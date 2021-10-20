Meghan McCain whines about how everyone hated her for being stupid & toxic

One of my favorite internet jokes is the tweet from @cavalorn which reads: “’I never thought leopards would eat MY face,’ sobs woman who voted for the Leopards Eating People’s Faces Party.” It perfectly encapsulated the modern political reality of millions of sadistic voters gleefully voting for vile, terrible candidates with the false belief that, if elected, the candidates will only harm their enemies. It became less of a joke tweet and more of a political reality during the Trump years. I bring this up because Meghan McCain has a new audio memoir called Bad Republican. In it, she’s not simply the Leopards Eating People’s Faces voter who sobs because the leopard is eating her face. No, McCain is also incredibly mad that she’s being mocked and ridiculed for being stupid enough to belong to the Leopards Eating People’s Faces party. Some excerpts from McCain’s Bad Republican:

It was so terrible to be mocked for being Republican: “You can’t imagine how it messes with your self-esteem working in an environment where the worst thing you can be in the world is a Republican during the Trump years. As the country got worse under Trump, the treatment from Whoopi, Joy and some of the staff grew meaner and less forgiving. It was as if I had become an avatar for everything they hated about the president. It felt like the co-hosts and staff only knew one Republican — me — and took out all their anger on me, even though I didn’t even vote for Trump.”

On Whoopi Goldberg: “The thing about Whoopi, though, is that she yields so much power in culture and television, and once she turns on you, it can create unfathomable tension at the table. I found her open disdain for me more and more difficult to manage as the years went on and it became more frequent. Occasionally, if the show’s political discourse veered into territory that she found disagreeable, Whoopi would cut me off, sometimes harshly.”

OMG she’s so stupid: “After my dad died, I heard Joy had told others at ‘The View’ that she couldn’t understand how I could still defend Republicans after everything Trump had done to me. Why was that something she had to worry about? I could separate the two. I could separate Trump from being a Republican.”

Coming back to work after she experienced postpartum anxiety: “As I was dealing with my own emotions, I couldn’t also navigate the idea that I was hated and felt hated at a toxic work environment. To make light of things and to ease the tension, I said, ‘Joy, you missed me so much when I was on maternity leave! You missed fighting with me!’ ’I did not,’ Joy said. ‘I did not miss you. Zero.’ Nothing anyone has ever said to me on camera since I have been giving interviews since I was 22 years old ever hit this hard. I felt like I’d been slapped. She yelled out at me sharp and intensely and I believed her. Now, I know I’m not always a perfect angel, but I would never speak to any woman that way who had just returned after giving birth.”