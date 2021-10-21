Penn Badgley mentioned that he loves Cardi B & she stanned him right back

Penn Badgley is currently promoting the new season of You, his popular and unsettling Netflix series. Recently, someone posted a years-old video where Penn chatted about how he’s not great at using social media to promote himself or his work, but he admires people who are great at using social media as a promotional tool. In that discussion, he name-checked Cardi B as one of the people he admires, and he praised her “incredible authenticity” online and cited her online authenticity as one of the reasons why people like her so much. The Cardi B mention was unprompted, she just came to mind for Penn as someone he likes and follows. Someone posted the video this week and Cardi came across it. Cardi B LOVED the shout-out:

OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I’m famous famous https://t.co/Z7MFQc2t2i — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 17, 2021

Cardi stanning Penn Badgley wasn’t on my 2021 Bingo card, but here we are. Penn loves Cardi, and now Cardi knows that he’s a stan and their mutual love-fest is amusing everyone. He posted this in response:

And in the past 24 hours, they’ve both changed their Twitter photos to pics of each other. Cardi chose a stalker-looking photo of Penn in You. He chose a photo of Cardi from one of her IG Live sessions or something. It’s super-cute, honestly. I think people consistently forget how young Cardi is – she’s only 29, and Penn is 34. She was probably an OG Gossip Girl watcher! It probably made her day that Penn stans her too.