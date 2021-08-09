Melania Trump is fighting with a historian over her ‘grim’ Rose Garden redo

A year ago – which feels like a lifetime ago – Melania Trump unveiled her remake of the White House Rose Garden. There were technical reasons why part of the Rose Garden had to be dug up, like replacing cables and adding a better drainage system. But Melania decided to remake the famous Rose Garden into the “Trump image,” making it sterile and almost entirely white. No more riot of color, no more rose bushes from First Ladies. Melania ripped out Jackie Kennedy’s crab-apple trees and trashed Jackie Kennedy’s careful garden planning for a completely boring look.

So, historian Michael Beschloss decided to point out that this month marks the one-year anniversary of Melania’s triumphant and unwanted unveiling. Beschloss often points out significant anniversaries in American history, so it’s not like he’s solely “picking on” Melania. Plus, this was actually huge news a year ago.

Evisceration of White House Rose Garden was completed a year ago this month, and here was the grim result—decades of American history made to disappear: @dougmillsnyt pic.twitter.com/78OqjkoOPt — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 7, 2021

So instead of just sitting in her Mar-a-Lago bunker and getting spa treatments and ignoring her husband, Melania decided to come for Michael Beschloss. Again, he’s a historian!! He uses social media to point out historical events and important anniversaries! But this is what “the office of Melania Trump” had to say:

.@BeschlossDC has proven his ignorance by showing a picture of the Rose Garden in its infancy. The Rose Garden is graced with a healthy & colorful blossoming of roses. His misleading information is dishonorable & he should never be trusted as a professional historian. https://t.co/LU243SANF1 pic.twitter.com/PuVOSjxx5w — Office of Melania Trump (@OfficeofMelania) August 8, 2021

I’m not sure what Melania was trying to prove but those flowers are mostly white, with some pinks and purples mixed in. Jackie Kennedy’s garden was so colorful, with all different color tulips, dozens of healthy rose bushes from first ladies, hyacinths, daffodils, lavender and more. The removal of the crab-apple trees still hurts. Anyway, Mel is as thin-skinned as they come and if she’s hanging her entire FLOTUS reputation on this White Power garden, well… that’s just sad.

Remember when the Rose Garden had roses? Just another thing Trump ruined. pic.twitter.com/Y4Tbn4BqS1 — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) August 7, 2021