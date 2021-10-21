FDA authorizes boosters for Moderna and J&J, says mixing brands is fine



Here’s some great news for people who got the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines. The FDA has now authorized booster shots for those 18 and older who received the Moderna vaccine, given at least six months after the last dose, and Johnson and Johnson, given two months after the single dose. The J&J booster shot has received an emergency use authorization for everyone ages 18 and older. Moderna boosters, similar to the existing guidelines for Pfizer boosters, are recommended for people 65 and older and those 18 and older at increased risk. The FDA has also stated that mixing and matching vaccinations is fine. The CDC is convening today to go over the data and state their recommendations. Here’s more, from CNN:

The US Food and Drug Administration authorized booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines made by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Wednesday and also said any of the three authorized vaccines could be used as a booster in a “mix and match” approach. But it left in place a complex formula for who should get get boosters and when, with officials saying they may simplify the framework as more safety data comes in. Now vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will consider the FDA’s authorization, and offer their own advice. If CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signs off, people could start getting Moderna and J&J boosters within days. The FDA gave emergency use authorization for a half dose of Moderna’s vaccine as a booster for people fully vaccinated at least six months ago who are also at least 65, or who are at least 18 and at high risk of severe Covid-19 or have frequent institutional or occupational exposure to the virus. It also authorized booster doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine for anyone who got that vaccine, so those 18 and older, at least two months ago. And it said any of the three authorized vaccines could be used to boost. Pfizer already has authorization for booster shots for its vaccine for people vaccinated at least six months ago — with the same restrictions as those for Moderna’s vaccine: those 65 and older and those with a higher risk of severe disease.

[From CNN]

I know two people who have already had Moderna boosters, they did not mix and match. It was harder for them to find, but it’s been possible before now, just not as accessible as the Pfizer boosters. I don’t have a lot of hope that the CDC won’t bungle this, but fingers crossed it will work out OK and they’ll back the FDA’s findings. They’re reviewing the data and making the best decision based on the science. (Except when they told us to take off the masks if we were vaccinated. I’m still salty about that.) We can’t control the people who still refuse to be vaccinated, but we can make sure that we’re protected and that our loved ones are protected as the virus mutates and spreads. Also I’m excited about the possibility of mixing vaccinations. Studies have shown it’s safe, effective and may produce a better immune response.

Having lived through this pandemic, I’m OK with getting boosters as often as they’re recommended. I’m so grateful to the scientists, doctors and technicians who worked to bring the vaccines to market. It’s truly incredible how fast they came out and how effective they are. It’s also unbelievable that so many people refuse to get vaccinated.