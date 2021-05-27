Countess Kate wore a button-covered tartan trench for the ‘Cruella’ drive-in movie

The Earl and Countess of Strathearn hosted a movie night at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh last night. The movie? Cruella, in which an American actress does a haughty British accent and becomes a Vivienne Westwood-type fashion designer in what is sort of Cruella de Vil’s origin story. The event was a “drive-in movie” so people could stay socially distanced, although William and Kate went around to several cars and breathed on people. The people invited: NHS workers, who absolutely deserve the movie night. I suspect that this was more about the fact that Will and Kate are complete lightweights who can only be bribed into these kinds of events: movie nights, watching football, visiting their alma mater, go-kart racing.
As always, Kate put more effort into it than William, who looks increasingly bored and villainous every time we see him. Kate was actually glowing – the fresh air from the go-kart racing and the visit to St. Andrews (where she stalked William) did wonders for her. From the neck up, this is the best she’s looked in a while and she needs to do this hairstyle and makeup combo more often. The actual fashion though? My god. Tartans and buttons and Monolos! This trench coat is from Heather Tartan by Holland Cooper and it retails for £849. There seemed to be a tea-length gold dress underneath it, but Kate never took off the coat in photos. She wanted people to see her buttons and her tartan! The heels are green suede Manolos.
William, on the other hand, wore a rumpled suit and he looked like he wanted to be anywhere but there, especially when Kate made a little speech introducing the movie. They arrived at the event in a Land Rover (which looks like a military-use Hummer) which belonged to Prince Philip.
Loved this look! 🤩
The only half way decent coat she’s worn so far but there’s too much room around the bottom of the coat. William still can’t get with the programme and actually PRETEND to look at his wife with some sort of affection when she’s giving a speech. His body language and hands over his crotch, not a good look! Kate has pretty much been carrying the team by laughing at her own imagination, cosplaying the way her sister in law looks at her husband, cosplaying her sister in laws clothes and even trying to recreate the ‘umbrella moment’.
Kate has been carrying this whole tour on her back and her efforts haven’t really been reciprocated. Or acknowledged, with the UK government currently being a mess im afraid this tour is simply not getting much traction
Honestly, it shows the bare minimum that is required for royal work if we are all praising Kate for “carrying this whole tour” – she’s smiling and talking to people. William can’t even manage to do that.
Normally you could pass it off as just being bad pictures, or just one event, but its consistent across these events where he just looks like he does not want to be there.
The idea that she is shining or coming into her own or “trying really hard” or carrying this tour is…off to me.
She smiles for 20 minutes or thereabouts. That’s it. For short activities she likes – sporty things, film screenings.
I like the coat in the close up photos. It just doesn’t look that great from a distance.
I do wonder why they got an American actress to play Cruella though. I mean surely there are plenty of British actresses with real British accents?
@graceb all the British actors are in the US doing American accents!
Less than the bare minimum, Becks1. Waste thousands of taxpyer funds on new theme dressing, flip your hair, pose, and call it ‘work’.
She was actually not really good at the brief speech she had to give so I don’t think she was carrying that much. It remains unacceptable that she can’t get through a few brief remarks without constantly reading the paper she’s given. It’s a decade later and time to actual work on not being awful at public speeches which are never that substantive in the first place.
Me too! I always click on Kate’s articles scared of the looks but this one is good! The color suits her well
If I had that coat, which I do like, I would remove all the gold buttons.
I want to pluck the buttons off that coat one by one. That would be so satisfying! Otherwise I agree that Kate looks great. William has been yearning for something else this entire trip. Whatever it is he can’t shake it and it’s written all over his face. Kate seems to be enjoying Williams company but William’s mind and heart is elsewhere. Kate……he’s just not into you. William’s an A-hole! I often wonder if William once told Kate he loved her smile because I have NEVER seen ANYONE smile like Kate does. Every single engagement she manages that same exact smile. Sometimes she’s with a group people with the same huge big toothy smile and not a single person in the group has a hint of a smile. It’s very odd.
The color is fine, but the length is horrible along with the big, bright buttons.
But, does Keen Doucheness think that Scots wear tartan all the time? Because she has been wearing it on several occasions, as if it’s the official rule in Scotland that all must wear it, at least once a day.
I love the style and the color, minus the buttons.
I love this coat. I little too long for my personal taste, but I would totally wear it. The collar is beautiful and this fits her perfectly. William could not look more bored.
It’s almost june. Why does it look like she is dressing for winter constantly?? How cold
Is it there? Super long ass coats, coats coats coats. Im tired of her COATS
Here to echo the collar comment. Beautifully face-framing!
@Bros – in fairness to Kate, it’s been around 11 or 12 degrees (Centigrade – so in the 50s Farenheit) this week, and the east coast of Scotland is notorious for having an almost-constant breeze, too. It’s also (after an unseasonably dry April) rained for days.
@ bros, because the weather has been foul for practically the whole of 2021 in the UK. Only today, much further south has it been warm enough to sit out. Basically Spring never arrived.
Crop it off at the knees and change the buttons to dark blue or something less bright and shiny and I’m there!
That was my thought. The coat is way too long. She needs to come into the 21st century at some point.
Agree. would prefer the coat without the big gold buttons. The tartan is really lovely and could come through more without the buttons.
I like it, too and I don’t always like what she wears. and the hair and make-up, too. But why is Will so glum, is something brewing??
I really like this look too. I have to say, from a fashion perspective, it’s a good thing she’s there on this tour. Even when she misses, she’s at least wearing something new/different.
If it were just William, we’d see the same dull, boring blue pants, white shirt, blue blazer, and blue bucks every dang day.
I mean, I don’t expect him to dress like L’il Nas X (best not even to imagine that, actually) but the man has as much access to designer clothes as his wife, not to mention all that world-class Saville Row tailoring. Does he think it’s unmanly to be interested in clothes? His father, for all his faults, is always impeccably dressed.
The multitude of gold buttons is a distraction for me, though I do like the gold buckle and grommets on the belt. Remove them and use a patterned, rich/dark blue button with some sheen. This is a gorgeous tartan color pattern, though.
LOOOOOVED the look, I even looked at the coat to buy, and I decided to save up for it, and to reward myself for the first year at my new job.
It’s a great label to have in your wardrobe, and it’s a timeless piece, and I am old enough to know it is my style.
