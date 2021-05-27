Countess Kate wore a button-covered tartan trench for the ‘Cruella’ drive-in movie

The Earl and Countess of Strathearn hosted a movie night at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh last night. The movie? Cruella, in which an American actress does a haughty British accent and becomes a Vivienne Westwood-type fashion designer in what is sort of Cruella de Vil’s origin story. The event was a “drive-in movie” so people could stay socially distanced, although William and Kate went around to several cars and breathed on people. The people invited: NHS workers, who absolutely deserve the movie night. I suspect that this was more about the fact that Will and Kate are complete lightweights who can only be bribed into these kinds of events: movie nights, watching football, visiting their alma mater, go-kart racing.

As always, Kate put more effort into it than William, who looks increasingly bored and villainous every time we see him. Kate was actually glowing – the fresh air from the go-kart racing and the visit to St. Andrews (where she stalked William) did wonders for her. From the neck up, this is the best she’s looked in a while and she needs to do this hairstyle and makeup combo more often. The actual fashion though? My god. Tartans and buttons and Monolos! This trench coat is from Heather Tartan by Holland Cooper and it retails for £849. There seemed to be a tea-length gold dress underneath it, but Kate never took off the coat in photos. She wanted people to see her buttons and her tartan! The heels are green suede Manolos.

William, on the other hand, wore a rumpled suit and he looked like he wanted to be anywhere but there, especially when Kate made a little speech introducing the movie. They arrived at the event in a Land Rover (which looks like a military-use Hummer) which belonged to Prince Philip.