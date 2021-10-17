Kourtney Kardashian ‘freaked out’ & acted ‘bratty’ in business class on a flight

Here are some photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker out and about in New York in recent days. They were going to dinner, coming and going from the Greenwich Hotel, and preparing for SNL. I’m still enjoying them as a couple, and I even think they make a pretty sexy couple. Apparently, on their flight from LA to NYC, something happened. Travis lost his phone and Kourtney freaked the hell out. They were flying on Delta!!

It was flying hell in business class for Kourtney Kardashian, 42, on her Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York on Wednesday when the reality star frantically searched for a phone. The eldest Kardashian sister raised a stink when boyfriend Travis Barker, 45, dropped his phone between their business-class seats as the plane was departing the tarmac. As the plane was taking off, Kardashian started “frantically searching” for the phone and demanded “five more minutes” when the flight attendant asked her to take her seat, a passenger on the flight told Page Six. “She got into a bit of a kerfuffle and was quite bratty. She was not nice and was very much acting like a child,” they said. Barker remained in his seat and the flight attendant asked the “Keeping Up With the Kardashian” star to remain in hers, but “she was freaking out and kept saying, ‘give me five more minutes,’” the source said. “[The phone] fell underneath one of those crazy reclining chairs in [business class]. She was the one looking for it, and he was not moving. She was in the aisle and was even bending over and using the light from her phone to search for it,“ the passenger told Page Six. They eventually retrieved Barker’s phone after the flight attendant spent “the next two hours… dismantling the chair,” the source said. A source close to Kardashian, however, disagreed with the story, explaining, “it only took five minutes to dismantle! She didn’t ask for five more minutes, and the flight attendant felt so bad for rushing her, she apologized and made an announcement to help them on the flight. The passenger is exaggerating,” they claimed.

[From Page Six]

A few things. One, I don’t believe that Kourtney was behaving like an unhinged diva, just because if her behavior had been really bad, the sky marshal would have tazed her and that would be the story. Two, I bet she was freaking out partially because Travis has only flown a few times since overcoming his well-earned fear of flight. In 2008, he was one of only two survivors of a horrific plane crash and he didn’t fly for 13 years after that. He might even need a meditation app on his phone or something to help him fly, and that’s why Kourtney was acting like that. That would also explain why he wasn’t moving or doing anything – he was probably doing some deep-breathing exercise to calm himself as the plane took off. Third thing: I bet Travis has a million nude photos and videos of Kourtney on his phone. Kourt was probably freaking out at the thought of his phone being MIA for any length of time.