LOVED IT
Agreed this coat is nicer than her usual. Crisp lines and the color is good. Really dislike the half pony look she’s going with these days—it’s incredibly dated and boring. But, hey, beggars can’t be choosers, and a sharp coat is better than her usual.
Is the half pony a thing because you cannot do a full pony with extensions?
A slick pony or bun would have been killer. I don’t think she has the range tho. Her comfort area is frilly / princess-y.
I like the coat too. Im not a big fan of kate but i will give her this one. And i also kind of like it when she has her hair pulled back in a ponytail, or bun, or half-up half down. I think it just suits her face more.
I actually like her hair here because it’s a softer pony than what she normally does. I prefer this to the half-pony look she had the other day.
So random but in Trial Advocacy training they teach you not to do that “fig leaf” hold over your privates William always does—people instinctively don’t like it and it conveys weakness. Anyway, once you see it, you can’t unsee it. You would think some basic media training would get rid of this, not to mention help with his posture.
Kate does it – not so much now but she used to do it all the time when first married. She carries a clutch now and holds that there instead.
The fig leafing plus his looking away into the distance tells me that he simply cannot bear the sound of her voice. Will give him a C for effort overall as he is not clenching his fists this time.
The pose is done instinctively by some people when they are feeling anxious/insecure. W&K are both insecure and highly anxious people. So, it wouldn’t be easy to train them out of it because being aware of it would only make them super fidgety. It’s like when the doctor is listening to your lungs and tells you to breathe normally. You can’t until you stop thinking about it. The problem would solve itself if they practiced positive self talk in regards to working. It’s pretty clear they view work as a stressful thing to be endured and are glad when it’s over.
Jason should get Elegant Bill a fidget spinner before he leaves.
Everything in her life is centered around Big Blue on her finger isn’t it? Her husband too.
This was okay. The bright buttons/trimmings combined with the belt are way too much though.
As for the dress underneath – more taxpayer money on clothes almost nobody sees.
You know how much of herself and family she gave up for that ring. I probably would flash it at every opportunity too
The problem with the ring is that it will always be Diana’s and Kate never made it hers. Don’t understand why she doesn’t leave it home though
The story is Diana never really liked it, complained it was too big/bulky to wear. Apparently she picked the biggest and most expensive one from the catalogue.
I get your overall point.
But side note: unpopular opinion maybe but I don’t think she gave up anything. She had no career or network to sacrifice for marriage and she was able to continue doing little to no work while coasting on someone else’s money. Same as before marriage. And her family is all around her same as it was before, except now the trashy members like Gary can be sanctioned to speak on her behalf more openly for some reason? Her name is on her children’s birth certificates and she can release KP lawyers whenever someone doesn’t print what she likes (with the exception of the papers revealing the truth about the tights argument etc).
She definitely looks miserable with William but that’s been the case for a while and in any case it’s not like he ever treated her well before marriage. But it’s the first time he’s looked *this* miserable with her. So obviously things will break down more as a result.
Anyway, she’s a racist bully like him, so whatever.
@Digital Unicorn
Diana actually did like the ring, the rest of the Royals turned up their noses at it because it wasn’t bespoke or exclusive and it was featured in the Garrard’s catalog. She wore it after their divorce.
There are conflicting reports about who chose it – Garrard’s says Charles picked it out for her and she liked it because it reminded her of her mother’s.
Some people quote Diana saying she chose it because it was the biggest.
In any case the rest of the family thought it was tacky.
I’ve always thought it was macabre that he gave her *that* ring.
I personally don’t like the ring. It looks a little fussy to me with the setting along with the color. It’s like she’s always wearing costume jewelry. However, the history alone would be a turn off.
The Ring of Doom was sent back to the jeweler quickly to add additional prongs, to try to distinguish it from the catalogue one. Philip, Andrew, Edward all designed rings. Andrew designed two, because Fergie rejected the original emerald ring he had made.
@nota – the “he designed the ring” always makes me think of the movie To Die For, where one of the characters is talking about Nicole Kidman’s character and says, “She designed their wedding rings. They were round. And gold.”
@ Maria I agree with you. Kate had never worked full time by the age of 29 and by then she had plenty of opportunity to do something with her life other than be available for William. She chose not to. No career, no charitable endeavours, nothing except going to clubs being free to holiday with William.
And this is the life she’s choosing to remain in. She was ok with being a snobby beyotch at the commonwealth service among other actions including permitting a lie about Meghan to remain and be used as a cudgel. If she’s miserable she can leave but if she doesn’t, there is no pity for her. It’s what she wants.
So this was me last night – seeing the KP video of this, I couldn’t get a good look at Kate’s outfit, thought it was just a long blue trench, maybe even the same one we have seen before, although this did look longer…..and then I saw the pictures and realized it had plaid. and buttons. And cost 850 pounds. And……yikes. It’s not that it’s her worst coat – its not by far – its just that it seems like such an excessive purchase and OMG THE BUTTONS.
Why were they so dressed up for watching a movie in their car? This would have been a good time to wear the jeggings or other casual pants, ballet flats, and a really pretty sweater.
Yeah she’s definitely over-dressed for the occasion but she did look nice.
I would love to dress up for a movie night with a date to a drive-in! But this may be my pandemic brain talking.
They were clearly trying to bring a bit of Hollywood glamour to Holyrood – sorry bad joke.
@DU I had the SAME thought! It seems like the kind of thing that the people who adore Kate’s theme dressing (oops, I mean sartorial diplomacy) would love. So on the nose, lol.
I know, she’s like a magpie when it comes to buttons – Ooooh, shiny!
I liked the top part of the look but not crazy about how the bottom part looked. Maybe it was the length. She is think enough to carry off a belt so I don’t know why I am not liking this from the waist down.
It kind of balloons out in a weird way, IDK. Like its meant to be worn with a longer dress underneath or something?
Yes, It looks so off. Not good. I wonder if a shorter style would have better.
I own several trench coats of varying lengths, the one thing they all have in common is…buttons.
At the wrists, the back, the pockets, down both sides of the front….it’s a double breasted trench. Where are you from that a trench coat doesn’t have buttons? (I don’t know about this label, but the price tag seems pretty on par with a long trench?)
Having said that, she does have several dozen that would have worked, but I do love this plaid.
A button free land, apparently. It’s magical, you should come join.
(buttons are one thing. Big shiny gold buttons, for third time in three days……something else.)
@Becks I know it’s so overdone to say “if H&M had done that…” just like it got to be when people were saying the same about Obama for four years.
