Jonah Hill: It’s absurd to think ‘you’re supposed to be miserable to be talented’

Jonah Hill covers the Fall/Winter issue of GQ Style to promote Don’t Look Up, the star-studded comedy about a global apocalypse. Jonah is in a really good place in his life right now, as you can see from the cover – he’s been in therapy for four years with a therapist he loves (he’s making a documentary about his therapist), he has tons of friends who love him, he has a dog, he lives in Malibu, by the beach, and surfs every day, sometimes twice a day. He’s an in-demand actor, writer and producer too. You can read Jonah’s full profile here – the interview was conducted by Jonah’s old friend Adam McKay. Some highlights:

Surfing: “I’m still a workaholic. I still write and direct and get all my projects in order and stuff. But then I also surf every day. I make myself surf every day. I don’t know if dropping out is kind of the accurate word, but I kind of dropped out a little bit. I still love my creativity and my work. But I definitely live a very quiet lifestyle, where I surf, hang with my dog, hang with my nephews. Just keep it mellow. I’ll surf at like 7 a.m., and if it’s good again at like 3 or 4 p.m., I’ll take a work break for an hour and surf.

He realized he doesn’t have to be full Method actor: “It’s not like you can live it like you did back in the day, and I don’t even think it’s fun to. When I was a younger actor and I would get Moneyball or something, I’d be like, I’m going to walk around as the character for two years. Now I’m like, F–k that, dude. I just come off as pretentious. It doesn’t help. I take my work seriously. But we should be having fun, and if we’re not, we’re just being miserable for some fake artistic pretentious reason, and I actually don’t think that’s rad.

His therapist told him he didn’t have to be a dark, miserable artist: “You know what the first thing Phil Stutz said to me was? First thing. He said, “You’re not a good artist because you’re f–ked up. You’re a good artist in spite of being f–ked up.” It’s all a dumb mythology that you’re supposed to be miserable to be talented, and it’s so absurdist. It’s genuinely: I got healthier, my art got better, and I was happier. Straight up. I haven’t seen misery bring better art out of anybody. I just haven’t.

Generational differences in how we see dark comedic geniuses: “I think the biggest generational difference I can throw out there is between how John Belushi’s death was perceived and how Chris Farley’s death was perceived. When I was a kid and I heard about John Belushi dying, it was romanticized, like, “Yeah, dude, he was punk rock and he died from heroin,” and all this sh-t. And then when I was 13 or 14, I lost Chris Farley, and the sh-t wasn’t sexy or romanticized. It was just sad. I cried for a f–king week when Chris Farley died, and it wasn’t like I was like, “How punk is that, dude?” It was like, “What the f–k? This sucks.” He should have had joy. That breaks my heart. So when you ask me what I do, I’m like, Work sh-t comes easy to me. I love work. I love being creative. I want to be happy. I literally want to be happy. That is the mission of my life, that I work hard at.

Dropping out of college: “I was a kid. I had probably too much power for a young person, and too much autonomy, and not enough life skills. I dropped out of college, and I used to not get why people would go to college. Because if you’re ambitious, why would you spend four years just idling? And then I didn’t realize until I turned 30 that what those four years gave all my friends was this wobbling period of how to be a person. I was really advanced professionally but really behind personally. All my 20s, I wasn’t really looking inward. I was just running toward success. Or trying to find success. And when I was 30, I was like, I’ve always wanted to be a director, but if I don’t get off this train now and write Mid90s, I’m not going to do it. And I hit Pause. I took three or four years to reshape things. I was like, I could just do this for 10 more years and I’m not going to evolve as a person.