon phase faded over the last year in lockdown. “They both liked spending more time together as a family, but it was difficult to keep that special spark when they saw each other every day,” the Lopez source says of the couple, who have two children each (Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12 with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis).

But the relationship really faltered when she went back to work: “Filming during COVID has been very hard for her,” says the Lopez source, adding that in addition to missing her children deeply, “not having Alex around all the time makes her stressed.” While Rodriguez visited Lopez last month, the “distance has been an issue,” adds the source. “Jennifer was very unhappy.” Similarly, a friend says Rodriguez was “in a mood” when he returned home to Miami after the trip.

They want to stay together for their kids: Though the current situation has been stressful for both stars, sources say they recognize how much they have to lose. At the top of the list is the happily blended family they’ve built over the last four years. “They’ve been trying to keep it together for the kids,” says the Lopez source.

They want to stay together for their business deals: In addition to merging their families, they also have several business ventures together — including a joint deal with wellness brand Hims & Hers and with the sunglass brand Quay — and share properties in New York, Los Angeles and Miami. “They’re tied in their business worlds so it’s not a cut and-dry breakup,” says the Lopez friend. “It’s taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all.” Adds the Lopez source: “They invested a lot into their relationship. An official split would be devastating on so many levels.”

So much to lose: “They love each other,” says the Lopez source, “and they have so much to lose if they split.”