Leonardo DiCaprio joins Prince Harry’s fight to protect the Okavango delta

Last week, the Washington Post published an op-ed co-authored by Prince Harry. The column was about saving the Okavango delta from a Canadian oil-drilling outfit and protecting the precious habitat within Africa. Harry’s piece landed well, from what I saw. There wasn’t much for the haters to cling to, and there’s even less for people to complain about now that big-name celebrities are joining Harry’s fight. Leonardo DiCaprio used his own social media and the social media of his environmental outfit, Re: Wild, to talk about what’s happening in with the Okavango.

Prince Harry’s campaign to stop oil drilling in Africa has added some high-profile supporters. Leonardo DiCaprio, Forest Whitaker and Djimon Hounsou have joined the Duke of Sussex, 37, and leading conservationists in calling for an immediate suspension on oil and gas drilling in the Okavango River Basin, according to a press release from Re:wild.

The Okavango River Basin has a network of river systems traversing Angola, Botswana and Namibia which supplies water to nearly 1 million people as well as the region’s wildlife population. It also encompasses the Okavango Delta, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its biodiversity, and two vital Ramsar wetland sites.

Canadian oil and gas company Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica) began drilling the Okavango River Basin in late 2020 after they obtained a license for exploratory drilling across a 13,200-square-mile area despite concern from local communities.

DiCaprio, 46, shared an Instagram video asking fans to add their name to the open letter calling for an end to the drilling in the area.

“Re:wild stands with the people of the Okavango River Basin, who depend on the health of the watershed for their survival,” the caption said. “ReconAfrica is poised to pollute their farms and destroy a beautiful landscape—one that benefits all life on Earth—forever. Join us by signing the open letter at the link in bio. Together, we can #SaveTheOkavango. For all wildkind.”