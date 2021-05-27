“The trailer for ‘Last Night in Soho’ is genuinely scary, right?” links

The trailer for Last Night in Soho freaked me out! I was not expecting this. Anya Taylor-Joy is the new Jennifer Lawrence, have you noticed? [LaineyGossip]
Even Republicans hate Marjorie Taylor-Greene these days. [Jezebel]
The story of “A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton. [OMG Blog]
Christian Siriano’s bridal collection is pretty cool! [Tom & Lorenzo]
The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars Season 6 has been revealed. [Dlisted]
Steven Tyler’s leopard-print optical illusion. [GFY]
Review of Cruella: it’s not a very good movie. [Pajiba]
Lord, I’m starting to believe the Tokyo Olympics are cursed. [Towleroad]
David Boreanaz & ‘Seal Team’ are moving to Paramount+. [JustJared]
What about people who are happier being single. [Buzzfeed]
Yes, Last Night in Soho looks spooky. The trailer has put this movie on my “must see” list.
Well, that’s a movie I will not be watching, but I will read the plot on Wiki, lol.
(I don’t like watching scary movies but the plots intrigue me so I just read the plots on wikipedia lol.)
@becks1 LOL I do that too! Sometimes I also watch YouTube reviews with lots of clips (during which I close my eyes), especially of movies in those Buzzfeed lists like “30 horror movies so scary they will re-wire your braiiiiiin.” LOL ive seen like 3 reviews of Green Inferno because of that shit.
I think I can handle this one tho. Movies that are just people suffering and getting tortured-no thanks! But pretty shit like this and Midsommar etc I can usually handle.
Hate scary movies. I really wanted to watch Get Out (which wasn’t that scary in the end) so I watched it in 10-15 minute increments and would turn sound off and just glance at subtitles during scary parts.
HA! Same! Or I’ll read all the spoilery reviews to get the gist of what I missed. If it’s like Get Out I may be able to handle it, though. I don’t mind psychological horror (I was okay with the Stand, too). Hopefully someone on here will let me know if it’s wuss-proof! I really like Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith.
@anners Get Out is my speed.
I never knew there were so many other people out there who did this, too! My husband just shakes his head and wonders why I don’t enjoy the thrills. Nope, I’m good. I’ll read the storyline!
Me too – it makes my husband crazy and when I talk about a movie, he will say “did you actually watch it? Or did you just read about it?”
I am fine with a scary movie, but I don’t like gore. I look up plots all of the time on Wiki!
Yikes, that is not how I was expecting that trailer to go. Is this a horror film? High drama? I can’t really tell.
If feel like ATJ body of work is way more interesting and diverse than JLs has been.
Agreed. ATJ is a better actor overall and far more versatile.
YES!!!! to all the above
That part lol. I get why she got acclaim for Winters Bone but she went on to die that she really has zero range. Not bad just either uninteresting or bordering on melodrama. ATJ is such a chameleon and I like it
I really thought she was special in The Witch, which was sneakily super scary. The last 10 minutes scared me way way more than expected, and the whole movie stayed with me for a long time.
If you can handle movies just on the edge of too scary (think Blair Witch or, again, Midsommar—Hereditary is over the line for me) you will love it!!
Yes! That’s what I first know her from too. Although I was halfway through Queen’s Gambit before I figured that out!
I haven’t tried Midsommar (it was billed as a horror and I’m not good with gore), but I will give the Witch a try – I’m trusting our levels of wuss are the same gruey lol!
@anners there’s a teeny bit of gross stuff and quite a bit of unsettling stuff. I will say I’d you absolutely can’t ever handle anything bad happening to kids then don’t watch it (I usually can’t but I could deal with this for some reason).
I love some of the sirianos but the ombré pink is too close (not as lovely) as the Galliano that Gwen stefani wore
That’s an interesting collection, there’s so much variety to the gowns. I really love half of them (the more classic grouping, I lean towards classic stuff), and the suit one with the train is pretty cool.
I love the suit! The pink off-the-shoulder columnar look is stunning, too.
I wish it were possible to find Christian’s season from PRW from way back when. I can’t find it even on YouTube! I remember him being super awkward and funny to watch.
@GRUEY, to this day my use of the phrase “hot mess” originated with him!
GRUEY, he’s now the replacement mentor for Tim Gunn on the new Project Runway and he does such a great job. Seems like a great very talented guy.
That movie looks good! Creepy and scary, but not gory.
So many young actors have that moment, where they’re new and publicly adored and in practically every movie. And then people will grow sick of them and some sort of backlash begins.
+1
Oh man that looked SO amazing until hands came up from the floor. I’ll likely still see it though.
Some very sad news from yesterday: Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy Jones in Richard Linklater’s School Of Rock, has died after getting hit by a car while riding his bike in Chicago. He was only 32 years old.
Last Night in Soho looks very very similar to Jordan Peele’s US…
I’ve always loved the song “Downtown”. Now I’m kinda creeped out by it.
More like Last Night in So-so. Can I get an Amen?!
I love Aerosmith’s music but I really don’t get how Steven Tyler has gotten a pass with his history with underage girls.
Cancelling rock stars for sex with underage girls would be like handing out speeding tickets at the Indy 500.
If I’m not mistaken it was a 14 year old girl and he convinced her parents to give him guardianship so he could take her on the road. He told he he wanted a baby with her then when she got pregnant he pushed her to have an abortion. It’s a pile of ick covered in an even bigger pile of ick.
See with underage girls is not sex, it’s sexual assault. You don’t get canceled for that, you go to jail.
I HAVE to see it! It will probably be my first cinema visit since the pandemic started. I can already smell the popcorn!
I love her spooky remake of Downtown. I hope it is released as a single!
“Anya Taylor-Joy is the new Jennifer Lawrence, have you noticed?”
The difference is that Anya Taylor-Joy is ACTUALLY talented.