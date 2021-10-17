‘The Batman’ trailer is here: gritty detective-noir or just goth bat-dude?

It’s been more than a year since we’ve seen footage from The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as an emo, guyliner-clad bat-guy. Back in the summer of 2020, it was just a moody, dark-as-f–k teaser trailer, which makes sense as they weren’t even done filming. The production was start-and-stop because of the pandemic, and even Rob ended up getting Covid and shutting down production for a time. They finally wrapped on the production and The Batman is due for release next March (a postponed release date). Anyway, the full-length trailer was released during DC Fandome this weekend and here we go:
Just to recap, this is not supposed to be another Christopher Nolan-esque hard-reboot of the franchise. This is Matt Reeves wanting to do a gritty, Batman-as-noir-detective kind of movie. We’ll see, because I have no idea if it will work. The trailer does look promising, although I think this does look like a hard reboot of the franchise. It’s also our first big look at Catwoman, played by Zoe Kravitz and several wigs. She looks like she’s having fun! Paul Dano is the Riddler, although we don’t see his face in the trailer. Hm.
Photos courtesy of Warner Bros & Backgrid.
This is the only upcoming superhero movie I’m excited about and it’s entirely down to the goth/noir/mystery/crime angle.
Same here.
Exactly, same for me.
I think it looks awesome!
It’s….fine. I mean it’s yet another Batman again….again. Not a single thing in the trailer surprised me and I don’t even read comic books. It will probably be enjoyable but it’s just more of the same with some pretty photography.
Looks pretty run-of-the-mill but…I’ll still see it!
Sidenote: Zoe has messed with her face so much it’s jarring.
What? Who said Zoe has been messing with her face? I think she looks like her mom, and her face hollows out when she loses weight. She has amazing bone structure.
Yes, I agree.
Why are these superhero movies shot so dark? Would it kill em to use some money on lighting?
I just said this to my husband! It reminds me of the Game of Thrones ep “The Long Night” where you couldn’t see a damn thing.
I am sorry if you are going to be Batman make sure your teeth are half decent.
You see more of his eyes which is great but yeah…. Those teef.
I think it’s refreshing to see less than perfectly straight, blindingly white teeth on an actor.
I don’t know, I think it kinda works in this role.
Love R Pattinson. So, I’ll see it. Looks good for a comic noir (not my genre). Also, Paul Dano is a wonderfully talented actor!
I really do wonder why they aren’t showing Dano’s face. I mean, he’s been announced as the Riddler, the side view (what we can see of him) looks like him and the voice sounds like him, but all this secrecy is making me wonder if there’s a bait and switch involved here and he’s only a cameo with someone else playing the villain. I hope not. I think Dano is an excellent actor and I’m keen to see him in this.
Forget about Sparkles Pattinson. The only Batman I care about was in the Flash teaser. Micheal Keaton ftw.
Yeah, Rob has done enough critically acclaimed work now, that the sparkles joke (that we played with on here 10 years ago) no longer applies.
Amen!! So 12 years ago and no longer relative.
I think this looks incredible. I am really excited to see this on the big screen next year.
The response online has been overwhelmingly positive.
And the way it has been shot in terms of lighting, framing and overall aesthetic is straight out of the early Batman comics – sometimes panel by panel. It is deliberately dark but it’s Batman. Reeves has achieved something new with this iteration of Batman – it looks almost like Fincher’s Seven – and works perfectly as it is a detective / film noir take on the character.
Fans are loving Robert Pattinson’s version of the Bat. Teeth and all.
Excited about Zoe’s and Colin’s performances. Pattinson’s face looks really good in the mask but a major letdown without. His character is supposed to be handsome and healthy looking for god’s sake. The action sequences look great despite the darkness.
Apparently he’s not supposed to look healthy in this version. From my understanding it’s a tortured Batman that Matt Reeves wanted. It’s also year 2 of Batman and Bruce Wayne has not reached that level of maturity for him to put any emphasis on the playboy image. Bruce is destructive in this iteration and not a pretty boy with women hanging all over him.
Ok then
I think the teaser was more engaging.
But Batman is my favourite and it’s not Ben Affleck so I’ll watch it.
I’m very excited about this movie. I’ve always been a Batman fan but lost interest when Ben Affleck became Batman. Robert Pattinson has the edge that is needed for film noir which this is supposed to be. Matt Reeves has captured the old school feel of Batman and I’m here for every minute of this fantastic looking movie!
I get Twilight vibes in that first photo, he’s so pasty white.
Very old school film noir with the modern day explosions and violence. I like it. Gritty.
This film seems to combine a lot of different elements. Batman meets the Fifth element meets la femme Nikita?
This film is for the comic book fans. This is supposed to be Batman in year 2, which is why they went for a younger, leaner Bruce Wayne and why his car, suit, and tools look a little unpolished compared to later. I am SO excited to see this. I think it looks really raw and ragey in a cool way. And I still cannot believe that that is Colin Farrell in that penguin makeup.
I had to google that, because I watched the trailer & didn’t see any of the Batman bad guys, although I figured out the Riddler from the latte cup. Maybe it was too dark for me? So I didn’t see the Penguin, let alone not realize that was the utterly handsome Colin Farrell so covered in prosthetics as to be unrecognizable.
I love Rob Pattinson… but I’d wish DC would make a film starring Poison Ivy, Supergirl, Black Canary, Hawkgirl, Jessica/ Green Lantern, Enchantress, Raven, Barbara Gordon and the other womxn of DC.
Maybe Margot Robbie will be able to do a film centring on Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy’s romance. Aka the film of my dreams because I *loved* Uma Thurman as Poison Ivy.
DC has so many cool womxn super heroes & villains. I’d love to see more stories starring them on screen. It’s a pity DC just continues to do rehashes of Batman and Superman in film.
Batman could have a cameo if they’re so hellbent on making endless films featuring him.
Anyways now I’m probably gonna go watch another episode of Stargirl.
Aside from the first Batman with Michael Keaton, I am interested in seeing this Batman version with Robert Pattinson. Can’t stand all the over the top comic book movies. I’m response t the comments regarding Robert’s teeth and pale skin, I’m glad he’s keeping it real. He didn’t go all Hollywood with the fake teeth and tan. He kept his same look that works for him.