BUT. Can you imagine the reaction if Harry and Meghan had rolled up to a movie premiere (so Hollywood!) in one of Prince Philip’s vintage Range Rovers barely a month after his funeral? The indignation of the RR might give them all simultaneous rage strokes at “the disrespect!!!”
However because it was the Cambridges, suddenly it’s a lovely gesture and a small way of honoring PP or something.
Remember how much criticism Meghan got for her clothes spending, so much so that for the South Africa tour she deliberately went for significantly less expensive clothes and did not wear her engagement ring, and here is Kate for three days in a row of new, expensive clothes and people are excusing it by saying “well that’s what a trench coat costs.”
I mean, imagine if this was Meghan.
It’s so predictable, but that doesn’t make it any less infuriating sometimes.
I mean, they would all spontaneously combust with rage if the Sussexes tried to “honor” PP at all, let alone at an event like a movie premiere that they would consider so déclassé.
Meghan didn’t spend much at all on her clothing for that tour, so they simply found ways to criticize her over, well, everything else. According to them she probably doesn’t even breathe correctly.
Thank you! I like the look, she looks great, but for a drive-in movie? No. Even if you are hosting the event. She still could have theme dressed- jeans or black pants, a black and white polka dot shirt, black blazer and flats. Or a cardigan! I love me some cardigans.
That picture of william looking at the sky when kate speaks….. GOLD!😂
I know right? Body language experts, where fore art thou? You can analyse Meghan’s thumb but not Baldingham’s whole ass sign of distress?
They are nowhere to be found because if they did an honest analysis the result wouldn’t be pretty. I mean compare this to the way harry looked at meghan when she finished her speech at the together cookbook launch. Or when they were in SA and meghan was set to do a speech right after harry. Its like night & day. Harry was so proud to show meghan off talking about “and now my wife will do a speech WITHOUT NOTES”.
Lol now that looks like a hostage.
His whole face during the trip was like “fvck it all”. Kate at least tried to show some interest.
Maybe this is william sending subtitle notes to his grandmother saying he wants out? I read somewhere that the queen must give permission for a divorce. I don’t know if thats true tho.
Agreed @UnionSnack. William’s demeanor during the entire tour is that of a man planning his exit. He checked out of that situation a longtime ago.
William during the tour: “F*ck it all.” Harry during their tours: “I want to f*ck Meghan.” Their faces say it all! William needs to get better at faking it or people are going to start to catch on.
William has the Diana in South Korea this whole tour. He looks so very miserable, as did she. I’m guessing he is incandescent because he can’t divorce anytime soon.
@EatingPopcorn: out of curiosity I just Googled “Princess Diana South Korea” and did an image search, and WOW you aren’t kidding. That’s exactly the vibe William has been giving this week.
@Lorelei And you know that blue ensemble Kate wore on Monday? Diana wore pretty much the exact same outfit on said Korea tour.
Um, I didn’t realize Diana had worn that outfit on the South korea tour. That was an interesting choice on Kate’s part……
@Sofia OMG no I didn’t realize that!! That’s…interesting. I really hope that we find out sooner rather than later wtf is going on with these two.
ETA I’d like to know how all of the Kate stans who praise how thoughtful and meaningful her clothing/jewelry choices always are would explain this one…
Yeah if you google “Diana blue blazer Korea”, you’ll see the pictures and comparisons to it. I googled it 20 ish minutes ago and found it. You should be able to find some on Getty images if you search “Princess Diana Charles South Korea”
I know! He looks so embarrassed. She has been manic smiling at him during this whole tour and he has not looked at her once (from the pics I have seen)
Yup. He almost never looks at her, EVER. And the times he does, it’s never with any love or emotion in his eyes. I’ve seen better chemistry between coworkers. But they want us to believe in this “love story for the ages.” Sure, Jan.
Tom and Lorenzo have different photographs; he looks like he’s enjoying himself in some of them.
There was a video of her talking and she’s still really bad at speaking so he’s likely embarrassed of her poor skills.
@Cecilia I actually texted that pic to my husband with a comment like “if you ever acted like that toward me in public, we’d be done!” Holy sh!t, just so blatantly rude. And he knew he was being photographed. I know Kate is awful, but it did make me feel sorry for her for a minute. He’s always so consistently contemptuous toward her, even in public, even when the cameras are on. God only knows what he’s like behind closed doors.
The bottom line is that he should be embarrassed about his behavior throughout this entire tour and I hope the Queen rips him a new one when he gets back to London. It’s so unprofessional. Obviously he’s going through something— but he needs to put it aside and act appropriately when he’s “working.” I’m sure the NHS workers being honored with this screening didn’t feel so honored considering he looked like he hoped the ground would open up and swallow him so he wouldn’t have to be there anymore.
W looks 1000x better w/out the sweater-under-jacket look.
K should hav tied the belt instead of belting the belt, imo. And as someone who’s 5’2″, I look and think, wow, that’s a looong coat!
Kate really needs another princess lessons in facial expressions, posture and how to look interested in things cos her manial hyena laughs, bored expressions etc looks weird and un ladylike .
I love this coat though and her shoes
Ps: they just wasted tax payers money for a cold and romanceless vacation
I agree. The people of Scotland are largely unimpressed. I feel this tour was put together in a rush or it was not well thought out. Boring, predictable, and no impact. On the brighter side, Keen got a new wardrobe and her shiny buttons.
My facial muscles are exhausted just from looking at her over-expressing the past few days. No wonder she does an event and then has to hide out for the next week recovering.
She is veering into Leana Rhymes territory with the hyena grins for sure!
This is a good look from top to bottom. I saw people pitying Kate yesterday because she’s clearly doing all the heavy lifting, but she seems to love it? She looks genuinely happy and contented with herself this trip, despite Will’s inability to reciprocate her affections. I think she revels in being the star / savior of the monarchy.
Lol
I think she also feels like she’s boxing William into a corner…I’m sure in her mind all this embiggening will ensure that he’s not going anywhere, at least not anytime soon. That’s the smug look of someone who thinks their plot is working.
@Swirl ITA, but that almost makes me feel even worse for her, because imagine knowing with certainty that your husband would be out the door if it weren’t for the fact that he needed to worry about public opinion?
