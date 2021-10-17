Kourtney Kardashian ‘freaked out’ & acted ‘bratty’ in business class on a flight

Here are some photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker out and about in New York in recent days. They were going to dinner, coming and going from the Greenwich Hotel, and preparing for SNL. I’m still enjoying them as a couple, and I even think they make a pretty sexy couple. Apparently, on their flight from LA to NYC, something happened. Travis lost his phone and Kourtney freaked the hell out. They were flying on Delta!!
It was flying hell in business class for Kourtney Kardashian, 42, on her Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York on Wednesday when the reality star frantically searched for a phone. The eldest Kardashian sister raised a stink when boyfriend Travis Barker, 45, dropped his phone between their business-class seats as the plane was departing the tarmac.
As the plane was taking off, Kardashian started “frantically searching” for the phone and demanded “five more minutes” when the flight attendant asked her to take her seat, a passenger on the flight told Page Six.
“She got into a bit of a kerfuffle and was quite bratty. She was not nice and was very much acting like a child,” they said. Barker remained in his seat and the flight attendant asked the “Keeping Up With the Kardashian” star to remain in hers, but “she was freaking out and kept saying, ‘give me five more minutes,’” the source said.
“[The phone] fell underneath one of those crazy reclining chairs in [business class]. She was the one looking for it, and he was not moving. She was in the aisle and was even bending over and using the light from her phone to search for it,“ the passenger told Page Six. They eventually retrieved Barker’s phone after the flight attendant spent “the next two hours… dismantling the chair,” the source said.
A source close to Kardashian, however, disagreed with the story, explaining, “it only took five minutes to dismantle! She didn’t ask for five more minutes, and the flight attendant felt so bad for rushing her, she apologized and made an announcement to help them on the flight. The passenger is exaggerating,” they claimed.
A few things. One, I don’t believe that Kourtney was behaving like an unhinged diva, just because if her behavior had been really bad, the sky marshal would have tazed her and that would be the story. Two, I bet she was freaking out partially because Travis has only flown a few times since overcoming his well-earned fear of flight. In 2008, he was one of only two survivors of a horrific plane crash and he didn’t fly for 13 years after that. He might even need a meditation app on his phone or something to help him fly, and that’s why Kourtney was acting like that. That would also explain why he wasn’t moving or doing anything – he was probably doing some deep-breathing exercise to calm himself as the plane took off. Third thing: I bet Travis has a million nude photos and videos of Kourtney on his phone. Kourt was probably freaking out at the thought of his phone being MIA for any length of time.
Yah him not moving or looking for it says benzos to me!!!! 😂
@Bros – 100% agree!
If Kourtney was freaking out, I’m going with her fear of having all her nudie shots (and more?) discovered and exposed for all the world to see.
For crying out loud, most people have seen her nude (or at least 99% of her nude body in publications. WTH was she freaking out about?
Who cares?
@JAN90067 I care. You can consent to having a photo or multiple photos of your body made public and then withhold consent on another images taken in a different context.
I’m not even famous but in my early twenties there was a sex video made and shared without my consent or knowledge. I never got to see the video so I never got to find out who violated my trust. I can publicly shared naked photos and videos every day til I die. But it still doesn’t justify someone making sharing footage of me without my consent. The same principle would apply if I had consented to the video being made but not shared.
He is definitely dressing better, at least in these pics. He looks sleek and put together. So much better than those awful long shorts with white athletic socks and slides he used to wear. If Kourtney is responsible for that change, we can all be grateful.
I find her useless but he was through a very traumatic event and has talked about how difficult it was for him to fly again. He most likely has some kind of mediation app or even one where they talk you through the take-off, explaining everything along the way. I was terrified of flying for years after one bad experience and the only thing that helped was a program I downloaded by a pilot who talks you through the whole process and explains how it all works. You listen to it while taking off and landing and it was so helpful. I also can’t imagine she would be having a full breakdown on a plane in front of her serious boyfriend who she knows is most likely already incredibly anxious about the flight.
I’m glad you found a helpful meditation program that helped with your fear of flying! I have to look into that for a family member.
Whatever the truth about Kourtney freaking out is, Travis does indeed have a nasty history with fear of flying and I could totally see that he might use it during flight. Annoying for other passengers, but sort of understandable to me. Props to them for not taking a private plane.
He is really scary looking.
Thank you for saying this. I had to double check my eyes when I saw the photo of him wearing a pointy dog collar and someone commented above how he is dressing better now. hahahaha
Are the tattoos covering burn scars? I read that somewhere. As someone who has severe panic attacks sitting silent while you are anything but inside is not unheard of.. I am often frozen in my panicked thoughts or flashbacks, and do not remember what was going on around me when I was spiraling as I call it. It amazes me he is flying again.
