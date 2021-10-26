Ryan Gosling in talks to star as Ken in the Barbie movie with Margot Robbie

A live action Little Mermaid is coming to our screens sometime in 2023. Of course we’ll be inundated with reboots over the next few years. Although nobody asked, Mattel has decided to create a live action Barbie movie. Amy Schumer was originally supposed to play Barbie, but in 2017, Schumer confirmed that she had left the project. Margot Robbie was tapped to play Barbie in 2018, but who will be her Ken? ET has confirmed that Ryan Gosling is in final talks to star as Ken.
ET can confirm Ryan Gosling is in final negotiations to play Ken in the upcoming Warner Bros’ live-action movie, Barbie. The actor will co-star alongside Margot Robbie as the titular doll, with Greta Gerwig set to direct.
“Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery,” Robbie, who will also co-produce the film, said in a statement at the time. “Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I’m so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can’t imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen.”
Barbie is Mattel’s first ever live-action feature film. Amy Schumer was originally supposed to play Barbie. A source told ET in December 2016 that the plot would involve Barbie getting kicked out of Barbieland for not being “perfect enough,” and her then embarking on an adventure in the real world.
Question. Do we really need a Barbie movie? I mean who asked for this Mattel? Like I really don’t need to see Margot Robbie in another pretty blonde girl role. Although, I must admit, I’d go to see Ryan cuz he is hot and hilariously funny. Loved Ryan in Crazy, Stupid, Love. To be fair, as much as I dislike Amy Schumer, I would have preferred to see her as Barbie. I am hoping the movie is written to show that Barbie was an intelligent businesswoman and not just a pretty cheerleader. I am going to try not to judge the movie before I see a trailer. I am still traumatized by how they ruined the Josie and the Pussycats movies so I am not optimistic.
I just want Ryan in this project so I can see him on my screen because he has been MIA for several years. I am sure Ryan has just been having fun raising his kids and being a dad. Ryan is in production for several movies, including one with Rege-Jean Page, but he needs to be in more. As far the fakakta Barbie live action movie, I am at least looking forward to the visuals of Ryan as Ken.
Photos credit: Avalon.red, Backgrid and Mattel via Amazon
Okay, so my boys went through a big “Barbie Dream House” phase on Netflix and the premise of that (really annoying) show is that Barbie is….well, Barbie. She’s perfect. She can do anything – she can be a scientist AND a master chef AND prom queen, and Skipper and the other one whose name escapes me now never quite measured up (one was more sporty and one was younger and more naive) and if push comes to shove, leave the dream house and go into the dream camper and things will be fine.
So the idea of Barbie – whose whole thing over the past 60 years has been how perfect she is, regardless of the roll – being kicked out for not being perfect enough is….maybe intriguing? I don’t know. I think it sounds stupid to be honest but stupider movies have been made so time will tell I guess.
In that yellow suit – yes he could be Ken!
I think Margot Robbie has great comedic chops but yes, nobody asked for this, LOL.
Does anyone remember the cut-and-style Barbie? I had that as a kid and cut her hair and it was so anticlimactic, I was like “…that’s it?” They gave you a replacement clip in but it was underwhelming, lol.
I would have appreciated Amy Schumer as Barbie. I think Margot Robbie is like the old Barbie as far as looks and how they’ll probably write her. Lots of bikinis pool side and a pink convertible.
The more I think about it the more this sounds like a bad Legally Blonde.
Josie and the Pussycats has one of the worst caating jobsin movie history. They failed each character with that line up.
“the plot would involve Barbie getting kicked out of Barbieland for not being “perfect enough”
The plot revolves around Margot Robbie not being perfect enough? Is this the message?
They’ll give her glasses and frizzy hair.
1. Who asked for this movie?
2. He’s too old. Sorry.