I get that she has everything she wants in the titles, status, homes, jewels, etc., but I do believe she really loves him and it must be such an awful feeling. If *we* can all see how miserable he is in her company, she must really be devastated. She’s a terrible person and the way she treated Meghan was unforgivable, but I can’t help but have a tiny amount of sympathy for *anyone* who is treated that way in public by the supposed love of their life.
Agree with you, @Lorelei. I feel bad for her. She clearly has low self-esteem, which is why she puts up with being treated poorly by William and why she’s so jealous of Meghan.
He looks completely over her and has checked out. If she believes she has him cornered then perhaps she should look at her MIL’s Panorama interview and realise that if Diana, a beloved Princess of Wales, was shunned and expelled from the RF, then Kate’s future doesn’t look so bright and secure.
@lorelai. I’m not sure she really loves him. Loves his status yes, but not really him. She doesn’t really look at him the way she looks at the sporty men she vibes with.
OR…tin foil conspiracy hat theory…is she coming into her happiness because she’s a little less threatened/scared of William? With all this divergent Middleton PR I’m wondering if this is my fever dream happening….the mouse that roared 2.0. Could Kate be growing a middle aged spine???
@Susan that would be quite the plot twist if true, lol, but I would LOVE IT!!
I remember seeing that play about the BRF a few years ago on Broadway (I forget the name!! I think it had “Charles” in it? Maybe someone else here will remember) and that was basically how Kate was portrayed; not a shrinking violet at *all* behind closed doors, and much more of an influence than we’d think based on her public persona. It would be hilarious if that turned out to be even a little bit true.
Heavy lifting? Showing up in thousands of new theme dressing to pose and guffaw? This tour is only helping convince the people of Scotland to keep pushing for independence.
@Susan, except that Kate has always been a schemer. So not so much growing a middle aged spine but realizing the “fruits of her labour” thinkg that she has William trapped. I have no pity for Kate and she deserves any and everything coming her way. She played an ACTIVE role in the smear campaign against Meghan and her karma is on its way. As for Baldimort….he deserves his current misery. Flybe incident….#neverforget.
@CherryPie I am in no way a Kate defender, but I remember that back when the Flybe stunt happened, some people wondered if Kate even knew about it ahead of time? Her treatment of Meghan was appalling no matter what and it absolves her of NOTHING, but I don’t think it’s outside the realm of possibility that Elegant Bill set that up and she just went about her business, getting herself and the kids ready for a trip and gone along, blissfully ignorant of Bill’s shenanigans.
Obviously very different situations, but I am often clueless about the logistics of stuff my husband planned and just ask him what time I need to be ready or whatever.
@Lorelei – I think that theory is how Kate stans defend her obviously bad behavior. “She had to be rude to Meghan at the commonwealth service because William told her!”
Kate has more agency than people think, but she’s still under William’s thumb, because he holds the cards. I don’t think she’s the shrinking violet who bows to his every whim the way some people think. At least when it came to Harry and Meghan, her interests and William’s were pretty aligned. The FlyBe stunt benefited them BOTH. No way Kate didn’t know about that.
Agree Kate has power. She’s told the press by her own mouth awful things about William to shame him into returning home. Mostly telling them how little time William spends at home, with her, and how little he actually sees his children.
She picks her battles. Only with Rose did it backfire spectacularly.
@Becks I’m horrified that I said anything the Kate stans would agree with!! 😓
I know that overall Kate was absolutely, 100% complicit in the smears, not just some innocent bystander. I could go on for pages listing all of the ways she participated in and benefited from the campaign against Meghan. For some reason, though, I remember that at the time, I thought it was possible that she was unaware of the Flybe nonsense. My memory is terrible, but IIRC William was the one who came up with that particular stunt, and however it was worded when it was published, it made me think she might not have known and had no choice but to go along once they were at the airport — but I could most definitely be wrong. I really wish I could remember what it was that gave me that impression but I can’t.
And again, it doesn’t even matter whether she knew or not. She did enough other outrageously cruel things to Meghan completely of her own volition and is just as guilty as the rest of them. I don’t think she’s totally powerless, as some others seem to.
@WW her life is such a sh!tshow. If the only reason my husband came home to me was because I was somehow able to shame him into it, but I knew he didn’t want to be there? I don’t know…I don’t want to feel sorry for her because of how heartless her treatment of Meghan was, but I always find myself ending up pitying her a little because her marriage is just so pathetic and she must know it.
She looked good! Kate looks more happy and comfortable on this trip than she normally does at events. Careful Kate. We all know what happens when women start shining a little too brightly in that family!
I agree. She’s been looking like she’s genuinely enjoying herself which is always an attractive look.
Maybe she’s officially working on #4… That would also explain William’s misery.
Good look but the buttons ruin it for me – too many and too gold.
And yeah William looked like he wanted to be elsewhere – plus he looked ill and that suit did not fit properly which is unusual for him, normally they fit well.
Kate has been doing the heavy lifting in this trip – she seems more visible that he is in terms of doing the ‘meet and greet’ stuff. He clearly never checked in for this tour.
I wonder how long it will be before the press start dropping hints about what they are hiding when it comes to these 2.
As long as meghan and harry breath and walk this earth doing their thing we will never find out. Its a shame because im sure its juicy.
I have to imagine the Sussex-bashing will get old after a while (well obviously it’s already been happening for more than four years, but you know what I mean!) and the tabs will need some fresh stories to get and hold people’s attention. Even if I couldn’t stand the Sussexes, I would be like “Enough already!!!” Even their detractors must be growing tired of it by now??
At this point they’re just repeating the same things over and over again. I mean, just last week, we actually got an article rehashing how tacky they thought the baby shower (in 2019!!) was; they have zero new material.
I do think they’ll wait until after TQ passes to release whatever they’ve got on Elegant Bill, and considering how long her mother lived, the Queen could still have years ahead of her, so the Sussexes will be the main target for a while, but the constant criticism of them is so tiring.
This is the kind of engagement Kate ‘enjoys’. Shop, pose, do nothing, repeat.
William is insufferable. How is he going to be a decent king when he clearly hates everything about the job?
They remind me of Anne Hathaway and James Franco hosting the Oscars (disaster!).
She’s really, really, trying and he’s so visibly unplugged it’s uncomfortable to watch.
Yes yes, that’s it exactly. Except they’re married, and he’s supposed to be king someday. It’s hard to watch.
I’m the only one who think she was overdressed ? Especially the earrings, such expensive jewelry for a movie night ?
Anyway she looked beautiful.
