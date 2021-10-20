Study shows younger customers more likely to cancel then renew streaming services

I often find myself subscribing to streaming services when the membership is discounted. After I have binged all of my favorite shows, I tend to cancel my membership. Supposedly, I am a part of a customer demographic who participates in a behavior called “churn and return.” According to the “Digital Media Trends” study by Deloitte, churn and return is practiced by nearly half of millennials, a third of Gen Z and a quarter of Gen X. Churn and returners tend to resubscribe to that same service within a year to once again cancel services after watching their shows. Deloitte’s vice president Kevin Westcott stated that streaming services should focus on retaining these customers by including “social gaming” and “social video” to their platform. Below are a few more highlights from Variety:
Now there’s a name for this behavior: “churn and return,” a term coined by consulting firm Deloitte. It’s most common among younger generations: Nearly half of millennials (47%) and 34% of Gen Z in the U.S. canceled and then resubscribed to the same streaming video service within the following 12 months, according to Deloitte’s latest “Digital Media Trends” study.
Among Gen X consumers, 25% say they’ve engaged in “churn and return” in the last year, while the rates are even lower among Boomers (6%) and Matures (3%), Deloitte found.
The relatively high churn-and-return rates among younger generations means subscription VOD services are losing out on revenue they might otherwise have been able to capture, said Kevin Westcott, vice chairman of Deloitte and the firm’s U.S. technology, media and telecom leader.
According to Westcott, subscription VOD providers need to develop growth strategies that include both social video and social gaming to minimize churn rates. Netflix, for example, has launched an effort to expand its SVOD service with video games — bundled into the core subscription — and recently acquired its first gaming company, Night School Studio.
“While streaming video will continue to gain momentum… these companies will also need to address churn and retention among diverse segments in different markets,” Westcott said.
On average, the six-month churn rate for SVOD services in the U.S. has remained stable at between 36%-38% throughout the pandemic, according to the Deloitte research. The top reason consumers say they dropped an SVOD service was due to the price; No. 2 was because they finished a specific show they signed up to watch, the study found.
I personally would not get turned on by social video and gaming services so I guess I am not their target market (I’m a Gen Xer). Most of the people I know tend to cancel their membership when they either run out of great shows to watch or disposable income to pay for said services. I am assuming that if a streaming service like Netflix or Apple TV added social gaming or video to their platform that would mean a price hike for the membership services. If people are canceling their memberships because of money, which I would assume would be the case for a lot of the younger millennials and Gen Z, then that would defeat the purpose.
I also feel like this study may have missed the fact that a lot of people share services with friends and family (because we are either cheap or broke or both). Since Gen Z prefers to play video games according to this study over staying home to watch movies and TV shows, I wonder if having a separate membership for gaming only would help retain these clients? I feel like when it comes to this study, my middle-aged frugal ass has been canceled out. I’m gonna keep churning and returning until I can find a bundle that’s within my price range of less than $20 a month and includes all of my favorite streaming services like Netflix, HBO, Starz and Apple TV. Until then, they can miss me with trying to entice me with a social video or gaming service. What I want is amazing content that’s reasonably priced.
Photos are production stills from Stranger Things credit: Netflix
I am gen x and I tend to keep Netflix, boomerang (cartoons) and Hulu and come and go from others. Right now I have peacock (the new Martha and Snoop Halloween baking contest starts tomorrow !!!) and paramount.
Sometimes I have hbo max and I love Disney plus once in a while (always rewatch Hamilton and some Muppet Show episodes).
Occasionally starz.
As long as I remember to cancel things we aren’t really watching much of- my system works and keeps my costs reasonable.
And it starts with asking the nice man I live with – are you using Hulu at all these days ?
Turns out he found a cache of movies on paramount he’s enjoying at the moment.
Same! I keep Netflix for me and we have Prime video because we have prime. I keep a Disney +/Hulu bundle for the teens, though the are close to done with it.
Then I rotate through a few streaming services and cancel after I binge it all. I like to subscribe through my phone because it makes it easy to immediately cancel – that way I can keep the service through the month but it doesn’t auto renew!
Prime is also getting ridiculously high.
Yeah, I’m Gen X, and I do this. I just signed up for Acorn a couple days ago, and cancelled immediately, because I know I’ll be done watching my (relatively few) shows within a month. Disney+ giving a notable discount for a year’s subscription is about the only thing that’s keeping that one going in my house.
We’ve just started rotating through the streaming services, instead of trying to keep all the biggest and best at once. There’s only so many shows we can follow at one time, so it makes sense.
The only ones we always have are Prime (since it’s more than just a streaming service) and Hulu (since we get it free with our Spotify deal). For the rest, we pick one service to subscribe to for the month, binge anything good and then drop it until next time.
Why would I keep paying if I don’t watch? I honestly prefer just buying. I hate subscriptions as a phenomenon. And yes, I have bought TV shows that weren’t available for streaming, so not just talking here (they are pricey so I mostly pay for streaming, of course). And obviously I will be subscribed to only one streaming service at a time and switch when I need a show on a different service. I’m not loyal to a streaming service, I’m interested in individual works of art – shows and movies. I don’t care if I buy them from Netflix, Google, Amazon, Hulu, HBO, Apple TV, etc. Let alone the fact that I’m not in the US and while I do pay the same price I don’t get all the content with streaming because of geo restrictions. I get licensing issues and all, but it’s still unfair.