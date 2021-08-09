Thomas Markle sent a bouquet of roses to Meghan, then told TMZ about it

This entire time, I’ve always said that Thomas Markle must have been selling or licensing his old photos of his daughter Meghan to various tabloids like The Sun, The Daily Mail, etc. But I just realized what he actually did: he sold the photos to a third-party photo agency and the agency is licensing the photos out to those same outlets for a steep mark-up. Once again, it’s not just that Toxic Tom is selling out his daughter. It’s that he’s terrible at it and he’s not actually profiting all that much. I bet the photo agencies have made so much money licensing out those old photos. He’s being exploited too, in his sad, pathetic, toxic attempt to exploit Meghan.
All of this occurred to me as I read this TMZ story, which included some of those old photos of Thomas and Meghan from her graduation. If he had more recent photos of Meghan, he would have sold those too, which says something about how little they were in each other’s lives throughout Meghan’s adulthood. The actual point of the TMZ story is that Toxic Tom sent flowers to Meghan for her birthday. And promptly called up TMZ to give them the exclusive, probably free of charge.
Meghan Markle got a birthday gift from her father, a bouquet of roses, but it doesn’t seem to be thawing their icy relationship. Thomas Markle tells TMZ … he sent Meghan flowers for her 40th birthday, along with a personalized card that simply said, “Wishing you a happy birthday and brighter days.”
We’re told the bouquet featured a dozen red roses with 2 yellow roses in the middle, signifying Meghan and Prince Harry’s 2 children.
Thomas says he specifically wanted to incorporate his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, in Meghan’s birthday flower arrangement … telling us he wants to be a part of their lives because it seems to him the kids don’t have enough family around them in Montecito.
As you know … Meghan and her father have a testy relationship, and Thomas doesn’t get along with Harry either. Meghan and Harry also have a huge rift with the Royal family, and as we reported, the royals tweeted her happy birthday from their official accounts in what came off like calculated moves meant to keep up appearances.
Thomas says he didn’t hear a peep from Meghan after he sent the gift, but he says that’s fine and he’s just hoping she likes the flowers.
A bouquet of red roses with two yellow roses in the center? That sounds like an ugly bouquet. He should have sent her an Edible Arrangement. At least that would have been somewhat useful. But “useful” was not the point, of course. The roses weren’t the point and “seeing his grandchildren” is not the point either. The point is that Thomas Markle is desperate to stay in the news and he’s a pathetic, toxic douchebag. “…He wants to be a part of their lives because it seems to him the kids don’t have enough family around them in Montecito…” Gross. If Meghan ever did agree to contact him again, he would run to the media so fast.
Lmao like he has her address. Going to TMZ about everything pretty much guarantees he’ll never see Meg again.
Such an idiot. Hope they checked the bouquet for a hidden camera.
I thought he lived in Mexico – how is he delivering the flowers? Doesn’t the florist usually handle this? This whole non story is seriously one of the most pathetic I’ve read so far.
The depths this family crawl ito is shameful. Her step-brother is bashing her on some Australian tv show. Talking about how he warned Harry – seriously?? Has Harry even spoken to any of them?
I think the ‘warning Harry’ comment is in reference to the disgusting, gaslighting open letter TM Jr wrote & sold to the tabloids before Harry & Meghan’s wedding, where he tried to tell Harry not to marry Meghan.
That was hilarious. He warned Harry, lol. Meghan and Harry are madly in love, wildly successful, financially secure, two kids now, successful initiatives, best-selling books … what exactly did he warn Harry about? The jokes write themselves.
The article says he sent flowers, not that he delivered them himself. But, if I were a customer of Kaleidoscope Flowers, I’d think twice about ordering from them again. How did The Sun get pictures of the arrangement and card and payment receipt? To me, it looks like someone at the shop took the photos and sold them. Like it was planned between Thomas and The Sun.
Yes…he sent them. Meaning there should be no pics of him holding them.
