Anya Taylor Joy wore Dior & Tiffany jewels at the ‘Last Night in Soho’ premiere

Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features' 'Last Night In Soho'

Last night was the big LA premiere of Last Night In Soho, Edgar Wright’s original horror-drama starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith and Thomasin McKenzie. Matt didn’t make it to the premiere, but Anya and Thomasin were on hand.

Anya Taylor-Joy now has two huge brand ambassadorships with Dior and Tiffany’s jewelry. Anya has worn so much Dior over the past year, I thought she already had a contract with them, but they made it official just this week: she’s the new global ambassador for fashion and makeup for the house of Dior. Dior gave her this metallic gown for the premiere, which… it’s okay. She’s worn better Dior looks and I don’t think her makeup is the best here. She paired the dress with Tiffany’s “Sea” necklace from their “Colors of Nature” collection. At first I thought the stone might be light emeralds, but I think they’re probably peridots? The necklace is prettier than the dress, honestly. PS… does she remind anyone else of Jaime King in these photos?

Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features' 'Last Night In Soho'

Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features' 'Last Night In Soho'

Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features' 'Last Night In Soho'

I can’t even find an ID for Thomasin McKenzie’s sequined dress. She’s a pretty woman but this isn’t it! Maybe Anya’s stylist can help a girl out.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features' 'Last Night In Soho'

Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features' 'Last Night In Soho'

Taika Waititi was at the premiere? I think he was in lockdown in Australia for so long, so he just flew to LA and he’s been hanging out and partying for months with Rita Ora.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features' 'Last Night In Soho'

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.

18 Responses to “Anya Taylor Joy wore Dior & Tiffany jewels at the ‘Last Night in Soho’ premiere”

  1. Case says:
    October 26, 2021 at 10:03 am

    Anya is just stunning. That dress is gorgeous.

    Thomasin’s dress looks…very cheap, and is really unflattering. She could definitely use Anya’s stylist’s help!

    Reply
    • Concern Fae says:
      October 26, 2021 at 10:19 am

      Considering that Law Roach has been styling Anya, I don’t think that’s an option for Thomasin. How does someone new get on his list?

      Reply
      • Case says:
        October 26, 2021 at 10:37 am

        I literally have no knowledge of celebrity stylists, was just suggesting someone who was styled much better could perhaps be helpful! In general, she just needs a better stylist.

    • Natters says:
      October 26, 2021 at 10:35 am

      I think they were going for a 60’s mod look for Thomasin’s dress but it doesn’t fit her correctly.

      Reply
  2. Ariel says:
    October 26, 2021 at 10:12 am

    The trailer for the movie left me mesmerized. I hope it’s good.

    Reply
  3. Sue says:
    October 26, 2021 at 10:16 am

    I hope Dior dresses Anya well. They made J. Law wear things that were way too ugly or too old for her.

    Reply
  4. Va Va Kaboom says:
    October 26, 2021 at 10:16 am

    I think Anya looks like Kendall Jenner, if Kendall Jenner contoured her cheekbones to the Gods.

    Reply
  5. Leanne says:
    October 26, 2021 at 10:16 am

    She’s lovely. The hair might be a bit to much.

    Reply
  6. lucy2 says:
    October 26, 2021 at 10:18 am

    I like the material of Anya’s dress, but not the design of it. That necklace is gorgeous though.

    Reply
  7. HandforthParish says:
    October 26, 2021 at 10:18 am

    Funny I really hate that dress! I find the fussy fabric withe the low cut too fussy, it creates a really odd silhouette and the necklace is totally lost there- shame as it is so beautiful.

    Reply
  8. Léna says:
    October 26, 2021 at 10:18 am

    For some reason I find Anya’s hair distracting. I like the dress but not the way her hair is styled

    Reply
  9. Steph says:
    October 26, 2021 at 10:23 am

    Nah, Anya has such a unique face, she doesn’t look like anyone else.

    Reply
  10. Jackson says:
    October 26, 2021 at 10:29 am

    They look like green sapphires to me, but I don’t know anything about that jewelry line so maybe not. Can’t wait to see the movie

    Reply
  11. FrodoOrOdo says:
    October 26, 2021 at 10:40 am

    Whomever contoured Anya face needs a bronzer intervention.

    Reply
  12. tealily says:
    October 26, 2021 at 10:53 am

    Petty comment: Taika’s looking less puffy than the last time we saw him. He may be partying, but maybe he’s getting it together.

    Reply

