Jonah Hill responds to signs saying he ‘ruined surfing’

The last time we discussed Jonah Hill, several of you mentioned his need to find a good sunblock. Although Jonah has asked us not to comment on his body, I feel the need to join the chorus of those concerned for his skin because it looks baked. And I don’t mean in the fun way, either. Apparently, Jonah’s sun-cooked cheeks are a result of his new favorite sport: surfing. In 2019, Jonah posted a photo to Instagram with a caption in which he admitted to a lifelong fear of surfing that he’d since overcome. Now, he and his partner, Sarah Brady ,spend much of their downtime surfing. I don’t blame him, surfing is a glorious pastime and you can’t ask for more beautiful surroundings while doing it. I wasn’t even the surfer, just the driver and I found Zen in those morning hours. Another thing I valued was the surfing community. I felt they really watched out for each other and I loved seeing how they embraced each other.

Boy was I wrong.

Remember when those crappy paps printed shirtless photos of a post-surfing Jonah? Most of us called out the media, while Jonah posted about self-love. I thought it was a teachable moment. But not everyone saw it that way. Someone had some time and decided to use it for ugliness. About 100 miles south of where those shirtless photos were taken, someone printed up a bumper sticker that reads “Jonah Hill ruined surfing” and posted it on the steps of the San Onofre Beach. Not even graffiti, a sticker, with a block border, that even looks like it’s quality paper stock:

I don’t understand this. First of all I don’t understand how Jonah ruined surfing. But I also can’t comprehend the motivation of someone who is so affected by Jonah’s love of the sport going to this length to crap on him for it. I can promise whoever this person is that there is plenty of beach for them to miss Jonah and his board if it bothers them so much.

As you can see, Jonah saw the sticker. I don’t know if a photo was sent to him or if he saw it in person, but he added it to his Instagram stories along with a note saying comments like this weren’t going to stop him from doing what makes him happy:

I find myself, once again, sticking up for Jonah Hill whom I hold no real affinity for other than thinking he’s a good actor. But it seems like people keep going after him for the wrong reasons. So good for Jonah. I appreciate his message and sticking up for himself. We shouldn’t allow other people to take away the things we love. I love to sing, I know I’m not good at it but it brings me joy. I had a director tell me when I was a teen that I had the worst singing voice he’d ever heard on stage, and I stopped singing in public. I mouth Happy Birthday at parties. I’ve never done karaoke even though it looks like so much fun. I let someone take it from me. So I’m glad Jonah is standing up for his own happiness.

Sarah is doing a lot more than that. She did not like someone going after her partner like that, and who can blame her? I guess she’s a legacy surfer and she posted the same pic to her IG stories with a few reminders about what real surfers stand for. And she called the sticker-jerks “kooks,” which is a castigation we need to bring into rotation much more.