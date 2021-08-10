Matt Damon is ‘glad that J.Lo & Ben are back together in this new, more mature way’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go for an evening stroll in The Hamptons

On Sunday, Matt Damon joined Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez for a beach stroll and TMZ got the photos. Matt has been pretty supportive of Bennifer this time around, although for all we know, Matt has been calling Ben a series of homophobic slurs in text messages this whole time. I would actually guess that Matt needed this Bennifer photo-op more than Bennifer needed some “support” from one of Ben’s friends. Nice of J.Lo to make time for Ben’s awful friends:

According to E!’s source, Ben actually brought J.Lo over to Matt’s Malibu home and they spent much of Sunday there. The source says: “Jennifer got along great with Matt” and Jen and Matt appeared “just like old friends.” When the three of them went for a walk, they “socialized with some of the neighbors… They didn’t stay long, but they said hi to a bunch of people and chatted a bit before heading back up to the house on a golf cart. They were very friendly and happy to see people.” Sources also told Entertainment Tonight that Matt is happy for Ben:

Matt Damon is here for Bennifer! A source tells ET that Damon is happy that his best friend, Ben Affleck, is back with Jennifer Lopez.

“Matt is very happy for Ben and J.Lo. They’re all close friends and get along well. It’s nice for Matt to see Ben be in such a great place in his life and in his relationship,” the source shared.

The source added that Affleck’s close friends can see how well the actor is doing since he rekindled his romance with Lopez.

“Matt is glad that J.Lo and Ben are back together in this new, more mature way. Ben is doing really well and all of his friends can see that,” the source said.

[From ET]

“Matt is glad that J.Lo and Ben are back together in this new, more mature way…” Judgy much? It’s not like Ben and Jen were dumb kids the first time around, although I do think Ben was pretty immature at the time. And again, Matt needs Bennifer’s support more than Bennifer needs Matt’s support at the moment.

Additionally, People Magazine had a big exclusive about Bennifer too – a source tells People, “They are back in L.A. now after the most special trip to Europe. They are hanging out with their kids and friends. They are having an amazing summer.” The source also says that Ben and Jen are “spending as much time together as possible before they have separate work projects in the fall. Ben will be filming in Texas and Jennifer in Canada.” Nooooo!!! Bennifer will be separated by thousands of miles this fall? Booooo!! OMG, imagine J.Lo visiting Ben in Texas? Imagine how much fun she’ll have. We’re totally going to see her in a cowboy hat, y’all.

2021 Cannes Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez pictured with Boyfriend Ben Affleck in Nerano

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

38 Responses to “Matt Damon is ‘glad that J.Lo & Ben are back together in this new, more mature way’”

  1. Karen for Klobuchar says:
    August 10, 2021 at 8:44 am

    As long as they don’t try to make movies together again, I’m happy for them.

    Reply
  2. Seraphina says:
    August 10, 2021 at 8:45 am

    What else can a source say that Matt (AF’s very close friends) but this? IMHO, I think there is some hidden meaning in those words.

    Reply
    • AnneSurely says:
      August 10, 2021 at 11:53 am

      This is absolutely a shot across the bow. They’re behaving anything but maturely right now and this is Damon warning Ben to get it together before he turns their film into a a Gigli-style laughingstock. Honestly, that’s what ultimately ended the relationship last time, I think. If the films had been a success and they could have spun themselves into the next Bogart and Bacall, we would have gotten many years of this circus. The truth is that Ben can’t stand not to see himself as Hollywood’s intellectual teller of gritty truths golden boy and Jennifer’s aesthetic is this thirsty cartoonish diva schtick which is so goofy and over the top that even her closest friends lampoon her sometimes, like Leah Remini did when Jennifer dressed up for a friend pool day. I think their shelf life is going to be a bit shorter this time if COVID really starts to get bad again and they continue treating the world like their own personal high school hallway. I think we have 2 agendas here, JLo wanting actually wanting to make a go of this relationship and Ben needing a public rock bottom reckoning before appearing to dust himself off and ‘getting back to his roots’ as an ‘artist’. He once had political aspirations and this might be the very very start of his climb back to a place where that is a possibility and not a joke.

      Reply
  3. Karisma says:
    August 10, 2021 at 8:50 am

    “In a new more mature way” Damon is so shady! Lol
    But it’s a good thing Ben’s entourage is supportive of them this time around because we know it wasn’t the case during bennifer 1.0 and it played a part in the demise of the relationship for sure.

    Reply
    • minx says:
      August 10, 2021 at 10:26 am

      Is that a direct quote from Damon? If not it’s just someone writing what they think he said or feels. And I agree that he needs Bennifer more than they need him.

      Reply
  4. DuchessL says:
    August 10, 2021 at 8:51 am

    “ They didn’t stay long, but they said hi to a bunch of people and chatted a bit before heading back up to the house on a golf cart.” So not surprised that this is just an organized pap stroll. Matt is showing his face with the extra couple and the couple is just famewhoring as usual. Matt must be fuming inside that people wanna have his comment on bennifer. lol wow all that fame and u need to comment on that

    Reply
    • a0 says:
      August 10, 2021 at 10:16 am

      Doesn’t a pap stroll require paparazzi?! There are just two blurry camera phone pics clearly taken by an amateur.

