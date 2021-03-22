Jeffrey Dean Morgan got so high on CBD gummies he bought a Tesla and forgot about it

Jeffrey Dean Morgan at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019Jeffrey Dean Morgan at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019” class=”alignnone size-full wp-image-706840″ />
Jeffrey Dean Morgan was on Late Night with Jimmy Kimmel promoting the last season of The Walking Dead, which ends April 4th. I haven’t watched it in a few years but I will probably record the couple of few episodes. I don’t think it’s a spoiler to say that there will be an origin story episode for Neegan. Morgan made it sound like his character might get a spinoff and that he’s open to it, although that’s not confirmed at all. My favorite part of this interview was the story he told about eating a bunch of CBD gummies to sleep when he was sick (he didn’t have covid, he was just worn down) and only realizing the next day that he had customized and ordered a tricked out Tesla.

I’m so exhausted. I had a friend send me some [CBD gummies] and I would take them just to help me sleep and help with body aches. The other night I popped a couple and went to bed. I woke up the next day thinking I feel good, I got some good sleep. An hour later my phone is ringing off the hook… [they left a message] ‘we’re just calling to congratulate you on your Tesla purchase.’ I’m like ‘A Tesla. Well that’s a mistake.’

It turns out that I went online and I built a Tesla S online, stacked it very every option, put a down payment on it and didn’t remember a thing. None of it. The CBD things, I think I took the wrong ones.

I emailed them ‘it was a mistake.’ The guy calls ‘we’re going to keep some of that deposit you put on the car.’ The car’s $137,000 or you lose a couple of hundred dollars for building it. Once you go into build mode they keep money. That’s a big difference in price so enjoy your couple hundred dollars. I can’t eat CBD gummies anymore.

[From Jimmy Kimmel live on YouTube]

People think CBD is mild and doesn’t affect you at all. I’ve been taking Hemp oil and it makes me a little groggy the next day. I only take it on the weekends because I want to be sharp at work. It doesn’t make me forget anything, but I only take the CBD and hemp oil, I don’t take any gummies or edibles. I’ve heard so many horror stories about people taking marijuana edibles and having to go to the emergency room. I would assume that you can sort-of end up ODing on CBD gummies too. However I don’t think Jeffrey’s “friend” sent him the CBD kind of gummies though, you know? Jimmy asked him about that and he said “I’m wondering if he sent me a couple different things. I wasn’t paying attention to the packaging.” Uh huh. It’s legal in California!

Also, it’s cool that this very rich actor is smart enough with money that he knows he should take the L and lose a couple of hundred dollars rather than spend $137k on a car.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos credit: Avalon.red and Getty

  1. Lily P says:
    March 22, 2021 at 7:06 am

    haha, my uncle accidentally bought two hamsters after a night on the gummies – not quite a Tesla but the conversations with my aunt after were very amusing.

    Reply
  2. NomNom says:
    March 22, 2021 at 7:09 am

    CBD is non-psychoactive, but if you take seriously high dosages there can be unexpected effects. Also, if it’s cannabis (and not hemp) derived CBD, there’s traces of THC. More likely, his friend probably sent him the other kind of gummies. I would have been tempted to keep the Tesla!

    Reply
  3. Lady Luna says:
    March 22, 2021 at 7:14 am

    I want to know what gummies he’s tried because I’ve tried some cbd gummies and they don’t do s*it for me.

    Reply
    • Bre says:
      March 22, 2021 at 8:05 am

      I am wondering if he took delta 8. It comes from hemp and is similar to regular edibles. I live in a state that marijuana is illegal but delta 8 is allowed due to a loophole in the farm bill. Half a gummie is more than enough for a high so if he took several then who knows.

      I’ve been making pot brownies for years for pain due to Rheumatoid Arthritis and I’ve had a couple times where I took too much. Last year I took too much one night and my husband found me curled in the fetal position smelling a container of peppercorn because I had googled what to do when I had too many edibles and smelling peppercorn was listed in a Reddit thread and I was desperate. It didn’t work. Lol

      Reply
  4. Merricat says:
    March 22, 2021 at 7:14 am

    Well, this makes me want to try gummies. Lol.

    Reply
  5. Sandra says:
    March 22, 2021 at 7:36 am

    I love watching JDM in interviews. He’s very entertaining.
    My sister takes ambien, or at least used to, and one day she got a delivery of Jimmy Choo shoes for $1,200 that she had no memory of ordering. She went back into her user history and sure enough had been online shopping at 3:00 in the morning the week before.. lol..
    She said the worst part wasn’t the money but that she couldn’t believe she picked out such ugly shoes! (she got her money back)

    Reply
  6. NTheMiddle says:
    March 22, 2021 at 7:50 am

    My best friend had an old shoulder injury that started bothering her & took CBD oil (from dispensary store). She lost her job of 25 years after a random drug test. She has never had marijuana. Be careful of the dispensaries out there as some products are not regulated and contain THC. Sadly, she said the CBD oil helped her more than anything. It never made her high or feeling odd.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      March 22, 2021 at 8:01 am

      That is a sad story and a great cautionary tale. My employer supposedly does random drug tests (I started working for then during the pandemic when they haven’t been doing them) and that CBD oil could cause problems would not have occurred to me. I don’t use or take anything marijuana related but I’m guessing some of my co-workers might.

      Reply
      • NTheMiddle says:
        March 22, 2021 at 8:18 am

        The oils and other edibles are helping lots of people with physical or mental ailments. My mom used it for my grandmother who had sundowners and it worked well. It also worked well for some friends who had dogs with ailments. It should be regulated AND legal, especially for medical use.

        It is a cautionary tale though because you have to be careful & know what you’re taking especially in states where marijuana is illegal. It could cost you.

  7. Faithmobile says:
    March 22, 2021 at 7:56 am

    This is hilarious! With his money, I would have kept the Tesla. I recently went online to to build a model Y and it came to 70k: I freaked at the monthly payments and decided perhaps a Hyundai EV was a bit more practical.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      March 22, 2021 at 8:04 am

      Yeah, that’s a lot of money. VW is coming out with an electric car that is less than half that price, which is intriguing to me as I love my Jetta and am interested in going electric if possible. My husband said the first wave of electric VWs sold out almost immediately and they are projected to surpass Tesla by 2024.

      Reply
  8. jaylee says:
    March 22, 2021 at 8:08 am

    I ate some gummies for the first time this past Thursday. I was a pot smoker in my teens & early 20′s but haven’t done anything for 15 plus years. I was out to dinner with my best friend & she gave them to me after raving about the great body high & stress relieving effects. The room began to wave at me! I had to hide from my husband & children when I got home. It was pretty intense & everything was slightly fuzzy & more beautiful the next day like I use to feel after I took hallucinogenics.

    Reply

