Poor Duchess Kate won’t have a chance to ‘relax & recharge’ on vacation this year

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are due in Scotland at some point this month. When in Scotland, they are the Earl and Countess of Strathearn, titles which I’ve always enjoyed more than their Cambridge titles, honestly. In any case, Bill and Cathy don’t actually like to spend too much time in Scotland with the kids, so I suspect that negotiations are already underway to entice them to come using some bribery, like a second brand-new helicopter. Who knows. Will and Kate probably won’t even be at Balmoral for more than a week, but the Queen absolutely expects them to put in some kind of appearance no matter what. So just how miserable will the Strathearns be at Balmoral this year? Very, according to one royal commentator.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are joining other members of the Royal Family for the Queen’s annual Scottish break. But royal commentator Daniela Elser warned this year’s summer holiday will be “unlike any other William and Kate have taken before”. Writing for news.com.au, Ms Elser listed a number of reasons why the Cambridges’ trip is “shaping up to be a pretty rotten one”.
The royal expert pointed out it is the first Balmoral visit without royal patriarch Prince Philip, who died in April. Ms Elser said: “His absence, for the first time in nearly 75 years will be keenly felt.”
The royal commentator also highlighted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s apparent ”anti-palace media offensive”. Ms Elser added that the monarchy “could well be in for another walloping and faces the prospect of the drama of Megxit being stirred up again and even more revelations unleashed into the public sphere” with the release of an updated version of the biography Finding Freedom at the end of the month.
And the royal expert said the Duke’s tell-all memoir is another worry for the Cambridges during their summer in the Scottish Highlands. Ms Elser said: “For William and Kate, ostensibly on holiday right now, the knowledge that another, potentially even ‘truth telling’ onslaught is imminent would be enough to make even the hardiest of HRHs consider cracking out the Buckingham Palace-brand gin.”
The royal commentator warned that “while things might have quieted down on the Montecito front right now, we are far – FAR – from being able to draw any sort of line under the chaotic chapter that has been Megxit”.
She added of Kate: “Given all of this, how can anyone, let alone a future Queen with three small children and an ever growing workload, truly relax or recharge?”
I’m not going to bother to find the original column, but I assume that this was written earnestly, and not as a shady, back-handed way to call attention to the fact that William and Kate are lazy and boring. The fact that every commentator accidentally draws attention to that though… well, it’s pretty funny. I basically decided to write this up because I couldn’t stop laughing at “how can anyone, let alone a future Queen with three small children and an ever growing workload, truly relax or recharge?” OMG, Kate literally has not done a g–damn thing in one full month. She does not have any events scheduled until late September or early October. Surely three months of vacation is good enough for the poor sausage, especially given that she does f–k all for the other nine months?? And don’t forget William – if anything, he does even less than Kate. He’s got so little going on in his schedule that he was just tagging along with Kate to her events this year. Anyway, I hope the Strathearns’ Balmoral trip is terrible and exhausting! Lazy a–holes.
😂😂😂 Poor sausages, how ever will they survive?
Lol, sausage jinx!
LOL, “poor sausage” was also my first thought!
Lol, is the Countess of Keen afraid that Harry will tell on her? No wonder she can’t relax, poor sausage.
Nice how they forgot about Prince Andrew and his shenanigans.
What do these people have to relax and recharge from?
Oh, my! Poor poppets!
Their free trip to an estate/palace, with acres to roam, a full staff to wait on them and few if any work obligations will be “horrible” because a nonagenarian with health issues died months ago and some relatives who live on another continent are living their lives (and are NOT btw constantly making public appearances or leaking information) , and may have a project or two coming out next year?
Bill and Kathy and the RR need to get a grip, and buckle up if they think THIS is challenging. Just wait until the reign of ER is in the history books and the public’s, the press’s AND Charles’ gloves come off.
The queen mum bequeathed Tam-Na-Char cottage to William which means they have their own place at Balmoral and don’t need to stay in the castle and abide by all the crazy rules.
