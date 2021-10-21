Gwyneth Paltrow: ‘I want to show up for myself in a more loving way’

Gwyneth Paltrow is currently shilling hard for her new Netflix series, Sex, Love & goop. The docu-series follows real-life couples exploring sex therapy, BDSM, toys, intimacy, etc. Gwyneth is not part of one of the couples, nor is she the self-styled sex therapist, although I think she conducts some of the interviews, probably enough to roll her eyes and claim that she invented reverse cowgirl. Speaking of, Gwyneth is the second cover of this week’s issue of People Magazine. That’s right, Prince William gave People an exclusive interview and photos and everything, and they still devoted a second cover to Gwyneth. LMAO. Some highlights from Gwyneth’s People interview:
She still struggles with body image at the age of 49: “Unfortunately, we’re always looking at ourselves with a critical eye. I would love to get to a place where I don’t do that anymore. I want to show up for myself in a more loving way, because it’s all going south from here! There’s nothing we can do about it.”
Her body changed after she had her first child. “I was just coming out of my 20s when you’re in that sexy, young girl phase. And then you’re like, ‘Well, how do I reconcile who I am now with that?’ For me, it was really about giving myself time to be a mother, and letting my body dictate where it was going.”
She had to realize that she still had unrealistic expectations: “We have all these expectations. Some women feel when they have kids that they don’t feel sexual because their body isn’t back yet. But it’s like, ‘Who said our bodies have to look a certain way?’ It’s hard as you age and change. But it’s about bringing a wider spectrum of acceptance. For me, as I go through the aging process and really start it, I realize it’s less about, ‘Oh, I have this wrinkle, am I going to fix it or not?’ and more, ‘Do I feel vibrant?’”
Where her focus is now: “I am focusing more on the fundamentals of wellness, like meditation, hydration, nutrient-dense foods and not having tons of alcohol, which I had way too much of during the pandemic!”
She wouldn’t go back: “I would never want to go back to my 20s, or even my 30s for that matter. I know myself, I like myself and I am so grateful for the wisdom that comes with age.”
She wouldn’t go back to her 20s or 30s? Bullsh-t. Come on. Now, I would prefer to go back to 21-22 years old with the mind and wisdom I have now. I could f–king rule the world if that happened. I don’t doubt that Gwyneth really went through a tough time with how she saw herself and her body image post-pregnancy. She’s rewriting that time too, which is something we all do, but it’s even crazier considering that she was Goop-blogging about her endless juice cleanses, fad diets and Tracy Anderson workouts. Tracy Anderson, who publicly trashed Gwyneth’s post-pregnancy body in interviews. I still remember. So, I feel sorry for Gwyneth that she still struggles with body image, but we kind of knew that already because of 15 years of well-documented disordered eating, disordered fitness, fatphobia and, oh right, Gwyneth built an entire business out of telling rich white women that they need to lose weight.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, cover courtesy of People.
Can this woman be any more pretentious? I think not. And what demographic relates to her/finds her appealing?? I guess white, over 40 females who are equally as shallow and vapid.
So if I didn’t know this was Gwyneth, I would be nodding along in agreement with most everything she is saying. I don’t really want to go back to my 20s or even my (almost gone) 30s*. Sure, there are some things I may wish I had done differently (mostly financial to be honest) but I’m pretty okay with where I am today so there’s nothing major I do over. It’s weird to think about too, how changing one thing would change the whole trajectory of my life and I’m sure i’d be okay with that trajectory, maybe, but I like this one.
I would also love to be less critical of my body and to be more focused on how I feel and less focused on “oh god is that a new wrinkle?” That’s of course easier said than done.
Of course though all of that is overlooking Goop and how it seems to be focused on wellness = being skinny etc, which isn’t really consistent with her comments here. So like I said, if you didn’t tell me this was Gwyneth, I would be nodding along for the most part, but because it is her, I have to roll my eyes a bit.
That said – she looks good on the cover AND I love that William got bumped off. Didn’t they bump off the Cambridges last time they were on it for something else? Or do they always have multiple covers now to see which sells better?
*did you guys know I’m about to turn 40? I feel like I’ve been mentioning it 5 times a day, can you tell its weighing on me, LOL.
Eh, 40 is nothing. Wait til you hit 50, then shit really hits the fan, lol! I hope you have a wonderful birthday!!
It’s not until February LOL. I’m not even that concerned about it, like I’m not upset about it or anything, but I did notice that all of a sudden I’m talking about it all.the.time so it must be in my head more than I realized.
Yessss to that.
It’s a major milestone, especially for women. It can be wonderful. You know who you are and lose all the fucks. It’s freeing!
@driver8
I’m so scared of turning50. Sob
My unasked for advice: Establish a really strong skincare routine if you don’t already have one. It’s not turning 40 or 50 or any age. It’s you driving your car and one day you look up into the rear view mirror and see weird wrinkles on your neck or that the always large pores on your nose are craters or something weird. It will freak you TF out. In my experience, you don’t have to spend a lot of money (my biggest expense is now a neck tightening cream lol), but you do have to be extremely consistent with your skin care.
So People has Gwyneth as their lead story instead of Colin Powell? SMH.