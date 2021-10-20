Meghan McCain whines about how everyone hated her for being stupid & toxic

One of my favorite internet jokes is the tweet from @cavalorn which reads: “’I never thought leopards would eat MY face,’ sobs woman who voted for the Leopards Eating People’s Faces Party.” It perfectly encapsulated the modern political reality of millions of sadistic voters gleefully voting for vile, terrible candidates with the false belief that, if elected, the candidates will only harm their enemies. It became less of a joke tweet and more of a political reality during the Trump years. I bring this up because Meghan McCain has a new audio memoir called Bad Republican. In it, she’s not simply the Leopards Eating People’s Faces voter who sobs because the leopard is eating her face. No, McCain is also incredibly mad that she’s being mocked and ridiculed for being stupid enough to belong to the Leopards Eating People’s Faces party. Some excerpts from McCain’s Bad Republican:
It was so terrible to be mocked for being Republican: “You can’t imagine how it messes with your self-esteem working in an environment where the worst thing you can be in the world is a Republican during the Trump years. As the country got worse under Trump, the treatment from Whoopi, Joy and some of the staff grew meaner and less forgiving. It was as if I had become an avatar for everything they hated about the president. It felt like the co-hosts and staff only knew one Republican — me — and took out all their anger on me, even though I didn’t even vote for Trump.”
On Whoopi Goldberg: “The thing about Whoopi, though, is that she yields so much power in culture and television, and once she turns on you, it can create unfathomable tension at the table. I found her open disdain for me more and more difficult to manage as the years went on and it became more frequent. Occasionally, if the show’s political discourse veered into territory that she found disagreeable, Whoopi would cut me off, sometimes harshly.”
OMG she’s so stupid: “After my dad died, I heard Joy had told others at ‘The View’ that she couldn’t understand how I could still defend Republicans after everything Trump had done to me. Why was that something she had to worry about? I could separate the two. I could separate Trump from being a Republican.”
Coming back to work after she experienced postpartum anxiety: “As I was dealing with my own emotions, I couldn’t also navigate the idea that I was hated and felt hated at a toxic work environment. To make light of things and to ease the tension, I said, ‘Joy, you missed me so much when I was on maternity leave! You missed fighting with me!’ ’I did not,’ Joy said. ‘I did not miss you. Zero.’ Nothing anyone has ever said to me on camera since I have been giving interviews since I was 22 years old ever hit this hard. I felt like I’d been slapped. She yelled out at me sharp and intensely and I believed her. Now, I know I’m not always a perfect angel, but I would never speak to any woman that way who had just returned after giving birth.”
Just so we’re absolutely and completely clear, a talentless woman with little work experience was hired to be “the conservative voice” on a woman’s talk show and whenever she stuck to her Republican talking points, she was stunned that people thought she was stupid, or that her politics were deplorable, or that she was betraying her father’s memory by defending an unhinged lunatic named Donald Trump. McCain’s actual problem is that her politics are repulsive and her personality sucks too. She’s too stupid to even understand what she’s actually complaining about. “I never thought I would be belittled and maligned at work when my job is reciting talking points for the Leopards Eating People’s Face Party when the leopard is eating all of our faces!”
Joy has always been my favorite.
Early on, Meghan tried to get Joy fired so I can believe that Joy has no love for her, but everyone on that panel hated Meghan. Whoopi was patient for a long time but eventually even she was done.
Meghan is as despicable as Ted Cruz. Trump insulted her dead father and she slobbered at his feet on National TV every morning defending the indefensible.
Ignorance runs deep with this one. Regardless of her loathsome party affiliation and ignorance McCain was disrespectful almost daily to the guests, hosts and audiences. Most likely towards the show staff also. She still has no bloody clue that all her jobs have been because of her mother’s wealth and her dad’s reputation. Her whining and victim hood is relentless.
Cluelessness runs deep with this one. Sheesh!
What MM could never fathom is that she’s overtly unlikable AND an unapologetic trump Republican. That combination was unwatchable ( though I have to admit I’d hate watch her because she was inevitably put in her place!) Her victim hood train is right on time….
Raise your hand if you miss seeing Megan “my father” McCain on television. Anyone?
No, that’s what I thought. It would be like missing a rotten tooth that your dentist just pulled.
I don’t watch The View enough to really have an opinion… except to say this post is hilarious and absolutely confirms in my mind why I dislike this woman so much. She proudly calls herself a member of a party that worships guns, control over women’s reproductive organs, doesn’t want to pay its fair share of taxes, doesn’t want to support social safety nets or offer its citizens access to affordable healthcare… I could go on.
When you really really think about it, anybody that calls themselves a Republican, today, after all that’s happened since they chose Trump as their leader and haven’t unequivocally denounced him, is getting off easy if all we do is try to make them feel bad about themselves. They deserve 100% ostracization. Their participation in society cards should totally be revoked. They will never get the fact that the very quality of life they enjoy and hoard like the greedy spoiled infants they are is on the backs of Democratic principles and values. Screw Meghan McCain. Cry your bitter salty tears somewhere else.
“Yields” power is much different “wields” power, so I hope that was a transcribing error for poor, delicate Meghan’s sake. 🙄
Wow. She has so little self-awareness. She doesn’t realize she was despised for her personality, her attitude, her meanness and contempt for her co-hosts. She even got into a verbal back and forth with Whoopi on air when she was so rude to whoopee. But she’s trying to paint herself as a victim. I don’t know how her parents raised her. Her dad warned the co-hosts that she was an abrasive a-hole personality before she was hired. That says a lot because apparently Megan McCain has her dad’s disgusting temper. It seems even her parents found Megan McCain exhausting and tiresome.
It tells you all you need to know that she thinks this is a valid argument and that she’s willing to make herself the “victim” for more publicity.
She doesn’t know that the reason why people on the show hated her was because she was a terrible person. She’s delusional.
Whoopi’s “ok……..” responses to one of Meghan’s idiotic rants is iconic television.
Nothing like a mug full of piping hot white woman tears to start the day.