Gayle King: The Sussexes would have delayed the interview if Prince Philip died

One of the absolutely strangest moments of 2021 so far was the entirely inappropriate Death Watch around the Duke of Edinburgh during his four-week hospitalization. Every single part of it was inappropriate, including the widespread reports that Philip had “already died” and the family was “waiting to announce it.” Also inappropriate: Philip’s very sudden hospitalization within hours of the family finding out that Harry and Meghan would sit down for an interview, almost as if Buckingham Palace had that contingency plan in place to lay down a huge guilt-trip on H&M. And let’s not forget how deeply weird it was that Poor Hospitalized Philip was then utterly forgotten as three royal courts behaved like utter clownshows in the wake of the interview. In any case, Philip left the hospital on Monday and all is (relatively) well now. As it turns out, Meghan and Harry did have their own contingency plan: they would ask to have the Oprah interview delayed if Philip kicked the royal bucket.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly had plans in place to postpone the broadcast of their interview with Oprah Winfrey if Harry’s grandfather, Prince Philip, had died. Gayle King, who is friends with Oprah and the Duchess of Sussex, revealed on her SiriusXM radio show, Gayle King in the House, on Wednesday that the couple, who filmed the interview before Philip was admitted into the hospital on Feb. 16, never intended to have their sit-down air if the Duke of Edinburgh passed away.
“Well, just so you know, they had done that interview before Prince Phillip went into the hospital,” King said. “If something, God forbid, had happened to him, the interview would not have run at this particular time. But the interview was done and was scheduled before he went into the hospital. But a lot of people have raised that point.”
Philip returned home to Windsor Castle on Tuesday after spending four weeks in the hospital following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition.
On the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to speak out publicly about their experiences as senior working royals and why they decided to step back from their royal roles, King added, “I think that Harry and Meghan both have been through so much for the past three years and they really have tried to work it out privately. They really have tried to get help, and nothing was working. So I think they wanted people to have some understanding about why they made the decision that they made and what they’ve been going through, and I do think that they accomplished that. I do. I think it was very brave of her and Harry to reveal what they did. It’s unheard of, and it certainly has been a ‘bombshell’, is the word.”
“‘There were six or seven that night,” she added. “I stopped counting at six. It was bombshell after bombshell after bombshell, but I do believe it was an honest conversation. I’m hoping it will lead to change.”
For whatever record, Philip went into the hospital hours AFTER the Sussexes confirmed their plans to sit down with Oprah. They actually recorded the interview a few days after Philip entered the hospital. And for whatever record, I doubt CBS would have pulled the interview even if Philip died, even at Harry and Meghan’s request.
As for the other stuff Tea-Spiller Gayle King says… “Harry and Meghan both have been through so much for the past three years and they really have tried to work it out privately. They really have tried to get help, and nothing was working.” I do think that they tried to deal with a lot of stuff privately, a lot of stuff internally in the Firm. And clearly, Meghan has the paper trail to prove as much. Which is why the royal jesters – aka the communications offices – are running around like their hair is on fire.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, CBS.
I think it’s spectacular that Gayle is the voice that has more credibility than the BM!!!
They could’ve handled this sooooooo
more masterfully!!!
Where can I apply for their PR department?
Does it pay well? Wowowowowow.
No! And that’s most of the problem. They pay next to nothing for all of their staffers, instead relying on the “prestige” of working for the palace to reel in candidates. So everyone they get is awful at their job and willing to work for peanuts. Part of “modernizing the monarchy” needs to be recognizing the value and necessity of good PR people in the age of social media, otherwise things will continue to go very poorly for them.
Or at least to pay their people well enough that media types can’t pay them better to get a scoop.
CBS would have aired it anyways. To keep up with being inappropriate Philipp will be left alone until the next interview.
All I can picture is William raging “I told you we should have killed him off!” I’d also like to think that Philip is so stubborn he refuses to die.
Just to make his grand son nervous LOL
OMG! I can see Will doing this!!
If the BRF could have pulled the plug on Phillip to distract from this interview they would have!
I agree.
Even Deuxmoi had a tip that said Harry and Meghan were aware that negative stories about them were being used to distract from the Rose affair rumors and they asked for it to stop and were told no, that they had to suck it up for “the Crown.” This is an example of trying to work it out in private and being told no. I hope this refusal to their plea was in writing because Prince Incandescent will combust if the Sussexes release proof of that tidbit.
There’s no doubt in my mind that meghan and harry tried to work things out privately. The problem is that everything that happened was then leaked with a twist to make them look bad. Like i said, the queen would be wise to take back control of her institution. And that would start with a few people getting fired.
It’s clear that the Royal Family used Phillip to get the interview pulled from the air. After the interview the family totally forgot he was in the hospital.
It would have been beyond tacky for CBS to air the interview even if Philip got worse. And, the bad faith detractors would have a field day with Harry doing a tell all interview while his grandma is a new widow. Whew…
Although I am glad Philip is doing well- if only for Harry to be able to go back to the UK to see him soon. I know the pandemic limited his return to the UK, but he does genuinely love his grandparents and only being able to interact with them on Zoom must suck.
Of course they tried to work things out privately. That was the whole theme of the interview – “well we went to this person or that person and were told no” or “there was this conversation or that conversation”. I am so annoyed that people are harping on the whole “family matters are private!!” thing. First – this isnt just a family, its a taxpayer supported institution. And second – they still tried to keep it private, even now they didnt name names etc – and I really think if the Firm had just left them alone after they left the UK they might not have done an interview, or it would have been very different.
Gayle King needs to stop talking.
She’ll stop when the royal rota stops.
Exactly! Harry and Meghan’s supporters have every right to defend them! It’s been a long time (4+ years) coming!
The RF is SO concerned about Philip but no reports of anybody going to see him but Charles? He has had the vaccination so it should be okay for him to be around anyone who isn’t high risk and he could have definitely been around QE who was living with him anyway.