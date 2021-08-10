“Bam Margera sued Johnny Knoxville for firing him from ‘Jackass Forever’” links

Bam Margera is suing Johnny Knoxville & producers for firing him from Jackass Forever. Knoxville has made it clear that Margera was in breach of contract because Bam did not stay sober during filming. [Dlisted]
Cuomo resigned.
And it is Infrastructure Week! The Senate passed the bill. You get a bridge! And you get a bridge! Everybody gets a bridge!
Thank god. Now everyone can just get on with it.
Bam is an asshole, but he’s right in the sense that addiction and mental health are protected grounds (Canadian term) and firing him for that is not ethical.
If Bams addiction was active and impacting his ability to perform then he should have been placed on medical leave, not shamed and punished for failing to respond to medical condition.
This isn’t in any way similar to Spears. Bam really seems to suck as a person right now. Knoxville had much better avenues to pursue that would not have opened him up to a discrimination lawsuit and would have supported his employee. Mandatory therapy and addictions counselling attendance for example rather than drug testing. Medical
Leave. Full payment and confidentiality.
Instead Knoxville used it as a promotional tool
Is that still true if he signed an agreement with a wellness clause directly related to his alcohol and drug use though?
Eh. People not staying sober in a film where they are doing stunts is probably a huge insurance liability. Maybe not “ethical” but contracts don’t have to be ethical.
This! It’s a massive liability.
Also, Knoxville offered Bam treatment and they would film his scenes later (medical leave), but Bam refused. I’m sure this was all laid out perfectly in the contract.
The argument this is discrimination based on a mental illness falls flat when there’s good faith attempts made to work around the issue and a signed contract.
Lohan also took this path with at least 1 acting job she had. There was no win for her because she could not function as an actor and held up production along with other issues.
In the US if you fail a drug test you get fired. If you are caught drinking on the job you are fired. There’s no addiction protection. Knoxville hired an addict and put a clause in his contract that he had to be sober. He breached the contract so he was fired.
Knoxville has said that Bam wouldn’t go to rehab as part of his contract though, so sounds pretty covered to me.
Wow. Douchebro Frat Boy OG dumbass sues other Douchebro Frat Boy OG dumbass for not being an evolved, sympathetic human. Shocking.
I love dry shampoo lol It’s refreshing.