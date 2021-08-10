“Bam Margera sued Johnny Knoxville for firing him from ‘Jackass Forever’” links
  • August 10, 2021

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Germany premiere of 'Jackass 3D'

Bam Margera is suing Johnny Knoxville & producers for firing him from Jackass Forever. Knoxville has made it clear that Margera was in breach of contract because Bam did not stay sober during filming. [Dlisted]
Lily-Rose Depp is done with Timothee Chalamet and is probably dating Austin Butler now? Man, she has a type. [JustJared]
UN: Climate change is at Code Red. [Towleroad]
Synchronized swimming at the Olympics is bonkers! [GFY]
H&M has collaborated with an iconic Indian label. [Tom & Lorenzo]
I halfway enjoy the “birds aren’t real” conspiracy because it’s just so bonkers. [Pajiba]
Dry shampoo, for the dirty people in your life. [Jezebel]
Irina Shayk is in Ibiza for a photoshoot/vacation. [Egotastic]
Yep, there are race & privilege issues alongside the conversations about bathing and showering, even among celebrities. [LaineyGossip]
TikTok made a duck stamp contest go viral. [Buzzfeed]
Evil Lives Here recap. [Starcasm]

PS… We’ll have the Cuomo resignation story tomorrow!

10 Responses to ““Bam Margera sued Johnny Knoxville for firing him from ‘Jackass Forever’” links”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    August 10, 2021 at 12:41 pm

    Cuomo resigned.

    And it is Infrastructure Week! The Senate passed the bill. You get a bridge! And you get a bridge! Everybody gets a bridge!

  2. detritus says:
    August 10, 2021 at 12:45 pm

    Bam is an asshole, but he’s right in the sense that addiction and mental health are protected grounds (Canadian term) and firing him for that is not ethical.

    If Bams addiction was active and impacting his ability to perform then he should have been placed on medical leave, not shamed and punished for failing to respond to medical condition.

    This isn’t in any way similar to Spears. Bam really seems to suck as a person right now. Knoxville had much better avenues to pursue that would not have opened him up to a discrimination lawsuit and would have supported his employee. Mandatory therapy and addictions counselling attendance for example rather than drug testing. Medical
    Leave. Full payment and confidentiality.

    Instead Knoxville used it as a promotional tool

    • tealily says:
      August 10, 2021 at 12:49 pm

      Is that still true if he signed an agreement with a wellness clause directly related to his alcohol and drug use though?

    • sassafras says:
      August 10, 2021 at 1:15 pm

      Eh. People not staying sober in a film where they are doing stunts is probably a huge insurance liability. Maybe not “ethical” but contracts don’t have to be ethical.

      • Wiglet Watcher says:
        August 10, 2021 at 1:54 pm

        This! It’s a massive liability.

        Also, Knoxville offered Bam treatment and they would film his scenes later (medical leave), but Bam refused. I’m sure this was all laid out perfectly in the contract.

        The argument this is discrimination based on a mental illness falls flat when there’s good faith attempts made to work around the issue and a signed contract.
        Lohan also took this path with at least 1 acting job she had. There was no win for her because she could not function as an actor and held up production along with other issues.

    • fluffy_bunny says:
      August 10, 2021 at 1:36 pm

      In the US if you fail a drug test you get fired. If you are caught drinking on the job you are fired. There’s no addiction protection. Knoxville hired an addict and put a clause in his contract that he had to be sober. He breached the contract so he was fired.

    • Jess says:
      August 10, 2021 at 2:31 pm

      Knoxville has said that Bam wouldn’t go to rehab as part of his contract though, so sounds pretty covered to me.

  3. K says:
    August 10, 2021 at 1:10 pm

    Wow. Douchebro Frat Boy OG dumbass sues other Douchebro Frat Boy OG dumbass for not being an evolved, sympathetic human. Shocking.

  4. Ann says:
    August 10, 2021 at 2:06 pm

    I love dry shampoo lol It’s refreshing.