I looked up Tam na ghar and omg it’s Gorgeous!!! Warm woods and lighting. Beautifully rustic on the outside like a fairytale! You couldn’t pry me out of that home!
This article may be intended to be serious, but it reads as satire. Omg, Harry is writing a book that will be published sometime in the future, HOW CAN KATE SLEEP AT NIGHT???
(again we’re back to the issue of “if they have nothing to hide, what are they so afraid of?”)
Kate is “ostensibly on holiday” right now but with three small kids and an “ever growing workload” – she can’t possibly relax!! Moms all over the world (those who work outside the home and those who stay home) are just rolling their eyes and getting on with it. This just emphasizes her laziness and privilege.
Im not a mom and i rolled my eyes at this.
Yes!! Anyone with a grain of sense should be rolling their eyes lol. Please oh please how can the rich duchess with all the help in the world and no actual job ever find time to relax??
No actual job AND A STAFF!!!! (I know you said all the help in the world, but I just wanted to emphasize that again)
I often ask my self as I am cleaning, doing laundry, cooking, helping with school work and running errands when will I relax. Then I answered myself, when I get to bed tonight because I don’t come with household if help, I unlike Kate live in the real f——-ing world like so many other moms out there so Kate and her bootlickers can spare me the bs
Is the fact that the phrase “relax and recharge” only used with reference to Kate a subtle hint that she won’t have time for a few tweaks this year?
But Becks, the memoir might have the truth in it! “… the knowledge that another, potentially even ‘truth telling’ onslaught is imminent…”
Tell on yourselves more, Cambridges. They’re terrified—the entire BRF establishment and surrounding media circus is terrified—because Harry’s memoir will tell his life story truthfully. Terrified of the truth coming out. You’re saying the quiet part out loud again, guys.
All these royal commentators sound unhinged.
If they don’t want to go to Balmoral I can fill in for them. I absolutely love beautiful Scotland.
Maybe the Queen can tell Kate how to relax, recharge and carry on. Didn’t she have 4 children as a monarch during some very turbulent years with very little down time?
How is this woman who is nearly 40 still treated like a petulant child that won’t function To the bare minimum unless they get their toys and naps? It’s so easy to outshine her and her only defense is a sugary article talking about her like this?
I don’t see how the average working woman can “identify” with Kate. Who has two large residences, lots of help to do the cleaning and cooking. Kate is not going to scrub the floors and vacuum unless there is a photo op planned to show she’s “like the rest of us.”
“Ever growing work load” Big LOL. And the fact that these 2 are so worried about harry telling the truth really isn’t a good look. What did they do to him?
Also, fully believe the queen actually doesn’t like these 2
The queen has made it known a few times she isn’t fond of Kate in various ways.
Going on a train alone with Meghan, something she never did with ffqc Kate is a definite sign that she doesn’t particularly enjoy Kate’s company. Not after being known to her for over a decade.
They’re just borrowing from what Republicans have done so well in the US: campaigning as persecuted victims.
The future king and queen: victims of —? Excessive power and privilege? Yeah, that works.
They have got a great “affluenza” defense building up. And I am reminded of Bismarck: “If you like laws and sausages, you should never watch either one being made.” Haven’t these sausages been grilling for 4 decades and are still in the process of cooking?
Ever-growing workload? Kate’s workload could experience an exponential rate of growth and she would still barely be doing anything.
IKR?!! She could increase her workload by 100% and it still wouldn’t cost her a single day of vacation time.
I want her workload! Press the flesh, smile for the camera and bring on the posh accent! Check, check annnnnnnnnnnd check. Where do I sign?
ahh this is my ‘local’ RR here in Oz, writing for murdoch’s online news monopoly, which means that everything written by her has to be taken with a hefty shake of salt grains.
lots of news.com.au articles originate from the sun or page six and are distributed to us here as news from a ‘local’ source with the ‘originally published’ from another murdoch owned site only written in small print at the bottom of the page! I’m not even sure where the RR is actually based, but the quality of the info is clearly the biased murdoch agenda… occasionally there’s a reasonable article but it’s mostly similar H&M bashing with embiggening of the FFK&Q.
