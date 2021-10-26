Ryan Gosling in talks to star as Ken in the Barbie movie with Margot Robbie



A live action Little Mermaid is coming to our screens sometime in 2023. Of course we’ll be inundated with reboots over the next few years. Although nobody asked, Mattel has decided to create a live action Barbie movie. Amy Schumer was originally supposed to play Barbie, but in 2017, Schumer confirmed that she had left the project. Margot Robbie was tapped to play Barbie in 2018, but who will be her Ken? ET has confirmed that Ryan Gosling is in final talks to star as Ken.

ET can confirm Ryan Gosling is in final negotiations to play Ken in the upcoming Warner Bros’ live-action movie, Barbie. The actor will co-star alongside Margot Robbie as the titular doll, with Greta Gerwig set to direct. “Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery,” Robbie, who will also co-produce the film, said in a statement at the time. “Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I’m so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can’t imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen.” Barbie is Mattel’s first ever live-action feature film. Amy Schumer was originally supposed to play Barbie. A source told ET in December 2016 that the plot would involve Barbie getting kicked out of Barbieland for not being “perfect enough,” and her then embarking on an adventure in the real world.

[From ET Online]

Question. Do we really need a Barbie movie? I mean who asked for this Mattel? Like I really don’t need to see Margot Robbie in another pretty blonde girl role. Although, I must admit, I’d go to see Ryan cuz he is hot and hilariously funny. Loved Ryan in Crazy, Stupid, Love. To be fair, as much as I dislike Amy Schumer, I would have preferred to see her as Barbie. I am hoping the movie is written to show that Barbie was an intelligent businesswoman and not just a pretty cheerleader. I am going to try not to judge the movie before I see a trailer. I am still traumatized by how they ruined the Josie and the Pussycats movies so I am not optimistic.

I just want Ryan in this project so I can see him on my screen because he has been MIA for several years. I am sure Ryan has just been having fun raising his kids and being a dad. Ryan is in production for several movies, including one with Rege-Jean Page, but he needs to be in more. As far the fakakta Barbie live action movie, I am at least looking forward to the visuals of Ryan as Ken.