@atorontogal – where are there pics of him holding the flowers?
So, the compost bin got an arrangement on Meghan’s birthday….
Yup. His actions are making it impossible for Meghan to have any kind of rapprochement with him. He is giving her nothing to work with in terms of stitching together even a holiday and birthday connection. He just keeps ripping off the bandage of possible healing, over and over.
He was dead to her after the wedding. He’s ruined everything and continues to No chance, ever, IMO.
A $287 compost arrangement, good lord.
That was my thought too – no way are those getting inside!
You know what would have been more appreciated by Meghan? If he sent her the flowers and then DIDNT RUN TO TMZ TO TELL THEM HE SENT FLOWERS.
Honestly, I think she would’ve preferred if he forgot her birthday.
Meghan said she lost her father, four years of abusing and lying on her.
Let him enjoy the money, because that well is drying up, no new pictures to sell, and no contact.
Oh sure. i think the more preferable action would have been no contact, because I do think its really sad for Meghan every time she realizes that her father prioritizes the press/attention over her.
Classic narcissist move. I doubt the flowers were even accepted. He’s a security risk, and he may be too stupid to realize that he has completely iced himself out of her life. She contacts him, he contacts the media. he betrayed her in the worst possible way during her wedding, and with her letter. Meghan said it herself–she lost her father. There’s no way to mend that relationship unless he realizes that he’s been duped by the royal family and the media and turns on them.
I hope he realizes how badly he’s been played. I want him to spill the beans on what role the palaces had in helping him stage his fake heart attack. He has said that the palaces owe him. I want him to tell the world exactly what that means.
@Lanne: He seems too dumb to realise that he’s being played by the press and the Palace. Like you, I’m convinced that the Royal Family tried to stop the marriage and they tried to use Meghan’s father to do it.
ITA, the BRF put him up to embarrassing Meghan as much as possible to get Harry to walk away.
But dont you guys see……if he’s keeping mum on what and who from the palaces lured him into becoming his daughter’s enemy, then that means he’s capable of keeping his mouth shut…..of PROTECTING whoever he wants to protect……..just as he’s not said one bad word against this other-daughter-whom-M-doesnt-know.
So if we need anymore proof that he’s deliberately harming M…..there it is. Methinks he’s being this deliberate and calculated and hateful against M, either as a proxy for all his pent-up rage against Doria (he did blame her for M’s ‘stubbornness’); or his anger at H for taking his meal ticket away.
😂😂😂😂 He is the gift that keeps on giving. Just when you think it’s over.
More like herpes.
Blech.
It would appear he also sold this information to the Sun who has pictures of the bouquet and the note to Meghan. The bouquet looks terrible. At this point, I don’t think he cares about his relationship with Meghan and he’s just interested in selling stories to TMZ and the British tabloids.
So he sent flowers yet gave all the info to TMZ/The Sun. No wonder she’s still not going to contact the man.
Are we sure tmz didn’t buy the flowers for an exclusive? I trust nothing from anyone in this story.
Lol, that was my reaction. Who told him to put the yellow roses in the bouquet? I don’t think he thought of that himself.
I think the SUN bought the flowers. The tabloid posted pictures: the flowers, a card, and a receipt on their website.
I wonder how they got the photos. From the florist?
@Eurydice Probably. I sent my aunt a bouquet for her birthday, she lives in another state, The local (for her) florist took a picture of it and sent it to me before delivering it. I just didn’t call TMZ or the Sun for it, which I should have because it was a much more beautiful arrangement than what Meghan was sent by TT
Oh, geez. Douche canoes, all of them. Now I want a photo of a garbage bin at the end of the driveway in Montecito with some wilting roses sticking out from under the lid. Don’t even bother putting them in the compost heap, lest some of Toxic Tom’s toxicity leach out and corrupt their garden.
Wow! it never occured to me, but it makes perfect sense that he sold photos of her to the press , what a douche bag and he wonders why she has cut off all contact with him.
