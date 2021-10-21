Penn Badgley mentioned that he loves Cardi B & she stanned him right back

'You' star Penn Badgley all bundled up in NYC

Penn Badgley is currently promoting the new season of You, his popular and unsettling Netflix series. Recently, someone posted a years-old video where Penn chatted about how he’s not great at using social media to promote himself or his work, but he admires people who are great at using social media as a promotional tool. In that discussion, he name-checked Cardi B as one of the people he admires, and he praised her “incredible authenticity” online and cited her online authenticity as one of the reasons why people like her so much. The Cardi B mention was unprompted, she just came to mind for Penn as someone he likes and follows. Someone posted the video this week and Cardi came across it. Cardi B LOVED the shout-out:

Cardi stanning Penn Badgley wasn’t on my 2021 Bingo card, but here we are. Penn loves Cardi, and now Cardi knows that he’s a stan and their mutual love-fest is amusing everyone. He posted this in response:

And in the past 24 hours, they’ve both changed their Twitter photos to pics of each other. Cardi chose a stalker-looking photo of Penn in You. He chose a photo of Cardi from one of her IG Live sessions or something. It’s super-cute, honestly. I think people consistently forget how young Cardi is – she’s only 29, and Penn is 34. She was probably an OG Gossip Girl watcher! It probably made her day that Penn stans her too.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

20 Responses to “Penn Badgley mentioned that he loves Cardi B & she stanned him right back”

  1. Tiffany says:
    October 21, 2021 at 10:43 am

    Someone on the Twitter suggested a The Nanny reboot with Cardi and Penn as Fran and Maxwell.

    I would watch the hell out of that if it happens.

    Reply
  2. Vivica says:
    October 21, 2021 at 10:43 am

    I love it!

    Reply
  3. Normades says:
    October 21, 2021 at 10:47 am

    I love both of them and this.

    Reply
  4. Cessily says:
    October 21, 2021 at 10:50 am

    I love these types of fun stories.. more positive lighthearted fun please. 👏🏼💞

    Reply
  5. NCDancer says:
    October 21, 2021 at 11:01 am

    Sometimes, just sometimes, social media is delightful!

    Reply
  6. Matthew says:
    October 21, 2021 at 11:04 am

    I love when celebs are actually cute

    Reply
  7. Calypso says:
    October 21, 2021 at 11:09 am

    I never had strong feelings about Penn before but he’s grown on me over the years with thoughtful interviews calling out privilege and systemic problems (is it maybe problematic he continues to play the character in You while acknowledging it’s damaging? Kinda.)

    Penn, although no longer with Zoe, gives off “white guy dates Black woman and Realizes Stuff” energy (see also: Prince Harry, Joshua Jackson).

    Reply
  8. Angie says:
    October 21, 2021 at 11:10 am

    I love both of these people. This is cute.

    Reply
  9. Ariel says:
    October 21, 2021 at 11:16 am

    This is a really old clip though- Shay- sitting next to him, is Peach, from Season 1….yes?
    But that does not change the greatness of Cardi B.

    The first season of You is breathtaking in the way it plainly points out how incredibly vulnerable our use of social media makes us to a would be stalker.
    Joe finds Beck’s home address, b/c she posts pics from there that have geo location embedded in them.
    A lot of us don’t think about that.
    It is scary.

    Reply
  10. MCG says:
    October 21, 2021 at 11:18 am

    I can’t believe I am saying this but… DANG, Lonely Boy looks good with that beard!!!! Oh-kay Penn!

    Reply
  11. Coco says:
    October 21, 2021 at 11:32 am

    Cute story.

    Reply
  12. JEM says:
    October 21, 2021 at 11:56 am

    I am cracking up at them changing their profile pics. That is so hilarious and cute!

    Reply