I couldn’t quite figure that out either. The earrings alone are whoppers. That coupled with the heavy makeup (blush and brow overload) confused me. But she also looked better than she has in months for a formal outfit so i give her a pass.
I thought she looked good. I’m sure she got sun but also think she did a heavier bronzer/blush on her cheeks than usual. You know who else does that or did that during appearances….just saying. Imagine if she hadn’t been a B to her sil; she coulda gotten so many good make-up tips. Much better than a YouTube tutorial
No you’re not. This engagement called for a casual outfit.
She was way overdressed. It also feels tone-deaf to me to wear a brand new expensive coat and those expensive earrings when you’re hosting an event to honor front line workers.
I almost wonder if they were doing something else after this event and she was dressed for that?
Keen is way overdressed for a movie but she is actually dressed for an evening photo op. I like the coat but the gold buttons have got to go. Would have been nice to see some focus on the people they are there to thank instead of constant focus on Bill and keen.
I actually like this outfit too (wow that’s 4 outfits in a row). Not the biggest fan of the buttons but I think it’s a nice colour and coat.
And as others were saying yesterday and Kaiser now, Kate is actually putting in an effort here and I will give her credit for that. Yes it’s the bare minimum after 10 years on the job but it’s far more than what her husband is giving (which is not much). At least she’s trying to look like she’s enjoying the tour whereas William looks like he hates every minute of it.
The Land rover belonged to Phillip so it’s a clear strategy by the Royal Family to use him for popularity. I don’t know that’s a good idea but it will probably work with the die hard royalists. As for the coat, smh. It had so much potential to be a good piece but the buttons…gold buttons too. Terrible.
@Amy Bee I mentioned this upthread— I’m sure the Cambridge stans *loved* the arrival in the vintage RR and swooned over how lovely a tribute it was to Philip or whatever, so I guess it worked, from that perspective.
But it’s still so blatantly obvious that they did it for positive press, and since his funeral was less than two months ago, it makes me wonder what the other family members thought of this little stunt.
I’ve decided I like the coat, on her. What saves it for me is the open neck and collar, not so buttoned up and constipated like her other coats. William looks wrinkled, but more rested, like he took a nice long nap in his suit – back to his usual bored face, instead of miserable.
You’re 100% right. She’s overdressed and the coat is too long with too many buttons. But most commenters actually think she looks good. It’s because the open neck keeps her from looking as stuffy and dowdy as she usually does.
Her hair looks great for a change. I don’t hate the coat, but I’d rather wear Burberry
@FHMom your comment reminded me of the fact that she’s never once reworn the Burberry coat she wore in (I think) 2011? It wouldn’t have been appropriate for this particular event, but I loved that coat and it’s such a classic that I find it odd we’ve never seen it again. I’ll happily take it off Kate’s hands if she’s done with it!
I like her hair and makeup here.
I know where she should stick those shiny buttons and it isn’t in her pocket. Jeebus it’s a sickness. GET HELP!
I think that it would have been better if she wore an outfit from a Scottish designer.
Yes, that was a missed opportunity especially since they are supposed to be on a charm offensive. Then keen refused to use her Scottish title or wear their designers.
Well that was stupid. They are supposed to be there to charm the Scots into staying in the union. I do doubt this was Kate’s decision though, this one does what she’s told.
@Lizzie, ITA, yet she’s been praised as much as ever for her “sartorial diplomacy” during this tour 🧐
It would have been better if she’d worn something from the million pound wardrobe she’s amassed off the taxpayers in the last decade.
@Nota I’m just catching up, but did she seriously buy TWO new navy blazers for what was essentially (for her) a two-day tour??
I’m.laughing my arse off here Williams face in the last picture and de buttons , lots of shiny buttons !! Not really feeling de trench coat, fabric is just ok, fit is good but have to agree should of gone more casual here !
Honestly, I think she looks good. I’m really hoping they can just go back to doing their jobs without leaking sh!t takes on what Meg and Haz are up to.
They can’t leak anymore but they will absolutely never stop trying to stoke the flames of public hatred around the Sussexes.
The look is too formal for movie night like this. A pair of jeans and Oxford shirts with a Zoom, sitting on a couch with a big tub of popcorn, Raisinettes (movie snack) and a Big Gulp (32 oz soda) would have sold more (or whatever standard movie snacks are in the UK). Going around cars without masks – not cool.
Kate is reveling in this because she knows she is once again the biggest fish/catch in a small pond. Even William has to begrudgingly take a backseat to so little and he has no one to blame but himself.
@Lemons and it’s odd because she’s always drawn more attention than William, going all the way back to their first Canada tour, but he never looked *this* angry and miserable since royal women always get more coverage because of their clothes, etc.
I think his attitude here is more about it really sinking in that Harry is gone, living the exact life that William himself wanted, and that every single day of the rest of Elegant Bill’s life is basically going to be exactly the same as his grandmother’s.
And if I were William, Harry’s revelations would also be causing me to think back to the past and choices I made, and if that’s what’s happening here, William is probably equal parts angry at/jealous of Harry, and full of self-pity.
She looks beautiful
I just keep thinking that she looks like she isn’t wearing anything under her coats/jackets. First the blue blazer (then I saw that it was a 100% copy from Diana and that’s how she wore the look) and now this. It’s the open/bare neck that does it.
This coat is also way too busy and too long for me. It looks great quality and maybe with plain/dark buttons I could go with it but tartan AND big gold buttons is just a bit too much for my taste.
I personally find the coat hideous.
Me too!
Me too. I am having flashbacks to the funeral look, where everyone thought she looked amazing and I thought she looked old. Different strokes I guess.
The buttons spoil it for me. It wouldn’t surprise me if Kate wore nothing but coats and sweaters and other bulky clothing for this tour. If it weren’t for the buttons, it would look pretty good.
Same- I like it too, but the buttons are too big, bright, and numerous… otherwise it’s not bad.
Also, could William look any more bored than he does in that last pic *while* Kate is talking?? Geez, lol!
Coat is way too long for my taste. Pass.
Love this coat itself, I would wear it with less flashy buttons. It seems a bit too big for Kate. Love the shoes too, they look like the brown ones certain duchess wore when the came back and visited canadian embassy (all beige outfit)
Do we have any Scottish people here? Do they find it as eye-roll inducing, cliché, and slightly obnoxious as I do when people visiting Scotland bring entire wardrobes of tartan? Jesus.