He’s an opportunist and an idiot if he thinks we don’t see him. Who does he think he’s fooling?
Of course he did – gotta reimburse the cost of the flowers and delivery somehow.
As for how he knows her address, am sure the paps he has on speed dial told him.
I doubt the flowers got past security. It was probably bugged.
True.
Yup a dozen Roses and a couple of listening devices, guess I’m not the only one who’s first thought was this.
I thought so, too.
This man is so gross and toxic
Some one Twitter said the flowers looked like he snatch them from a grave, you can get better roses at the supermarket or the guy at the street corner.
A dozen red roses plus two yellow cost $275.00 he was robbed, and it’s not even Valentine’s day when the prices are jacked up.
You want to tell everyone you know everything about Meghan and somehow don’t know her favorite flowers are Peonies.
After checking the flowers for a microphone and camera, if the flowers were not dumped, they were donated somewhere.
Thomas is green with envy at their house saying it can hold 20 people, now it’s the children don’t have enough family near by, don’t worry sometimes strangers are better than abusive family.
@Jan: You make an excellent point about the flowers he chose. It proves that their relationship has not been great for a very long time if he doesn’t know that Meghan’s favourite flowers are peonies.
Tacky. So very tacky. And he called her “Bean”, trying to tug at an old heartstring memory. Gross.
No WAY those flowers were $275 dollars – probably most of the money went on the vase thing they were in.
I went through and read the whole article in the Sun. It hurt my eyes to read that crap. LOL where he calls the Sussexes “bad parents” who have “made mistakes” in raising their children. I wish there was a law that allowed him to be charged with harassment. Isn’t that what that weirdo who was harassing Leslie Jones charged under. He was some weirdo who worked for Breitbart?
Two hundred of that $275 was probably for the listening device embedded in the flowers.
LOLOLOL. You are so right.
I can’t believe I did this, but I went on the florist’s website and that really is the price for the arrangement that’s described on the receipt. The one in the Sun photo is a bit mangier, but still 2 dozen roses. You can get 2 dozen roses at Costco for $17.99, but maybe Costco won’t sell photos to The Sun.
“… maybe Costco won’t sell photos to The Sun.”
No kidding. So Kaleidoscope Flowers either “posed” the assortment on a table and took photos for the tabloids, or it allowed someone from the Sun or other tabloid to pose the flowers. My money’s on the latter. While I can imagine Toxic Tom buying flowers, taking them out of Kaleidoscope and posing them, then inviting the tabloids to take photos, it’s too much trouble. And I don’t see the florist then accepting the flowers back for delivery.
Way to ruin your own business. Who’s going to want to order flowers from some company that can’t even be discreet about customers and delivery?
@Eurydice, I looked too!haha Only I found that the T61-1C is for 3 dozen roses (premium level) for $230. Did the yellow ones cost $10 each? That white van is the least floral looking flower shop delivery vehicle I’ve seen. I noticed the AVS on the receipt was N. So no to an address or zip code for the card being verified (could have used a gift card supplied by the Sun?)..who knows but it is a sketchy story. If there was a top 10 list why this story probably isn’t true (like the old Letterman show had)-#1 reason why would be-Thomas Markle is a grifter. Grifters are not gifters.
This bish is crazy.
And he wonders why she won’t acknowledge him. This wasn’t some “educated” guess of what he might be doing. This was a blatant call to TMZ, guess what i’m doing.
If Meghan had responded, he would have shared that too. Everyone knows that.
He is so toxic I can’t even feel even a little bit bad that he too is being exploited.
I’m sure Meghan has agreed to let him visit, but he wouldn’t agree to the privacy terms under a contract and no visit took place.
That letter was the last straw for Meghan, I’m sure the Sussexes legal team is telling them how to deal with Thomas, “NO CONTACT” someone is keeping records of all his abusive behavior and will be available when needed.
Huh? No way in HELL Meghan has agreed to anything. He was dead to her when she signed the letter the posted it.