      Reply
      • Karisma says:
        August 10, 2021 at 12:37 pm

        Yeah even tmz said there was no paps and it’s like 3 photos. Clearly someone saw them on the beach, took the photos and sold them to tmz

  5. Scorpion says:
    August 10, 2021 at 8:51 am

    Im sure he was being sarcastic 😂😂😂😂

    Reply
  6. Astrid says:
    August 10, 2021 at 8:52 am

    I can totally see the turquoise jewelry and cowboy hat when they see each other in Texas

    Reply
  7. Amy Bee says:
    August 10, 2021 at 8:55 am

    Matt trying to make people forget his dumb comments by doing a photo op with Ben and JLo. Whatever, Matt. As for this fall, I’m sure we will be seeing them visiting each other on set.

    Reply
  8. Merricat says:
    August 10, 2021 at 8:57 am

    Well, the Matt Damon Seal of Approval clinches it, I guess. The implication here is that none of Ben’s friends supported their relationship the first time, but now that they see how great Ben looks (lol), they’re totally for it.
    I don’t see anything new or mature about this second go-around. Lol. Same old love, paparazzi, pda, and fashion. I hope they squeeze everything they can out of it all.

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      August 10, 2021 at 10:44 am

      I took it to mean two adults with familes. They both have a lot more responsibilites They’re older and hopefully wiser. Ben has been through a lot with his alcoholism So it’s a different kind of coupling this time. I mean, dating at 50 with a lot of baggage is far different than dating back when they first did.

      Reply
  9. girl_ninja says:
    August 10, 2021 at 9:02 am

    He’s so full of sh*t and so damn shady. Wanna talk about mature? Let’s talk about how Demon treated Minnie Driver in their youth🙄

    Reply
    • Jessie Quinton says:
      August 10, 2021 at 9:08 am

      I was going to jump in and say this exact thing. LMAO

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        August 10, 2021 at 12:24 pm

        If Damon is the mayor of maturity, I think there should be a recall to boot him out of town!!

        Damon is the last person to give dating and homophobic slurs any time of the day.

  10. Jessie Quinton says:
    August 10, 2021 at 9:10 am

    What gets me is that we couldn’t get a picture of Ben and Matt for ages, especially when Ben was down, but now that Matt is suffering for his own PR disaster he comes piggybacking off J-Lo and Ben’s public goodwill, and then try to give off a seal of approval as if they need it from him to begin with.

    Reply
    • Lena says:
      August 10, 2021 at 9:51 am

      No being papped at Matt’s house is one of Ben’s PR relationship checkmarks. He did it with Lindsay, Ana deArmas and now JLo. It’s the best friend’s seal of approval checkmark. But I bet Matt’s fuming inside no one wants to talk about his new movie just about his thoughts on Ben’s love life. What’s he gonna say? It’s great, yada yada.

      Reply
    • a0 says:
      August 10, 2021 at 10:19 am

      They were photographed together a lot last year but Matt is just back from a long stretch in Australia. He’s a dumbass but he has been vocally supportive of Ben’s addiction issues.

      Reply
    • Jayna says:
      August 10, 2021 at 10:40 am

      Matt and his wife and daughter spent a day at the beach with Ben and Ana last year. It was photographed. Matt was seen going into Ben’s house back in January. They are writing together again.

      Reply
      • Theo says:
        August 10, 2021 at 10:56 am

        Yes, Ana de Armas with her beautiful while dress kissing Ben. Another happy summer for them. Matt is supportive to every romance of his friend. Maybe next summer he will be glad for another romance of his old friend . And of course Matt is the only person Ben hasn’t been unfaithful.!

      • Myra says:
        August 10, 2021 at 11:20 am

        @Theo He did with Jimmy Kimmel. lmao

  11. Barbie1 says:
    August 10, 2021 at 9:24 am

    Lol no one wants Demon’s opinion

    Reply
  12. Linda says:
    August 10, 2021 at 9:26 am

    I don’t think it will last. I don’t even trust that the relationship is real and not some PR stunt cooked up by their managers.

    Reply
  13. Selene says:
    August 10, 2021 at 9:43 am

    I disagree. I don’t see Matt Damon needing Ben’s support more than Ben needs Matt’s. Ben seems more insecure and thirsty for approval and pats on the back than Matt. Matt seems more solid and clear headed, regardless of his dumb comments from time to time.

    Reply
  14. Meime says:
    August 10, 2021 at 9:50 am

    It’s been a really long time since there’s been any mention of Matt’s wife, no? I know she’s a non-celebrity and keeps pretty private with the kids, but usually there’s a mention or a sighting occasionally. Idk. Just being nosy.

    Reply
  15. Plums says:
    August 10, 2021 at 10:16 am

    this asshole trying to change the narrative about himself by latching onto Ben’s popular approval moment.

    Reply
  16. Ariel says:
    August 10, 2021 at 10:49 am

    Was there a rumor that in Ben’s family years that he and damon were less close because he and Jennifer G didn’t see eye to eye?
    Am i making that up?
    It does affect friendships when you don’t vibe with your friend’s SO.

    Reply
    • Lena says:
      August 10, 2021 at 11:14 am

      He never was quoted that himself. After all what tabloids make up for a story and what’s true can be two different things. I know Jenn spent a Thanksgiving or two at Matt’s house even after they had separated. In fact Matt was never quoted directly as saying he didn’t like JLo the first time around either. I know in a recent NYT article he seemed to shade the relationship a bit when saying that Ben told him he could sell magazines but not tickets back in the day but that he worked hard to change that around. So maybe he thought their over exposure as a couple had something to do with that but that doesn’t mean he didn’t like her.

      Reply
  17. Martha says:
    August 10, 2021 at 10:58 am

    Dear Matt, this isn’t your business.

    Reply
  18. Andrea says:
    August 10, 2021 at 2:30 pm

    Has anyone seen Stillwater ? I watched it a couple days ago and I didn’t really like it . It made Americans look so unlikable .

    Reply

