Travis Barker treats Kourtney ‘like a princess’ & she ‘feels appreciated’

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just make sense together. They made sense from the word go. They’re close in age (he’s 45, she’s 42), they’ve known each other for two decades, they’re both single parents, they’re both former reality-show stars and they both have problematic exes. They seem incredibly happy together. In fact, this is the happiest Kourtney has ever seemed. So their engagement just feels good and unproblematic from a gossip perspective. Someone – Kris Jenner, let’s be real – decided to add some sugary quotes to People Magazine’s coverage of Kravis’s engagement & future. Some highlights:

He treats her like a princess: After nearly a year of dating, the Blink-182 drummer, 45, and the reality star, 42, got engaged on Oct. 17 at the beachfront Rosewood Miramar resort in Montecito, Calif. — and a family source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday, that it was a long time coming. “The question was never if they would get engaged, it was more like when,” says the source. “Travis just adores Kourtney. He treats her like a princess and is a great guy.” The proposal & ring: At sunset Barker led Kardashian down to a heart-shaped red rose arrangement on the beach, where he popped the question with an oval-shaped diamond ring he designed with celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz. “Travis was nervous, but Kourtney didn’t hesitate for a second before she said yes,” says the source. Adds an onlooker: “Kourtney did not stop smiling.” Travis told her family beforehand: “Everyone was great at keeping it secret,” says the source, who adds that the celebration was filmed for the Kardashians’ upcoming Hulu show. “Kourtney’s family loves Travis.” After the proposal, Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie joined them at the hotel for a dinner, which was also attended by Barker’s daughter Alabama, 15, son Landon, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22 (whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler). “It was a beautiful celebration,” says the source. “Everyone is very happy for them.” Kourtney feels appreciated: “Travis gives Kourtney a lot of credit,” says the source. “Kourtney feels this is such a special relationship. She feels appreciated.” Kourtney wants another baby: As she looks to the future, Kardashian “can’t wait to marry Travis,” says the source. “She would also love to have a baby with him.” Still, her kids will remain “her priority,” the source adds. “They are the most special to her.”

[From People]

I wondered if she would even want to have another child, so that’s interesting. It’s clear that they adore each other and I honestly would not be surprised if they try to get pregnant right away. Even though they’re having fun and all of that, she is 42. As for the “he treats her like a princess” stuff – it’s true. I think he does. He acts like he’s with the hottest woman he’s ever met and he’s obsessed with her. She loves that (who wouldn’t). And yes, he appreciates her too. And that’s even better.

Also, I haven’t mentioned this before but I LOVE Kourtney’s little bob. It looks soooo good.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.