(My eye-rolls also go out to the white tourists on safari in Africa who love to drape themselves in khaki for some colonialist cosplay.)
Miranda, you touched a very sensitive subject for me. All this theme dressing is not showing respect (as it is probably intended) but complete ignorance. There is no research when they plan a tour, Kate hears Scotland and thinks they love tartan and that’s it. There is no intention to get some facts about the country now, what is important for them etc.
As someone above pointed out why isn’t she wearing a Scottish designer instead of dress up? No respect for the Scottish people.
Am Scottish (but live in London) and the whole tartan cosplaying is usually the kind of thing that we expect from tourists and its not really an issue in that respect (we love it).
But it is offensive when the FFQC behaves like a tourist, esp in a country that she lived in while at University – she should know better.
If she wanted to be respectful and promote Scotland she should have made an effort to wear clothes and jewellery from Scottish designers, made in Scotland. Scotland has a thriving jewellery business based on using environmentally friendly and sustainable material (and also recycling material). There is a company called The Tartan Blanket Co that make scarves from recycled wool. I have a beautiful cashmere scarf from them – they even embroidered my name on it.
Visiting St Andrews to get a fish and chips takeaway then sit on a bench to eat in full view of the press really doesn’t pass the smell test. Yes, we Scots do love a good fish & chips (my guilty pleasure whenever I go back home) but it plays into a stereotype.
That you for sharing all of that.
The fish and chips stunt may be the new crisis managers trying to dispel talk of Kate not eating.
@DigitalUnicorn: thanks for all the info. Are there any Scottish designers (particularly jewelry) that you recommend? Would love to support them from the US.
@Al – Am a big jewellery fan. I love Sheila Fleet (she’s Orkney based – google her and it will take you to her online shop) and Lily Luna (a boutique in Edinburgh that sells jewellery from independent designers). I like Alison MacLeod jewellery but she’s a bit on the pricey side for me.
And for all you Outlander fans – Aurora Jewellery has a collection inspired by the show
Also the Royal Mile has several shops that sell gem stones and crystals – there is a little shop called TwoSkies that i have bought a few pieces from. I got 2 lovely moldavite and sugilite necklaces from there. Everything is ethically sourced and handmade.
I didn’t post links as am not sure of the policy on this site.
@DigitalUnicorn thanks! Will definitely check out all of the jewelry recs and the textile one, too.
I always appreciate when famous people can help to promote independent/local businesses and organizations. Large corps serve their purpose but it is often the smaller ones who bear the responsibility for maintaining the quality of local life.
Nota
Over the last few weeks me. Wiglet watcher and I have taken up “juicing.” Water, black coffee, multi veggie juices made fresh and maybe one small, but nutritional meal a day. The juices really do fill you up and you lose weight very quickly if you need to. If not you just level off.
I say this because Kate once advertised via pippa she juices. And as we learned once you’re juicing for a while you cannot handle guilty pleasure foods. Your body revolts.
So, for her to eat that would be staged unless she welcomes Indigestion, headaches and a general feeling of unwell.
Awesome. Thanks for the jewelry info @digital unicorn. Many years ago I went to Hoyt on the Orkney islands and will def check out.
I am Scottish. I couldn’t care less whether or not they wear tartan as long as they don’t talk about fish!
I thought Kate looked happy with herself on this trip.
I have a nine week old cocker spaniel who loves buttons as much as Kate does.
Tartan isn’t even all that authentically Scottish. One of those things that was largely made up in the 19th century, then taken far beyond the bounds of good taste by Queen Victoria.
That coat and its colors would have looked ugly and dated in the 80s, much less now. I prefer Kate in brighter colors; she looks washed out here to me (her glow is just applied blush, not an actual glow).
And I personally can’t anymore with high heels that have no padding and don’t support the arch. Blah-nik indeed. Basic dark suede, really? All I can think is how much those shoes must hurt.
Well, I came to see if you reported that the earrings came from the ruler of Dubai.
The one who locked his daughters away when they tried to escape, one of whom has never been seen again. Oh, and his wife fled Dubai to London because said ruler wanted to marry his preteen daughter to that Saudi prince journalist killer. That guys earrings. Worn by the ffq.
Where’s the outrage? Oh yeah, kates white.
Oh, that very ruler. This story is really not going traction. And the double standards are glaring. Whiteness really shields Kate.
Also why are William’s trousers ill-fiting?
WHAT?! What was that about the pre-teen daughters? Never heard that part!
I’ve been following the news about Princess Latifah, and apparently they released a photo the other day to prove that she’s safe, but even so, I worry about her after what happened to her sister. The whole ordeal reminds me of the tragic story of Princess Mishaal of Saudi Arabia (look her up. Shot in a car park, supposedly for “adultery” and dishonoring her family, but, really just for wanting to be a normal 18-year-old girl).
Kate’s nod to the “Cruella” theme of the evening? Sorry, backing away slowly in shame. . .
The look on The Other Brother’s face while The Top CEO is speaking is priceless and so typical! Has he ever looked at her during a “speech” with pride or affection? He’s such a POS. Although I’d probably be rolling my eyes and praying to the heavens that a lightning bolt strikes me down too, if I were him and had to listen to her ineptitude after 10 years of FFQing.
And…surely all of the RRs and others who were sooooo up in arms, disgusted, shocked, righteous, etc about Meghan’s jewelry will have that same outrage that Keen had the audacity/stupidity to wear Saudi blood earrings…right? The hypocrisy and double standards continue to make me fcuking sick. I hope karma comes for these two soon. Hard.
*sorry the earrings are from Dubai
Not just these 2. I hope karma comes for the royal rota rats too.
Most definitely!!! I wish American outlets would stop using them on Harry and Meghan stories. It’s infuriating.
Oh, but Dubai is different. No publicly revealed murders, but just your usual human rights violations – oppression of hundreds of thousands of foreign workers, of women, of LGBTs, of political dissidents, of the press, the occasional torture, minor things like that.
The video shows that Kate remains not good when she speaks so he’s likely reacting to that. It doesn’t make it ok, but sometimes it hard not to react when someone is really bad at speaking in public.
A movie premiere? How Hollywood.
I like the coat, but I would make it shorter, remove the gold buttons, and wear it with a pair of flats, jeans, and a cream colored sweater.
I agree, the fabric is nice but the look is dated. And what a price for a coat to wear to a movie! It would be one thing if she didn’t already HAVE a ton of long coats but she does, mostly with buttons. She isn’t even 40 yet, and 40 is the new 30, but she dresses very matronly.
