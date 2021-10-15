‘The Tender Bar’ trailer: is this Ben Affleck’s best awards-bait in years?

The Tender Bar has already made it to film festivals, and I was just starting to hear some good things. I thought the story was going to be very depressing, but then I learned that it’s actually a coming-of-age story and is pretty heart-warming. Critics are talking about how this could actually be awards-bait for George Clooney (as director) and Ben Affleck. Well… the trailer has come out and yes to all of that. I can totally see Ben Affleck not only getting tons of awards nominations for this role, but winning some too. Here’s the trailer:

This is the true story, based on J. R. Moehringer’s memoir of the same name, about being raised in working class Long Island in the 1970s and 1980s by his single mother and bartender uncle. Christopher Lloyd, Lily Rabe, Daniel Ranieri and Tye Sheridan make up the rest of the cast. But holy sh-t, this looks like the Affleck show and that’s a good thing. Why is it that after all of these years, Ben is so good at playing working class characters? Those characters are his wheelhouse, completely. And yes, the trailer made me tear up, so I’m assuming this will be a kind, sweet crowd-pleaser for everyone. Remember The Blind Side? This could be Affleck’s Blind Side.

(And yes, I’m being selfish – I desperately want Awards-Show Bennifer on every red carpet this awards season. Is that too much to ask??)