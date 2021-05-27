“The trailer for ‘Last Night in Soho’ is genuinely scary, right?” links

The trailer for Last Night in Soho freaked me out! I was not expecting this. Anya Taylor-Joy is the new Jennifer Lawrence, have you noticed? [LaineyGossip]

Even Republicans hate Marjorie Taylor-Greene these days. [Jezebel]

The story of “A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton. [OMG Blog]

Christian Siriano’s bridal collection is pretty cool! [Tom & Lorenzo]

The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars Season 6 has been revealed. [Dlisted]

Steven Tyler’s leopard-print optical illusion. [GFY]

Review of Cruella: it’s not a very good movie. [Pajiba]

Lord, I’m starting to believe the Tokyo Olympics are cursed. [Towleroad]

David Boreanaz & ‘Seal Team’ are moving to Paramount+. [JustJared]

What about people who are happier being single. [Buzzfeed]