Zoe Kravitz still wore perfume during the pandemic, even when she was at home

Zoe Kravitz has a great interview with InStyle to promote her contract with YSL – she’s the face of YSL’s latest fragrance launch, Black Opium Extreme Eau de Parfum. I admire women who like and can pull off a heavy scent like that. I’ve always been attracted to very light florals or very “clean linen” kinds of scents. Something like YSL’s Opium is for sophisticated, worldly women. Which is why it makes sense that they got Zoe. She chatted with InStyle about fragrance, the pandemic and more – some highlights:

How her routine has changed in the past year: “I am still figuring out how to wear clothes again. [laughs] During the pandemic, I definitely took a bit more time to mask, steam, and ice my face. Little things like that to get my skin feeling healthy, because I wasn’t able to get facials, but I was still working and wearing a lot of makeup. I remembered how much I love getting ready to go out — doing your makeup, listening to music, drinking a glass of wine — and it was kind of taken away from us. It’s been fun being able to get back into the world and enjoy that process again. It’s such a sweet, personal time, and it’s important that we take those moments to love on ourselves.

Whether she still wore a fragrance at home during lockdown: “I did — not every day, but I just put it on without even thinking in the morning since it’s part of my routine and makes me feel like myself. Fragrance is so important to me in general, not only in terms of my perfumes, but even in the way my house smells and the products I put on my face. I am very sensitive to scents, which are connected to memories. Like when someone smells your sweater when you’re not around, it is just a super personal thing. YSL’s Black Opium is absolutely one of my favorites. I love that it’s not too sweet or too musky with the jasmine and the coffee notes. It’s a beautiful balance of masculine and feminine.

What she learned during the pandemic: “I realized how much my mental health is affected by not being able to do little things that make me feel good. Some things become routine; we put makeup on because we’re supposed to. But doing that can boost your confidence and make you feel like a different person. You get to access and highlight different parts of your personality based on how you’re dressing and what your makeup is like. I think life is really a game of dress-up in a lot of ways. Fashion and beauty are self-expression. It should be playful and fun.

Whether she really has 56 tattoos: “I think tattoos are a beautiful form of adornment, just like makeup or jewelry. It’s funny because I don’t even know how many I have. [laughs] I hardly see them anymore because I am so used to them. There are some I like more than others. I have gotten a few removed, but I plan on getting more tattoos. Once you’re into it, it’s hard to stop.