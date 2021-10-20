Candace Bushnell: SATC’s message was ‘not very feminist at the end’

Whenever I go back and watch some of the original episodes from Sex and the City’s HBO run, I’m just struck by how superficial and selfish Carrie Bradshaw is. The more I read Candace Bushnell’s work and interviews, I’m struck by how much depth she has. It must be somewhat painful for Candace when people expect her to be like Carrie, because she’s really not. Candace has sh-t to say about aging and ageism, erasure, being a childfree woman, feminism and a lot more. Candace gave an interview to the NY Post to promote her one-woman show (based on her book) Is There Still Sex in the City? She chatted about feminism, money, sexual harassment and a lot more. Some highlights:
How she views the SATC series now: After years ago insisting she wasn’t going to answer any more questions about “the nonexistent-in-reality Carrie Bradshaw,” Bushnell has made peace with her legacy. “I don’t look at the TV show the way other people look at it. I don’t parse every little bit. It’s a great show, it’s really funny. But there are fans who . . . it’s like, that show really guides them.”
Don’t base your dream on landing Mr. Big: “The reality is, finding a guy is maybe not your best economic choice in the long term. Men can be very dangerous to women in a lot of different ways. We never talk about this, but that’s something that women need to think about: You can do a lot less . . . when you have to rely on a man. The TV show and the message were not very feminist at the end. But that’s TV. That’s entertainment. That’s why people should not base their lives on a TV show.”
She’s not surprised that HBO is bringing the series back: “HBO’s going to make money on it. They’re going to exploit it as much as they can. They rebooted ‘Gossip Girl.’ If they didn’t reboot ‘Sex in the City,’ it would be really strange.”
On ‘And Just Like That’: “I don’t know anything about what the new show’s going to be about. Of course I’m going to watch it . . . I hope it runs for six seasons. I get paid a little bit of money.”
Bushnell respects Kim Cattrall: “I absolutely love Kim. But it seems she wants to do other things, and she doesn’t feel like doing the show. Maybe she doesn’t want to be that character anymore. Maybe she doesn’t want to put the Spanx on! In real life, those women are not those characters — they are the opposite. Sarah Jessica Parker, she’s been married forever to the same guy. She’s got kids. I don’t know her very well, but she seems to be very family-oriented [in a way Carrie is not]. [Parker] is rich. She is not keeping her sweater in an oven [instead of a closet, like Carrie once did], OK? When she was in her 20s, she was very successful. I wasn’t, and I was scared.”
Moving to NYC as a teenager: She moved to NYC at 19 with just $20 in her pocket and felt fear on the streets “every minute . . . You couldn’t walk half a block without being harassed. I mean, really harassed. Harassed in a way that you just — you’d feel yourself shrinking down to nothing and just feeling so ashamed. You have to figure out, ‘How can I handle this?’ ” Bushnell recalled. Her tactic was to tell off her harassers: “F–k you, f–kers!’ Because you can’t make it go away.”
SATC was about more than sex: “It was the larger idea of what’s sexy: Doing business is sexy, being ambitious is sexy, staying up until 4 in the morning and partying is sexy. Power conversation is sexy. Getting to the number-one table in the restaurant — that’s sexy. New York was sexy. It was exciting, but at the same time, it was filled with landmines like Harvey Weinstein. These men are freaking scary. I would actually look at these guys and I would think, ‘How could the women even be around them?’ ”
I like what she says about how women shouldn’t pin all their hopes and dreams to landing Mr. Big, that women need to take care of themselves and their finances. In that aspect, SATC was a throwback, because by focusing so much on their love lives, it made it seem like they were just waiting for a man to change their lives (I mean, except Sam). Also this: “Men can be very dangerous to women in a lot of different ways.” Yep.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I said this all along. The sexual freedom was always a thin veneer over looking for husbands and Carrie especially was a truly awful person who bragged about not voting. I get that it was just light escapist entertainment which is fine. But it never had a feminist message.
If it did, they certainly buried it. I don’t think women should rule their lives by it either. Bushnell seems to have washed her hands after the book that it was based on, except for the big $$$ she gets for it. Though it’s enjoyable for entertainment, that’s about as far as the ball goes. I am glad though that she mentioned Kim Catrall, and how much she loves her! I enjoy her bringing up Catrall and how much she loves her and fully respects her desire not to do the show for other jobs or she doesn’t want to do it anymore.