What do his past and present girlfriends see in him? I will never understand.
Agree with all your points!
Dont most people send their nudes to a cloud or back up drive? And most phones these days are pretty useless to anyone other than the user.
Really? I can perfectly believe she acted like a brat.
Only about five per cent of flights have air marshals on board and even if there was one, what are the chances they would take an extremely famous, extremely wealthy white woman travelling in first class?
Right? Everything about this story is believable.
To those who think he looks scary- I can understand your feelings. But then I watched him do a makeup tutorial with his ex-step daughter and he was so sweet and kind as she put three different foundations on his face to cover up the tattoo under his eye to demonstrate how to find your correct foundation shade. He clearly adores her and was doing it so she could get more followers ir for whatever reason. Just nice to see a good dad.
That is endearing!
He is a fragile soul and ultimately she is going to damage him further.
“A source close to Kardashian” = PMK.
I can totally see her acting out and throwing a fit bc that entire family behaves as if they the world revolves around them. However, I think it’s possible that he did have an app on his phone to help him with the flight and, if that’s the case, I would have been a lunatic trying to get that phone, too.
He could have used her phone though…
@ME, why would her (Kourtney) phone have the same app that helps him (boyfriend) cop with his fear of flight if she has no flight phobia? I don’t care for the Kardashians but some comments on this thread are just unnecessarily cruel. I mean people writing “benzos”, “he looks horrible”, “he’s scary”, like, does insults like these even add anything to the discussion? Like they say, if you have nothing nice to say, maybe just hold your peace?
Do they? I’ve never heard of them acting like brats. Most people who know them say they’re actually very nice. They fight with each other but not with others unless they’re protecting each other. Kanye and Caitlyn are the only ones who act like the world revolves around them and they’re both pretty much gone.
Anyone else surprised they weren’t in first class?
I think biz class / first class is the same on domestic flights
Yes, it is.
I’ve had this happen on one of those reclining seats on American. It took them about 10 minutes to disassemble and re-assemble. Not 2 hours.
Yeah I doubt she held the plane up for two hours. No pilot would allow that. And if it were true, it’d be on major news outlets. We heard all about Stephen Amell from different sources and he isn’t half as famous.
She’s a useless twit!
If they held the plane because she needed this chair dismantled to find his phone, she is a diva. The rest of us couldn’t do that in business or first. Even when we are panicked about flying.
So I actually lost my phone in one of those Delta seats. It took months for me to get the phone back. I understand Kourtney’s freak out.
The flight attendant felt bad ??? Wow this family always has to turn things around to make themselves the victims ! They do this with every failed relationship as well…whether it’s with an ex-boyfriend, ex-husband, ex-best friend, or ex-employee. This family is always so innocent righttttt.
I know ppl hate Kardashians for lots of valid reasons but I don’t see it here. Knowing his flight anxiety sounds like she was just being a good gf, esp that he wasn’t moving. I’ve been there and I could totally see my husband asking for more time to get me the phone and mediation app, those things really are helpful and I always struggled with meditation. Of course the flight attendant might have told us to f off as we’re regular ppl lol, but I totally understand her asking.
Also I don’t think she was worried about nudes here at all, just Travis.
And I actually don’t have a single tattoo or piercing, but I can appreciate it on other people. I think it’s crappy to call him scary looking, personally.
I don’t even watch them (the Ks) or listen to him lol, but I sympathize with the anxiety.
So…she basically corroborated all the salient points of the story: the flight had to be delayed; and they had to use up time to dismantle the seat. And I’m annoyed the flight attendant allegedly apologized to HER for telling her to sit down during takeoff.
If she acted that way I’m sure someone would have whipped out their camera and videotaped it.
Totally! A Kardashian throwing on a flight on a public plane? At least one passenger would recorded it.
It sounds to me like there’s a violent outburst or freak out on the regular on flights now and the flight attendants are pretty medicated themselves. If Kourtney wasn’t spitting or directly hurting someone else, they probably just let her do her thing.
Kaiser’s analysis of the event makes perfect sense.
I believe the passenger source is exaggerating. He knew who Kourtney was but didn’t record video? The timing isn’t clear as to when they were looking for the phone. No airline is going to delay a flight for two hours for a phone. I’m sure some kind of report has to be done for such an extended delay. A phone wouldn’t be a good reason. A flight attendant has a job to do. They’re not going to take two hours, during a flight, to dismantle a chair.
I can believe she acted like this lol
Side note: she has totally changed her style since they got together. It’s so weird when people do that – the other person obviously found them attractive enough to want to date them in the first place, so why change?
@ JEM, I agree, why has she changed her choices in dressing? Is she trying to be a rocker chick? Because as she is a grown adult, she can skip that trend. She should stay true to herself and look like her self. Otherwise it looks like she is playing a part.