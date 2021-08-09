Thomas Markle sent a bouquet of roses to Meghan, then told TMZ about it

This entire time, I’ve always said that Thomas Markle must have been selling or licensing his old photos of his daughter Meghan to various tabloids like The Sun, The Daily Mail, etc. But I just realized what he actually did: he sold the photos to a third-party photo agency and the agency is licensing the photos out to those same outlets for a steep mark-up. Once again, it’s not just that Toxic Tom is selling out his daughter. It’s that he’s terrible at it and he’s not actually profiting all that much. I bet the photo agencies have made so much money licensing out those old photos. He’s being exploited too, in his sad, pathetic, toxic attempt to exploit Meghan.

All of this occurred to me as I read this TMZ story, which included some of those old photos of Thomas and Meghan from her graduation. If he had more recent photos of Meghan, he would have sold those too, which says something about how little they were in each other’s lives throughout Meghan’s adulthood. The actual point of the TMZ story is that Toxic Tom sent flowers to Meghan for her birthday. And promptly called up TMZ to give them the exclusive, probably free of charge. Meghan Markle got a birthday gift from her father, a bouquet of roses, but it doesn’t seem to be thawing their icy relationship. Thomas Markle tells TMZ … he sent Meghan flowers for her 40th birthday, along with a personalized card that simply said, “Wishing you a happy birthday and brighter days.” We’re told the bouquet featured a dozen red roses with 2 yellow roses in the middle, signifying Meghan and Prince Harry’s 2 children. Thomas says he specifically wanted to incorporate his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, in Meghan’s birthday flower arrangement … telling us he wants to be a part of their lives because it seems to him the kids don’t have enough family around them in Montecito. As you know … Meghan and her father have a testy relationship, and Thomas doesn’t get along with Harry either. Meghan and Harry also have a huge rift with the Royal family, and as we reported, the royals tweeted her happy birthday from their official accounts in what came off like calculated moves meant to keep up appearances. Thomas says he didn’t hear a peep from Meghan after he sent the gift, but he says that’s fine and he’s just hoping she likes the flowers.

[From TMZ]

A bouquet of red roses with two yellow roses in the center? That sounds like an ugly bouquet. He should have sent her an Edible Arrangement. At least that would have been somewhat useful. But “useful” was not the point, of course. The roses weren’t the point and “seeing his grandchildren” is not the point either. The point is that Thomas Markle is desperate to stay in the news and he’s a pathetic, toxic douchebag. “…He wants to be a part of their lives because it seems to him the kids don’t have enough family around them in Montecito…” Gross. If Meghan ever did agree to contact him again, he would run to the media so fast.