I wonder what part of: “Ive lost my father” do some folks not get? LOL
Yeah, she made it pretty clear in that extra interview clip that the relationship is long gone. There is NOT going to be a reconciliation, he’s done far too much damage at this point.
I really don’t think so, WW. As they have two children in their home now, I would think M & H would have something like a restraining order against him contacting her at all. Why would they trust that loser at all?
Where to begin?
How do you know the credit card is Thomas’? His name is not on the receipt as cardholder as for that amount charged a signature would be required. It could be a Sun staffer. Also if it is TT’s card bit blows up the narrative Meghan needs to financially support him. If he can blow 300.00 USD on roses he is not broke.
Someone at the Sun must have looked up CA law and realized Bad Dad doesn’t have a leg to stand on; therefore using the US courts to try to access the Sussex kids is DOA. So here goes this stunt. The delivery van was probably because there may be a restraining order on TT, especially after going to Oprah’s. The Sussexes may still be working with police.
Markle is an useful idiot for the BM; People’s Exhibit of why Meghan should have not have been allowed to marry into the House of Windsor – her paternal family is trash. TT is being set up for his downfall because the tabs there’s money to be made there.
@aquarius64
“….People’s Exhibit of why Meghan should have not have been allowed to marry into the House of Windsor – her paternal family is trash….”
Some people, being shallow and dumb as a box of rocks, often allow wealth to obfuscate the true nature of some wealth-holders, thereby making the mistake of thinking that said wealth-holders are NOT made of the same trash as the visibly poor, visibly trashy, visibly nasty sods.
Translation for those who need it:
Despite their wealth and privilege, the BRF is full of sods just as nasty and trashy as some in M’s paternal lineage.
The birthday bouquet is all about selling another story to TMZ not about reconciliation.
I genuinely wonder what bad dad’s game plan was after the wedding. Did he really expect to have TMZ on speed dial and Meghan still in his life? Surely he knew from the start that the clear choice was Meghan or the media, not both!?
A real father would go to all these same media outlets that he keeps talking to and make a public apology for being a hurtful asshole. Then he would fade into the shadows never to be seen or heard from ever again.
What kind of moron sends their child a gift and then tells the same media that harasses her that he sent her a gift but she didn’t respond? Like dude, shut up. Stop talking unless you want to again say a big I was very much in the wrong and then go away forever
He’ll never do that. The closest he’s come is “I’m sorry for having my picture taken BUT…..(insert toxic justification that makes it all Meghan’s fault)”
There is no money in that, plus the BM would never print that. No clicks=$ in that.
He’ll never do that. The closest he’s come is “I’m sorry for having my picture taken BUT…..(insert toxic justification that makes it all Meghan’s fault)”
There is no money in that, plus the BM would never print that. No clicks=$ in that.
So when is the point when she just gets a restraining order against this guy?
No restraining order yet, that’s what Thomas and the media would love Meghan to do, it would get more attention than just ignoring him.
No contact is driving him and them nuts, he is desperate, he knows it over and all this poor me crap is not cutting it with Meghan.
Yep, ignoring him is much much better…
She’s not going to get a restraining order against him. That’s what Tom and his handlers are hoping for.
She has security in place, they know not to let Tom past the gate to their property. Anything he delivers probably goes straight to some charity or the recycling bin.
What’s she’s doing now is how far it will get. If she files a restraining order that means an appearance in court and imagine that media circus.
I really hate this guy. He is the worst excuse for a father. He is the reason the vile half-siblings hate Meghan so much. He neglected and abandoned them through their formative years, starving them of paternal attention. Then when they were teens, he put his favorable treatment of his “bean” on full display for them. How were they not supposed to be bitter?
And now he thinks he owns Meghan because he didn’t neglect her in the same way? Betraying her time and again. I wish him a lifetime of misery and perhaps a debilitating stroke.
PS – Agree with all of you who theorized there was a bug in the flowers.