People seem to forget that Candace’ s articles and books were so much darker and realistic about her life in NYC than the material that was in the show.
Sarah Jessica Parker had a ton on clauses in her contract which made it impossible to have the show that should have been . Then she became an executive producer and we saw what happened after that.
haha – you are correct! it became a rom-com.
Yes. The pilot was grittier than what the show eventually became. SJP turned it into her star vehicle, where the plots devolved into hot men throwing themselves at Carrie. They let Kim Cattrall carry the “sex” part of SATC, no wonder she finally bailed.
I think it’s important to view the show in the context of it’s time. It clearly resonated very strongly with a lot of women, so in that sense I think it was a feminist show. It focused on women’s lives, their goals, their difficulties. Yes it was incredibly male-focused too and it hasn’t aged wonderfully, but SATC will always have a place in my heart and watching it feels like eating comfort food for me – not the healthiest thing I could be consuming but it makes me happy!
I think that makes it female focused, not feminist.
+1
Oh, Candace…it never was.
I had a friend who was a huge friend of the show. I spent the weekend at her house once and was held hostage while she (or we both as I was out of excuses to escape) watched the fourth or fifth season.
Torture is a mild word to describe what I experienced.
P.S.: She had ALL the seasons and kept telling me she’d gladly let me borrow them anytime.
No. Just no.
Carrie Bradshaw and her obsession with a man that treated her like crap always made me ill.
Also why cant SJP let this go,she was set to be the next Julia Roberts,Reese Witherspoon..what happened ?
Yes!!! Someone pease tell her we DON’T want a 20th reboot or series!!
Face it, SJP is only doing it for money!
I don’t think it’s just for the money. I think she misses everything that came with SATC for her.
@Merricat i think you are right. The whole prestige of belonging to this beloved franchise. And frankly her movie acting career was DOA.
‘SATC was a throwback, because by focusing so much on their love lives, it made it seem like they were just waiting for a man to change their lives (I mean, except Sam). ‘
Huh? How did miranda wait for a a man to change her life?
Didnt the series end with the quote more important than your relationship with a man its your relationship with yourself
I agree. Miranda wasn’t sitting around waiting for a man to complete her. She was the opposite. She was the one sitting at that table weekly, rolling her eyes at Charlotte and Carrie’s stories most of the time. Miranda was ready to be a single mom and told Steve that up front. It wasn’t until Steve showed up to her mom’s funeral did she really start seeing Steve as someone she could spend her life with. Her and Steve’s relationship was always the most organic to me.
I agree that Miranda and Samantha brought some sanity to the show, but Carrie was front and center, and her character especially is a horror show by today’s standards. I can just see the Carrie of 2018 trying to get into a party thrown by Ivanka and Jerrod.
Carrie specifically ending up with Big was not feminism, imo. He was the worst. He treated her like crap, constantly left her when things would get serious and only came back when he’d notice she was moving on. I hated that she ended up with him.
I, like many, enjoyed HBO’s Sex and the City when it aired – early 2000s. I was also, late 20s/early thirties. It was fun, and we could all live vicariously through these female characters. However, even then I could see what an utterly selfish character Carrie was (ummm….Aiden????). But looking back on it now? Some 20 years later, yeah. Carrie is a very problematic character, completely self-absorbed, narcissistic, and while I think the other three women showed growth through the series, Carrie never did. The movies? Don’t get me started on them LOL.
I will probably check out the latest “And Just Like That” (since I already have HBO), just for nostalgia sake, but I am expecting a train wreck, much like SATC Movie #2!
Candance is correct in her statement about SATC not being very feminist in the end. However, I think she is specifically referring to Carrie’s character IMO. Samantha, and Miranda always remained strong and independent, but grew to let their partners in. Yes, Charlotte got what she always wanted (marriage), but she showed strength & growth thru her difficulties of divorce, and infertility. But hey, it was damn tv series, meant to be fun, and enjoyable (and aired like 20 years ago). Let’s face it, some aspects of the series certainly would not work in today’s climate.
Oh yeah, the guys in NYC used to be terrifying – the harassment never stopped. I know there must still be a lot of it, but at one point it was constant.