Lori Loughlin privately paid to ‘put two students through four years of college’

We haven’t discussed Lori Loughlin for several months and I’m fine with that. Before she pleaded guilty to a reduced charge last year in the college-fraud scandal, she was blanketing the media with her faith-based, woe-is-me bullsh-t. After she went to prison, it’s been a whole new Lori. Sh-t got real for her: she did her time, she paid her fines, she watched her husband serve his prison term, and they’ve taken a big hit financially and professionally.

So… I can’t really work up much outrage over the fact that Lori is back to doing Hallmark Channel shows. Hallmark fired her when she was arrested, but she was able to go back to the channel and organize a spinoff of her original show, this one called When Hope Calls. This isn’t Oscar material or Emmy material – it’s just sugary Hallmark sh-t. There’s been a lot of angst about it, like how dare she still get work! I get that, but again, this is not prestige television. Here’s a recently-released sneak peek of her new show:

This is so bad! How can anyone be mad about this? It’s embarrassing. And she’s so clearly doing it for the money, and I would guess she’s just doing it to do something, to work, and get back on her feet professionally.

Meanwhile, in a move I assume was meant to promote this Hallmark mess, someone leaked an interesting piece of news to Us Weekly: Lori paid the college tuition of two students.

Focusing on what is next. Following her involvement in the college admissions scandal, Lori Loughlin is looking to “put the past behind her,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She has served her time in jail and completed her probation, community service and paid all of her court fines,” the insider reveals to Us about the Full House alum, 57. Following her release, the source details Loughlin’s positive approach to her life as she “continues to work with Project Angel Food” after her required 100 community service hours were complete. The court ordered her to pay $150,000 in fines as well. The Summerland alum has also “privately arranged to put two students through four years of college” and has paid their tuition and the expenses that the insider says totals over $500,000. Loughlin is looking towards her future in the hopes that she “be allowed to move on,” the source tells Us, noting that the actress feels like there is “this stigma attached to her by people who don’t want her to have any success.”

[From Us Weekly]

I was totally fine with all of this until the last quote! She feels like there is “this stigma attached to her by people who don’t want her to have any success.” Lady, we’re just mad that you weren’t given a harsher f–king punishment. If you did a full year in prison and came out of it truly changed and humble – since you did commit federal f–king crimes – you wouldn’t be worried about people rooting against you. You would just keep your head down and get on with things and realize that you still needed to do significant work to repair your tattered image.