Didn’t the first wife, as well as the kids, say he wasn’t around much at all during their growing up? He didn’t really connect w/them after his divorce w/their mother until they were teens.
It’s as if the man was doing Meghan a favor by raising her and putting her through school. If he did not do it he’d have been a deadbeat father.
This man makes me sick. How can any parent continue to do this to his child? He is the definition of toxic.
Red roses with two yellow roses in the center, how tacky. That costs $275! How the hell!
Paid for with money made from bashing her!
Wouldn’t surprise me to learn someone in the media paid for those roses just to get a story. What next, Father Dear talks about Meghans bathroom habits for $$$? That family is beyond disgusting.
Honestly, every time I see a picture of this greasy shit-heap it makes me nauseous. Does he even shower? Ugh. A few weeks ago he wanted to sue her to see her children, not giving a rip about the 6 others he has … but has no relationship with their parents either. Shocker. He wishes her “better days” after taking effing YEARS of pay to participate in the attempt to destroy her. She was nearly driven to suicide and he sends flowers after insulting her on TV after the interview? The Farkles aren’t family and she doesn’t consider them family. They’re greedy sewer-creatures, nothing more. What a repulsive piece of garbage.
@kelleybelle
I endorse this message.
Thanks, I was angry when I wrote this and he’s hardly worth it.
I think the day will come when Thomas and his elder two children will no longer be of any interest.
Yellow roses do not symbolize children. They used to mean jealousy and greed, now they’re supposed to mean friendship. Not that this is the point, but come on. There was no thought put into this beyond hurting and embarrassing a daughter he claims to love.
Well now…I happen to like yellow roses and I actually have received a red rose bouquet with yellow ones in it so…(disclaimer: Black Roses are actually my to die for but, yeesh… not only are they so far outta my price range, but everyone freaks out when I say that)
Still…this dude operates with only one brain cell…
Lol. “And brighter days”
He couldn’t stop himself. He wrote it that way on purpose with the public in mind.
Yeah her days will be brighter when you leave her alone.
I am really impressed that both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reclaimed their lives from narcissistic fathers. I fear he won’t stop selling himself…
He’ll stop selling himself when the British media gives up on him. Any public interest in his antics has severely dwindled in the past two years, and he’s only lasting on the British media’s desire to keep using him to attack Meghan.
An American lawyer has said the interviews are self serving and not in the best interest of the children. The four year trail of hit pieces from the Markles is plenty of ammunition. The kids will be old enough to read this mess and how this could hurt them. The Markles will get the worst of it because a judge would bring the hammer down on these clowns.
That bouquet was fugly and cheap looking. Also, if he really wanted to mend fences, you’d think he’s do it quietly and privately, not blast it to TMZ ( who was being paid off by Jamie Spears to smear Britney). I thought all the royalist want all the family conflicts addressed quietly and discreetly behind the scenes so they can leak it later. Then, even after the lawsuit about selling Meghan’s letters, he shows a picture of the note. The man’s a sloppy clown and needs to sit his ratchet ass down.
I love how this deadbeat no longer gets any traction/clicks. I went to check on DM and was glad to see its only 1k replies. They overused this clown and even haters don’t like him
I hope the day comes soon when the media totally loses interest in this man. And no more photo ops no stories, no nothing.
I had a scary thought: remember the death threat and white powder letter sent to KP and labelled a hate crime? I wondered if Bad Dad sent it? TT is twisted enough and so is TOD. Scotland Yard and MI 6 may know and told the Windsors. The BRF held it over Markle’s head, breakup the marriage or you’re exposed and you work with our press minions.
This man is truly just a talentless Jon Voigt.
I hope Angelina and Meghan are in touch, because I don’t think anyone else could truly grasp the depth of his betrayals. (That’s not to say she understands the racist hate; just talking about the father-daughter dynamic.)
The guys a nutcase. I wouldn’t let him anywhere near me and definitely not my children. Meghan has done the right thing by ignoring him and her other family members that run to the press for money.