I like the tartan but the buttons are a little much. Are her shoes an emerald green? That I like, but she is way overdressed for a drive-in movie. And since she likes to theme dress, it would have been a good time to do some 101 Dalmations cosplay, with a red and black tartan.
So is that it for the tour? Is it over? I can’t believe that William’s eternally bored face did anything to improve relations. Buckingham Palace, you have a big problem and it’s not Meghan Markle. Good luck, crisis advisers.
Since people have been pointing out that these 2 (and particularly william) look miserable, i was waiting to see if today we would get a bit more of a “show”. You know, where they pretend to actually like each other. Doesn’t seem like it. Either the crisis managers don’t see it as an issue, or william just can’t be bothered with keeping up appearances.
@Cecilia I think it’s the latter. William doesn’t care to play the game and nobody will call him out on it, crisis managers be damned. But it’s why Cain will never truly live up to his role and why he is so unprepared. I can’t believe they have the nerve to call him a global statesman when he can’t even be bothered to pretend to like his wife.
@JT: LOL at global statesman. He can’t even win over scotland.
This is one of the absolute worst coats she has ever worn in my opinion, and not just because the cost of it is equivalent to my mortgage.
I agree, it is awful.
That would be a great coat if it wasn’t 10 feet long.
Yesterday it was vejas. Today it’s A belted trench, a beige skirt from Joseph and monolos. It’s really telling how hard Kate is trying to emulate Meghan.
Lol at this point William looks like he doesn’t give a sh*t
Her wearing those Vejas the other day was just glorious to me because those shoes alone are so far off the copycatting scale there isn’t even a number for it. Kate stans can kid themselves that Kate isn’t trying to emulate Meghan when she suddenly wears slacks, then baggy slacks, turtlenecks, long camel trench coats, lot of beige and browns, delicate gold layered necklaces, etc. But the Vejas? Kate has never, ever, ever worn shoes like that. Ever. It’s so obvious now and I can’t wait to hear their excuses. Because they HAVE to see it now, even if they can’t admit it.
Stand are so delusional at this point that anything she touches turns to gold. Look at the lack of incredulity at wearing jewellery gifted by the crown Prince of Dubai. Everyone knows what’s going on their and the abuse he’s thrown towards his wife but no Kate never puts a foot wrong so we can ignore all that.
I actually really love this coat. I would wear the heck out of it!
Is William looking towards the sky for a miracle from the man who ordained him to be FFK? What is up with that? This tour has been a disaster from start to finish and the Keenbridges have only got themselves to blame. I understand why commentators up-thread are giving credit to Kate for doing all the lifting, but is the bar really that low? In my opinion, Kate is doing what she always does best. Looking good when the cameras are around and even on this tour she’s slacking behind her miserable husband.
William’s looking at the sky in order to disguise a huge eye roll. At least PRETEND you’re proud of your wife and mother of your children and show her a modicum of respect and affection. But no…Willnot acts like he can’t get far enough away from her. He’s been off his admittedly workshy game for a while now — I can’t put my finger on it but if the tabloids came bursting out with “Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Separate” headlines next week I wouldn’t be at all surprised.
This whole look was too busy for my taste. Gold buttons, gold trimmed belt over gold buttons, tartan plaid coat, green suede shoes, with a gold dress underneath to boot, all within the bubble of theme dressing.
I don’t hate the concept of the coat, or a gold dress with green suede shoes, and each of those the colors work for her complexion and eye color, but the outfit overall seemed to be doing way too much work, and moreso when you consider its a drive in movie and he is just wearing a suit. I agree with the commenter above that tying the belt would have helped, but honestly axing the gold buttons was an easy edit to make it look better. Shortening the coat so it is less bulky was another easy fix, but since she is so tall it isn’t the end of the world. Just, honestly, anything so that there was a clear focal point with the ensemble.
She should have just requested they make a long sleeve dress out of the pattern of the coat, and then accessorize with light gold jewelry. That would have been a great look. She could get her theme dressing fix (which, honestly, probably doesn’t play as well with the commoners as these people think), without coming off as cosplay on the heels of more cosplay.
I like the coat itself but hate the buttons. Keen G’s hair looks nice, IMO.
Elegant Bill looks bored AF and barely trying.
Under that buttony coat is more beige. 🙄
Kate’s PR people seems to be out in force. Kate’s constant grinning compares to Ann Hathaway carrying the load at the Oscar’s. Kate’s theme dressing is just the right touch. Oh look Kate is having fun as if Kate having a good time is justification for the money spent. Will and Kate’s job is to provide soft diplomacy, something neither one is even remotely capable of doing. But let’s applauded Kate for enjoying being in the spotlight.
If you put an old school IG filter on it, these pics would look like they were taken in 1972 but they’re totally modernizing the monarchy, guys.
Keen went to Scotland and had the best time ever. That’s all I get. Bill and keen are front and center always. Sorry Scotland, it would have been nice to see something more than the keen and Bill commercial.
If Kate is getting credit for carrying this whole mess–and she should, as she has been visibly trying SO HARD while Baldimort skulks and scowls–won’t that credit just piss him off even more? He and Daddy Chuckles HATE to be upstaged, so…she is in a lose-lose situation. I don’t feel sorry for her, but I do recognize her predicament.
This plaid is better than the yellow tartan scarf, and that is all I’ve got.
Why does William perpetually roll his eyes to the heaven when she’s speaking (or existing)
Too many shiny buttons but coat seems lovely although very long.
Because he married “down” to someone he doesn’t respect. She was the consolation prize when he was turned down by more polished and professional women who would have improved his image.
Such as?
Such as Jecca Craig who never wanted him that way despite his obsession.
Kate still looks dated wearing modern styles. Long after death, Diana comes across fresh in dated styles. Sorry, not sorry.
I’m surprised by how much I love this look, one of the best coats she’s worn in awhile since it fits her so well. I’m in agreement with the gold decorative buttons, those need to go. Obviously it’s a trench coat, it’s going to need buttons to close it but couldn’t they be replaced by dark blue to match the coat and be more discreet looking? It’s also a smidge on the too long side, it would look amazing a few inches shorter without gold buttons. If I could afford it, I would buy it and bring it to a tailor to modify it. I’m assuming the gold skirt is to match the gold buttons. Her hair and makeup look great and those earrings borrowed from the Queen are pretty dramatic. I saw the matching necklace that goes with earrings, the Queen got it as a gift from some sheikh in the Middle East in the 1970s I believe. That is some serious bling. But I do find her way overdressed for the event. It’s a drive in, not a Hollywood premiere. Yes, I know it’s at Holyrood, the Queen’s residence in Scotland but it’s still a drive in.