So, sadly, not satire.
Back in the day (circa 2018 leading up to H&M’s marriage) I used to simply put “Harry & Meghan” in google and read a selection of what came up. As you must know, most of it was british and australian royal trash. But the thing that struck me was how far bottom of bottom of the barrel was newsDOTcomDOTaus. LMAO!! in fact, it appears that all of australia’s royal gossip sites are just bottomfeeding trash….including their teevee shows, apparently. Because it doesnt appear that theres anywhere else in the world that the younger toxicTom could hv been given the opp to cash-in off trashing M at this point in time.
Anyhoooo…….I’m proud to say that this is the only gossip site i hv time for since long before H&M left ToxicIsle. And thank goddess for SussexSquad.
omg @Carmen-JamRock you are not wrong, this ‘premier news site’ aka murdoch gutter rag is complete trash. as are the network television channels given that they’re basically owned by billionaires who’ve now decided that sending out their own agendas is more important than being factually correct.
don’t even get me started on this ducking nightmare that is celebrity big brother with THOMAS MARKLE JNR. I mean, seriously, WHY is australian media giving him a platform??? I despair.
They are already lazy by nature and they have been “working” even less because of the pandemic, what exactly are they relaxing and recharging from?
Lazy, lying bigot sad she has to do the bare minimum of her cushy job.
Fixed the headline.
Really? LOL “Given all of this, how can anyone, let alone a future Queen with three small children and an ever growing workload, truly relax or recharge?”
Remember all the stories about how these two would have to take on ever so many more duties after the Sussexes left? How is it possible that they have managed to do LESS than they had done before? But the press just keeps puffing them up….
Yes I remember those stories and you are correct. They have been doing even less, I can’t understand how the British public doesn’t notice that these two don’t work yet enjoy all the perks
It is because the British public in general don’t pay attention to the royals.
These are a variation on the Tatler story that claimed Kate would be an exhausted CEO because of Harry and Meghan’s departure. The hilarious part is that H and M have managed to do so much more than the lazy ones with Meghan dealing with a miscarriage and pregnancy.
I hope Charles really starts throwing them under the bus. Betty is trying to get them to participate in interacting with the people. I’m ok with them going to Scotland, every time they go they give more assistance to the #freescotland movement. I can’t wait for #freewales to get their bump too.
The point about Will being so unoccupied that he’s tagging on to Kate’s events is so good. She’s done a lot of brand & portfolio building off the back of Meghan showing her how to be a duchess, but Will just refuses to put in the work. Harry gave him a blueprint for how to be a good royal with years of content, but he probably still thinks it’s below him to even try. Kate’s inauthentic and a creep, but Will is just embarrassingly incompetent.
Tin foil tiara time: what if this is to lay the groundwork for Kate to stop vacationing with Wills at Balmoral?
It makes sense with the possible undercover separation theories.
Wills might not want to be in such close quarters with Katie Keen. He might even have a Scottish lass on the side…you know, just to help with the Scottish independence issue 😁
More tinfoil tiara – where better for Kate to be accidentally shot in a deerstalking mishap. “Oh yah, gan-gan, I mistook her headband for antlers.”
Actually I think William has been “stepping up” the past year? I know he was limited in how many in person events he was able to do in 2020 (yes the Scotland train tour was a horrific idea) but I feel like we’ve definitely been seeing more of him in the last year, more than we see Kate. With Philip retired (before he died) and the Queen slowing down over the last several years, William was doing more (maybe not a whole lot more but I got the sense his small workload increased quite a bit). It might not necessarily have been covered by the news media because they are less interested in him than Kate or his kids. He is still lazy and should be doing so much more and taking cues from his father and Princess Anne. But I feel like before his summer break we saw him on at least a weekly basis (Kate, not so much).
The media is just dying for Harry and Meghan to drop another bombshell to line their pocketbooks. They’re still dining off the Oprah interview.
