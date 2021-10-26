Anya Taylor Joy wore Dior & Tiffany jewels at the ‘Last Night in Soho’ premiere

Last night was the big LA premiere of Last Night In Soho, Edgar Wright’s original horror-drama starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith and Thomasin McKenzie. Matt didn’t make it to the premiere, but Anya and Thomasin were on hand.
Anya Taylor-Joy now has two huge brand ambassadorships with Dior and Tiffany’s jewelry. Anya has worn so much Dior over the past year, I thought she already had a contract with them, but they made it official just this week: she’s the new global ambassador for fashion and makeup for the house of Dior. Dior gave her this metallic gown for the premiere, which… it’s okay. She’s worn better Dior looks and I don’t think her makeup is the best here. She paired the dress with Tiffany’s “Sea” necklace from their “Colors of Nature” collection. At first I thought the stone might be light emeralds, but I think they’re probably peridots? The necklace is prettier than the dress, honestly. PS… does she remind anyone else of Jaime King in these photos?
I can’t even find an ID for Thomasin McKenzie’s sequined dress. She’s a pretty woman but this isn’t it! Maybe Anya’s stylist can help a girl out.
Taika Waititi was at the premiere? I think he was in lockdown in Australia for so long, so he just flew to LA and he’s been hanging out and partying for months with Rita Ora.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
Anya is just stunning. That dress is gorgeous.
Thomasin’s dress looks…very cheap, and is really unflattering. She could definitely use Anya’s stylist’s help!
Considering that Law Roach has been styling Anya, I don’t think that’s an option for Thomasin. How does someone new get on his list?
I literally have no knowledge of celebrity stylists, was just suggesting someone who was styled much better could perhaps be helpful! In general, she just needs a better stylist.
I think they were going for a 60’s mod look for Thomasin’s dress but it doesn’t fit her correctly.
I was going to say the same thing, very mod. I think she looks cute though!
The trailer for the movie left me mesmerized. I hope it’s good.
It looks SOOOOO good! I’m eager to see it too, hope it lives up to my expectations from the trailer.
I hope Dior dresses Anya well. They made J. Law wear things that were way too ugly or too old for her.
I think Anya looks like Kendall Jenner, if Kendall Jenner contoured her cheekbones to the Gods.
She’s lovely. The hair might be a bit to much.
I like the material of Anya’s dress, but not the design of it. That necklace is gorgeous though.
Funny I really hate that dress! I find the fussy fabric withe the low cut too fussy, it creates a really odd silhouette and the necklace is totally lost there- shame as it is so beautiful.
For some reason I find Anya’s hair distracting. I like the dress but not the way her hair is styled
Nah, Anya has such a unique face, she doesn’t look like anyone else.
They look like green sapphires to me, but I don’t know anything about that jewelry line so maybe not. Can’t wait to see the movie
I just looked at the collection online – the necklace isn’t shown, but there are emerald earrings that look similar (and stunning on that beautiful model!).
https://www.tiffany.com/high-jewelry/colors-of-nature/
I don’t wear much jewelry and prefer more simple designs, but I am coveting the necklace that goes pink to blue to purple.
Whomever contoured Anya face needs a bronzer intervention.
Petty comment: Taika’s looking less puffy than the last time we saw him. He may be partying, but maybe he’s getting it together.