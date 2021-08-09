Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez had a date night in Beverly Hills & a beach stroll

Here are some photos of Ben Affleck out in Brentwood on Saturday. He stopped by Jennifer Garner’s house and he was spending time with his kids. While he was walking back to his car, one paparazzo began speaking to him in Spanish and that’s why Ben is smiling and happy. He’s thinking about his amada.

He didn’t have to wait too long – it seems he spent the rest of the weekend with Jennifer Lopez, as they are both now back in LA. He took her out for a date night dinner at Olivetta in Beverly Hills, where TMZ got the exclusive photos. They coordinated their outfits but it’s not overdone at all. J.Lo’s color wheel for the 2021 Bennifer Redux involves a lot of creams and pale beiges. According to TMZ, they arrived at the restaurant at 8:30 pm and left at 11. That’s a good dinner! I hope they had a great dessert. OMG – I totally looked up the menu and now I’m obsessed. Ben has good taste in date-night restaurants!!

Then on Sunday, Bennifer went for a stroll on the beach. I love this romance. I am dying for them to get re-engaged by the Met Gala. Ben’s birthday is in six days. What will J.Lo do for it? Will she propose to him??

Jen and Ben lock arms during Bev Hills date night!! https://t.co/JRJC79WEXW — TMZ (@TMZ) August 9, 2021

Bennifer goes on a romantic, sandy stroll to cap off their weekend. https://t.co/RXgxteZfT3 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 9, 2021