But this is very much a Meghan look in terms of being a trench coat and if Harry and Meghan showed up like this with the Land Rover, they’d criticize Meghan for being too Hollywood, too glamorous, and too attention seeking.
I love her hair and make up. The coat could do without the buttons. The shoes are nice but belong with a different outfit. That’s all I got.
It looks perfect including the buttons and her hair. She can be thankful for her narrow hips which are often mentioned as a bad thing in this outfit. As a woman who has never had narrow hips, though I’m tall as her I can never wear this even at my thinnest as my hips make it look completely frumpy. I suppose I would have to have things tailored in st the bottom to pull off this kind of look
omg, William is like looking up to the sky with a serious face while his wife is making a speech. his hands covering his middle area. that man seems like he dion’t want to be there at all.. the love is gone. they just seems to be going through the motions of a married couple. his face looks like a someone just told him a close friend died. Catherine is really trying to show the public they have a great love, when she knows its not true, cause William is not playing that game with her,she seems to be playing in love alone. that marriage is over,no loving look, no holding hands, seems they don’t talk either,guess they can’t wait to finish this tour and go back to each their own place.. even Camilla that doesn’t live with Charles, when they do events she is always there for him and him for her, they small talk, and laugh and so on, and they don’t avoid looking into each other eyes when they small talk to each other at events..
She has always looked her best in these deep greens, blues, and purples. Essentially peacock colors. They play off her eyes and hair nicely. She looks good here.
I hate this whole outfit on her. The coat isn’t a bad coat but her styling is always so f-ing earnest. She never looks effortless or cool. She never wears anything in anyway other than exactly how it was made. “This has 40 buttons so I must do every single button up! This has a belt so I must do the belt in exactly the way it was made!” Unbutton some buttons, wear it open, tie the belt instead of belting it through the buckle, leave the buckle undone. And because it’s a somewhat “fancy” coat, a “church coat” if you will, she HAS TO wear her fussy curly updo, and her huge a** earrings, and a dress, and her boring high heeled pumps, because she absolutely can’t mix and match styles or do something fun and interesting or unexpected. Why not wear the coat open with the same dress underneath and some gold flats with her hair down and little gold studs and a gold necklace? Or why can’t she wear the coat buttoned up, with the belt tied rather than belted, with some cool black booties, maybe some architectural black earrings, and a more relaxed messy bun type of hairstyle? Or wear the coat over a pair of jeans and boots with a white T-shirt or white button up that isn’t buttoned all the way to the top? The coat could add some Princess glamour and dressiness to an otherwise more dressed down and casual outfit so she wouldn’t look like she was going to a church service dedicated to blessing Scottish ladies who lunch when in reality she’s going to a drive in movie.
Styling is always Kate’s downfall. The earnestness is the worst. The having to do every single button, belt, tie, or bow bugs me so much. Just because a coat has buttons that go all the way up the collar doesn’t mean the designer meant for you to do every single button. Just because there are ties on the front of your blouse doesn’t mean you have to tie them primly into a perfect bow at your collar. Just because something is expensive and kind of dressy doesn’t mean you can only wear it with pumps and fussy gemstone earrings and an updo.
I also don’t like the hairstyles she’s been doing where the hair goes straight back into a (half) ponytail. I think she would look a lot younger, softer, and more modern if she tied her hair back but left a part in it. The combed straight back up off your forehead and held in place with teasing and hairspray look seems so old and dated. Unless you’re doing a tighter high ponytail or ballerina bun, I think it looks so much more flattering to keep some sort of part in your hair when it’s clipped back.
Completely agree. On all points. The manic smiling just enhances all these issues.
That last picture! Someone’s counting off the hours until he gets back to Norfolk…
As much as we rip on Kate (mostly because of her odious mother), she works really hard–you know it’s a full time job to put up with that husband of hers. That’s the real reason she needs so much time off.
Love that coat.
Buttons 🎶🎶🎶 I love buttons…so many buttons on my theme dressing coat full of buttons🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶. Buttons are my happy place 🎶🎶🎶🎶
I like this look a lot!
The answers he’s looking for are not up in the sky like he’s looking. They are so sad.
Why do you think that particular photo was chosen, and contrast it with numbers 2 and 4?Sometimes you see what you want to see.
Find me one photo in their ten years or marriage where he looks at her with respect. You are going to be looking long and hard. So while one photo of him looking at the sky may not mean much, hundreds of photos over a decade where he doesn’t look at her with respect tells you everything.
You obviously have more time than me
Why did Willileaks have a private meeting with a anti-independence campaigner, the former British PM Gordon Brown? They even heavily requested channel 4 news not to air any videos. Brown used to be our PM in like the 2000s I think it was but I really don’t get why he (as a former Labour leader) is campaigning against Scottish independence in Scotland. Boris Johnson is trying so hard to make create this image of himself as the saviour of Britain and he’s using the royals to boost that image. He’s trying to be the next Churchill but it’s not working. Nearly all of us here in England are sick of him.
Someone rightly said on Twitter imagine if Meghan had a secret meeting with Theresa May and no one knew what was being said. Everyone would be calling for her head
His authoritarian tendencies should really be concerning. There was zero reasons for KP to prevent that video from being aired. That’s even worse than the actual visit itself.
Yup that’s what I said down…that’s crazy he wanted to muzzle the Scottish press like they do in England but they say NO,F**** U! He really earn that surname,Willy Amin Dada…Cummings and his revelations once again confirmed that Boris is a clown and can’t be the Savior of England but once again Britain voted for him so I don’t know
From the neck up she looked great but im surprised at the love for this coat its too loud too long and dated
Did you guys know that Billy the statesman had a meeting with Gordon Brown (who lunched a Save the Union Campaign)and he didn’t want it publicized? But unlike the England press,the Scottish press is not muzzled…and I supposed that royals were not supposed to be political!! And also after Dominic Cumming revelations(some are not cause we know Boris is incompetent ),and knowing that it’s a revolving door between Downing Street and Kensington Palace,I understand why those aides are so incompetent like Simon Case and his Flyby stunt!!