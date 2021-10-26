Hayden Christensen to return as Darth Vader in Disney+ series

Most people have very definite feelings about the different Star Wars installments. Hayden Christensen played Anakin Skywalker in the franchise prequels 1-3. Those prequels were not well received, overall. Some actors, like Ewan McGregor and Samuel L Jackson, were forgiven for their involvement. Others, like Hayden, were not. I don’t know if it was deserved but he was side-by-side with Jar Jar Binks for persona non-grata in Stars Wars fandom for years. Fortunately, time heals most wounds and when Hayden showed up at the Star Wars Celebration panel in 2017, he was met with huge applause. And then he signed a jar of sand and sealed his reinstatement as a good guy. And it paid off. First, it was announced that he would return as Anakin in McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi project. And now, it’s just been announced that he will reprise the role again in Ahsoka, the Rosario Dawson led spinoff coming out of The Mandalorian on Disney+.
Hayden Christensen is sticking around on the Dark Side for a little longer.
The Golden Globe nominee, 40, is reprising his role as Darth Vader (a.k.a. Anakin Skywalker) in the Star Wars franchise once again, having joined the upcoming Disney+ series spinoff Ahsoka, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson as the eponymous surviving Jedi Knight and will begin filming in early 2022. She previously originated the live-action role in season 2 of The Mandalorian.
Taking place five years after the events of 1983′s Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, in which Darth Vader dies, it’s currently unclear how Christensen will factor into the series. Since Ahsoka was once Anakin’s Padawan apprentice, it’s possible that he’ll return in the form of a Force ghost.
If there are going to be spinoffs from spinoffs I’m going to need a flow chart to keep up with this world. I find it odd that they’re announcing Hayden’s involvement if he’s going to be a ghost or manifestation. That’s usually the kind of thing they keep secret for the film. I guess if he’s already in the Obi-Wan thing, the wow factor is worn off? I am way too far out of the loop to figure out how Anakin will factor into the new series. It’s obviously a breadcrumb that some uber fans will pick up on. Disney knows what it’s doing when it puts out these announcements.
The reason Hayden was shunned by the Star Wars community was in part because they did not like the story of Anakin, but mainly because they didn’t like Hayden’s performance specifically. Which, I get, but they really crapped on him as if he’d committed a crime. Granted, he did not conduct his personal life well, but I’m not sure he deserved quite the reaction he got for turning in a dud performance as Anakin. From what little I did see, Natalie Portman wasn’t doing her best work either. So I was pleased to see fans welcome Hayden back into the fold. But fans never forget, and their loyalty should never be tested. They did not respond well when Hayden’s Obi-Wan return was announced. I don’t think adding more Anakin revivals to his docket is advised. It would be great if he could redeem his whole run as Anakin, but I doubt that’s happening. Ultimately, the problem is also Anakin himself. Who cares about Anakin? Darth is the side of that personality we’re all waiting for anyway.
Its funny that everyone complains about the acting but the actors are known for being good in lots of other work. It was George Lucas’ crappy dialogue and direction. I’ve seen Hayden in other things and he’s pretty good.
I like him as an actor and yeah he got too much crap from the fanboys, crap that should have been directed at Lucas. The SW fandom has always been toxic AF with actors baring the brunt of it.
I think they have released his involvement as they want the big surprise to be who is playing Thrawn!!!
They’re going to mess up Thrawn terribly.
I loved the original trilogy and read most of the books. You do need a flow chart for all those damn books. And I still found HC’s role as Anakin uninspired. The directing was very awful as well, but I have yet to see HC act decently in anything else.
Eh, I don’ t know, I’ll have to wait and see how the actual series turns out.
One of the issues with HC is that he played Anakin as an angsty teenager who turned to the Dark Side to get revenge on….his Jedi-masters (aka his parents.) I get that they wanted him young (so he could be manipulated) and that they used the love story to show that he was weak and open to the dark side, but…….it still fell really flat.
To be honest though I do think the idea of prequels can be really tricky, especially when you have such a solid end point where you need to go – we needed Anakin to be Darth Vader, we needed him to be evil, we needed him to be the kind of person who was so bad that they had to hide his children from him, etc. And its kind of hard to show that in three movies, especially when the first one starts out with him as an innocent, cute child. And they had to force the love story between Anakin and the queen because she has to be at least pregnant by the time he becomes Darth.
That said – the first one is REALLY bad, and Hayden isn’t in that, so it can’t all be blamed on him.
@ Bryan : in the 1st Star Wars movie ever made, Harrison Ford threatened to tie George Lucas up and make him repeat the dialogue he had written – read Harrison’s lines.
Some of the dialogue in the original trilogy is SO bad. The appeal of those movies was never the well written dialogue, LOL.
Watch Christensen in Shattered Glass. His performance is stunningly good.
Agree that the awful dialogue (and to some extent bad story construction) should get much more of the blame.
Please! The story was so bad. How could Hayden improve the writing? I say this every time. Obi was a terrible teacher and mentor to Anakin. He failed Anakin. Obi did not take the time to understand his student. He phoned his mentoring in rather than look closely and give his student what he needed to become a better man and subdue his fears. Anakin was failed by the authorities. They knew how important he was and yet they were poor teachers. The writing of the story was BAD.
I re evaluated the prequels – which I hated at the time – when I saw the new sequel trilogy. Considering how bad the new ones are, the prequels managed to expand the universe, give us new characters (Qui-Gon, Shmi, Mace Windu, Dooku) and cool space settings. Could be worse.
Anakin was written poorly, and HC did not have the experience/talent to turn a quite silly character arc into something more. But I’m sure he tried his best.
There are soooo many Star Wars projects now, they’re almost irrelevant… I’m an old school fan, and I just don’t care anymore, the sequels killed my love for this pop culture piece. I’m sure I’m not the only one.
That said, if they’ll ever make a Mace Windu movie, I’m in.
HC isn’t my favorite actor, but this entire Star Wars fandom has been held hostage by Gen X males in the same way this country now is – and I say that as a Gen X woman. Toxic 50 year-old white men who run around screaming that this, that, or the other has “Ruined their childhoods” and making outrageous statements about Kathleen Kennedy. Get into some of those Twitter profiles and see where the Venn diagrams of MAGA and Star Wars overlap.