Boo fucking hoo. No pity, Kate. Just no pity. In the pic of Bill shuffling up the stairs, looking like an old man, I just think, “The work must be getting to him.”
NOT! He does look like he’s shriveling up though. Maybe a health matter? Maybe he’s just getting the face and body he deserves.
She should start by relaxing that stuck up face. Then maybe her body will follow
She’s getting the hard looking leathery face and skin with the gristle and bone like physique she deserves.
If anything is keeping the ffq from relaxing this summer it’s that she is unsure how far Baldimort will go to not have to spend time with her, that the public will finally see the marriage is a sham. And if the keenbridges were innocent, then Harry memoir shouldn’t keep them up at night but a guilty conscience would
The writer of this fiction definitely has his/her lips attached to Katie’s Royal bum….
Well she’s flashed it enough times to make the task even easier.
They are really worried about the memoir. I cannot wait.
Over it, Sorry, but the royals could never have a guilty conscience because they haven’t the same values as you or I. What we would feel guilty for, they see as their right, or the tough action needed to keep them in their place (near the gods) where they belong. How could they all have profited from colonialism for hundreds of years and not feel guilty? Well, because, “The sun never sets on the British Empire.” I just read E.M. Forster’s A Passage to India for the first time (since I’m making amends for the books I passed on in English class). The Brits actually felt the Indians “needed” them and were inferior and white man’s burden, etc. As the great French film maker Jean Renoir said about Nazi-ism, “That’s the trouble. They all have their reasons.”
That’s a great book. Have you read Paul Scott’s “Jewel in the Crown” books or seen the Masterpiece Theatre series based on them? Truly eye-opening about the decline of the Raj and the toxic snobbery of the English.
You know, I could actually see William not liking Balmoral for very real reasons – that is where he found out his mother had died, and he has seemingly not done any work on dealing with that trauma. I don’t think Harry has liked Balmoral either – I don’t remember hearing anything of him visiting as an adult.
Well, this is an excellent excuse for her to do nothing until at least October of next year – isn’t that the tentative date for Harry’s memoir? Imagine all the stress and worry for all those months. No wonder she’ll be hitting the gin bottle.
It seems some Kate fans buy into the spin that she cooks all the meals and shops at the super markets “like the rest of us.” Amazing. It’s all photo ops. And it is laughable that she “works hard.” Amidst all the turmoil involved in their marriage, Charles and Diana managed to do their work as royals.
“work” also consisted of William bringing Kate and the eldest to watch the World Cup.
Poor Top CEO.
She’s at inertia 365 days a year, 24/7. How more relaxed can they want her to get ? And how more relaxed does she want to be? Full-on awful lazy woman.
This Australian writer Elser used to be objective in her writings about Meghan. But recently she has sounded more like the British media. She’s gone on the offensive and attacks Meghan relentlessly. She’s definitely lost her sense of fairness and now joins the ranks of the rota rats. She’s a big turn-off.
They are seriously trying to claim that W&K’s many holidays this year don’t count because they’ll be lying on the beach with a cocktail and a hunky footman to apply the sun-cream, worrying about the memoir? LOL.
I feel like negotiations are being finalised for a smooth cooperation!! I can’t help but wonder if James’s new “mansion” was one of the payoffs and RRs were kind enough to offer us clues awhile back. I think we all agree now that they’re living separately and the next years we’ll see them do less and less engagements together (which gives willy the chance to ease her out).
who are they trying to kid, their whole life is a vacation
Jaded, no I haven’t read Jewel in the Crown yet. I’m still working on reading the books I should have read in 12th grade. Thanks for the suggestion.
I went through an EM Forster phase in high school and also read Room with a View, Where Angels Fear to Tread and Maurice. There are also films for all these books. Two of them with Helena Bonham Carter.
Hope it pisses with rain, is that humid way that means the midgies stick to them and bite them stupid. Cannot stand these workshy gits.
If she was any more relaxed she’d be asleep.
Poor little sausage. It must be so exhausting being a racist twunt.