Zoe Kravitz still wore perfume during the pandemic, even when she was at home

Zoe Kravitz has a great interview with InStyle to promote her contract with YSL – she’s the face of YSL’s latest fragrance launch, Black Opium Extreme Eau de Parfum. I admire women who like and can pull off a heavy scent like that. I’ve always been attracted to very light florals or very “clean linen” kinds of scents. Something like YSL’s Opium is for sophisticated, worldly women. Which is why it makes sense that they got Zoe. She chatted with InStyle about fragrance, the pandemic and more – some highlights:
How her routine has changed in the past year: “I am still figuring out how to wear clothes again. [laughs] During the pandemic, I definitely took a bit more time to mask, steam, and ice my face. Little things like that to get my skin feeling healthy, because I wasn’t able to get facials, but I was still working and wearing a lot of makeup. I remembered how much I love getting ready to go out — doing your makeup, listening to music, drinking a glass of wine — and it was kind of taken away from us. It’s been fun being able to get back into the world and enjoy that process again. It’s such a sweet, personal time, and it’s important that we take those moments to love on ourselves.
Whether she still wore a fragrance at home during lockdown: “I did — not every day, but I just put it on without even thinking in the morning since it’s part of my routine and makes me feel like myself. Fragrance is so important to me in general, not only in terms of my perfumes, but even in the way my house smells and the products I put on my face. I am very sensitive to scents, which are connected to memories. Like when someone smells your sweater when you’re not around, it is just a super personal thing. YSL’s Black Opium is absolutely one of my favorites. I love that it’s not too sweet or too musky with the jasmine and the coffee notes. It’s a beautiful balance of masculine and feminine.
What she learned during the pandemic: “I realized how much my mental health is affected by not being able to do little things that make me feel good. Some things become routine; we put makeup on because we’re supposed to. But doing that can boost your confidence and make you feel like a different person. You get to access and highlight different parts of your personality based on how you’re dressing and what your makeup is like. I think life is really a game of dress-up in a lot of ways. Fashion and beauty are self-expression. It should be playful and fun.
Whether she really has 56 tattoos: “I think tattoos are a beautiful form of adornment, just like makeup or jewelry. It’s funny because I don’t even know how many I have. [laughs] I hardly see them anymore because I am so used to them. There are some I like more than others. I have gotten a few removed, but I plan on getting more tattoos. Once you’re into it, it’s hard to stop.
I didn’t wear perfume very often during the pandemic, although I’ve been trying to remember to put some on at least once a week. Honestly though, once I got into the rhythm of lockdown/pandemic stuff, my whole routine became even more simplified – I really was just showering, slapping on some lotion and lip balm and that’s it, no deodorant, no perfume and I was lucky if I even remembered to brush my hair every now and then. Then again, I’m not a “spend an hour to get ready, put on makeup and listen to music” kind of person anyway. I know a lot of women are, though, and Zoe’s right, it is a form of self-care.
Photos courtesy of YSL Beauty and YSL.
So very pretty. Her thinness has been bothering me for some time. Hoping she is healthy.
What a f*cking amazing bone structure.
She’s definitely had some worn done. It’s really sad to see.
Her cheekbones and jawline remind me of her grandmother Roxie Roker.
Interesting! I wear perfume each day. It’s part of my morning routine. Is it common to only wear it when you go out?
I can’t speak for others but I know with my mother and others her age it was a thing you only wore on special occasions.
Not me, life is too short in my opinion! Now she wears it daily like me!
I reach for perfume at home too, when I need a little pick me up. It’s a mood lifter.
I always wear my perfume & I’m always asked what it is (I rarely tell) it’s something I do for myself. She is so very lovely. I’m not sure why I feel protective of her but I do.
She is so elegant.
I love perfume and wear it to bed, and everywhere else. The masks make me feel less guilty, lol. Also if I smell too strong it’s ample excuse for people to stay away which satisfies the hermit in me.
The original Opium from the 1970′s is a smokey spicey incense bomb. Black Opium is a blend of coffee, vanilla, and flowers. I love both!
Right now I’ve been leaning into lighter cleaner scents too. though, like Kaiser – I love Meghan’s favorite Jo Malones: Wild Bluebell, and Wood Sage and Sea Salt.
I knew I loved Meghan when she said she loved fragrance so much that if she forgot to put it on she’d turn around and go right back home to do so, lol.
I am the same. I feel naked with out perfume. I love pretty much all the Chanel’s, used to have Opium back in the day (pretty strong), loving Gucci Guilty right now. And, I really like JLo’s Live perfume.
I have a huge Chanel scent collection, original Coco is my favorite. I love JLo Live! There are some great celebrity perfumes- I like Britney Spears Fantasy and Midnight Fantasy, Jessica Simpson Fancy, Lovely by Sarah Jessica Parker.
I got attached to the MFK Baccarat Rouge 540 bandwagon recently, haha.
I’m currently obsessed with Dior’s Blooming Bouquet. You’d think it would be gross flowery, but it’s actually really light. And in the summer time I love Bobby Brown’s “Beach”.
Anyone know what lipstick color that is? (In the photo where she’s holding the skinny lipstick tube like a cigarette).
I went on the YSL website. The product is The Slim Velvet Radical Matte Lipstick. I’m torn between the shades Radical Chili or Fatal Carmin for the shade. Arm swatches has me thinking Fatal Carmin but on the lips has me leaning Radical Chili.
Agree that’s the brand/product – but I think it could be shade 302 Brown No Way Back too. Kind of hard to tell but it looks on my computer like she’s wearing a deep mauve shade which doesn’t seem to really align with any of the shade range.
Looks like it might be the YSL Rouge Pur Couture the Slim Matte in Nude Antonym. But Ambiguous Beige and Nu Incongru look similar.
I am so bad at picking shades!
Perfume at home is the best. No having to parse if the notes are office appropriate or how many sprays works.
I started working from home permanently a few months ago, and I find myself reaching for sprays and perfumes quite often, even thought I am just toiling away on a computer in my home office. One thing I don’t want to fall in the trap of is living in my pajamas and never doing anything nice for myself. So even working from home, I still make a point to put actual clothes on everyday (maybe it’s just yoga pants & a tshirt but still better than pj’s) and spray something nice on, whether an actual perfume or just Bath & Body Works stuff. It really does make me feel better.
This discussion inspired me to light a candle! I missed getting dolled up to go out myself, but its having a kid that me in well before the pandemic.
“I remembered how much I love getting ready to go out — doing your makeup, listening to music, drinking a glass of wine — and it was kind of taken away from us. It’s been fun being able to get back into the world and enjoy that process again.” I’m so not there yet. I’ve just started being ok with dining at a restaurant if they have outdoor seating. Otherwise, it’s still pretty much just me and my apartment haha.