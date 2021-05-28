“The trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ is pretty freaky” links

M. Night Shyamalan’s Old has a trailer and it’s… a lot. Gael Garcia Bernal stars with Vicky Krieps, who was the lead in Phantom Thread! [Dlisted]
Omg yes, it looks absolutely terrifying.
I don’t know… I’ve been let down by MNight and his rather pointless “twists” several times so I don’t like to get my hopes up. Sixth Sense was great but after that it’s all hokey to me. I can see this being very interesting, then going nowhere, then having no real solid explanation. But I’ll give it a chance anyway because I’m a horror junkie!
The thing with his movies is that there is “always” a twist, so you expect it so its not a twist at that point. Kind of like the thriller genre that is so popular now – Gone Girl, Girl on the Train, etc. You know there’s always going to be “something” so personally I just skip ahead until I get to that part and figure it out.
I do think his movies have become more “horror” than they used to be, I love Sixth Sense and I saw the Village and Signs but I don’t think I could handle the one about the kids….the Visit? or Split.
I really liked the Village, Signs, and Unbreakable. I know his movies are considered hokey, but I think he does a great job of making interesting, unique, visually arresting films. I have crap taste and I will own it lol! His older movies are the kind of scary that are accessible to me – more creepy and psychological without gore and jump scares for the most part. This one, however, looks really scary and I doubt I’ll be able to watch it lol!
I’m one of those people that actually really liked The Village, I watch it again and again. I liked the whole idea and the actors were great, I even liked the music. The monsters were pretty cheesy but other than that I liked it. Also loved sixth sense and liked signs, and unbreakable. The happening was weird because Mark Wahlberg isn’t a very good actor outside of action movies IMO. I haven’t seen any others though but this one looks like it will be a good one.
Anners:
Same! I really liked the Village. The twist was easy enough to guess (since we spent the entire moving looking for it) but I loved the aesthetic and pacing of the movie.
Just wanted to agree with everything you just said lol.
His first several movies were quite good and I love a good twist ending, but I feel like his twists have gotten more and more outlandish and almost campy.
Ooo I want to see this!
I hope he doesn’t screw up the ending lol
Phew, that does look totally creepy! Maybe it doesn’t need a twist, since what we most fear as a society is getting old and that’s right there in the title and premise. But, yeah, wasn’t someone saying on the Last Night in Soho thread that they read the synopsis of scary movies rather than seeing them? That will definitely be me with this one.
The problem with “Old” is that it’s my life. I swear I was 35 yesterday. I don’t know where the last 30 years went. Only I didn’t spend them on a beautiful beach. I spent them in a cubicle. And my nephew is graduating high school. I swear he was 5 years old two weeks ago.
I guess I could make a Life’s a Beach, and then you Die joke. Too on the nose?
lol!!! Apparently Old’s script is based on a French graphic novel called “Sandcastle,” and “Life’s a Beach and Then You Die” synopsizes it perfectly
I love all his movies! I can’t wait to see this one