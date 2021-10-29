Amanda Seyfried: You put your baby to sleep & hope they don’t die in the night

Amanda Seyfried is promoting her movie, A Mouthful of Air. The movie was written by Amy Koppelman based on her novel with the same name . It’s about Julia, a new mom dealing with postpartum depression. The film pulls no punches about how dark PPD can get. You can read Variety’s spoiler-filled review to see what I mean. I haven’t seen the film but going off the review, it sounds like they really did do their best to stay faithful to the experience of PPD. Without trying to give anything away, too often films show any kind of depression, including PPD, ‘cured’ by a traumatic event. That is not the case, and it sounds like this movie addresses that. While discussing the film on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Amanda talked about her hope that this movie will get a discussion of PPD going. She wants women to know that there’s help out there. But she also wants there to be more help because there’s not enough.
[A Mouthful of Air] reflects how we talk about mental health in general and also how we treat mothers in the healthcare system. As soon as you have a baby you go home and that’s it. There’s no fourth trimester check ins, there’s no ‘Hey, are you feeling OK?’ If you’re a single mother, you’re made to feel like you have to do it alone, which is crazy.
It used to be a tribe thing. Luckily for me we do have that. My mom lives with us and I can pass the baby off with her when I’m working. But it’s so traumatic to deliver a baby even when you’re not suffering from depression, anxiety or mental illness to begin with.
Every mother I’ve ever spoken to is terrified of the night times. You put your baby to sleep and then you’re just hoping that they don’t die in the middle of the night. It’s grim, but it’s the reality of motherhood and having a small child.
It’s really hard and we don’t talk about it enough and I hope this movie generates that conversation. I hope people understand that there is a lot of help out there and that we need more of it also. We can’t be forgotten as women, especially leaving the hospital, getting those $20,000 bills, even after insurance, and no help. Lactation consultants are not free and psychological help is not affordable.
Amanda is correct that having a baby is traumatic even if you don’t have depression. There does need to be more support out there for all mothers, not just new moms, post birth. Because every baby and postpartum experience is different. A woman’s first birth could be very different from her second, or her third could be unlike the first two. If you add money to the equation, the exorbitant cost of healthcare and mental healthcare bills, it can be too much.
Like Amanda, I hope this movie gets a conversation going. I hope professionals get involved, obviously, but I hope mothers feel comfortable enough to speak up. Because the truth is, if someone did check in during that time, we’re still conditioned to say “everything’s wonderful. I just love this baby and being a mom.” I hope women find a forum that they can truly speak freely about their feelings and the dark thoughts they’re having. Just hearing another person say, “I thought that too,” keeps a terrified new mom from thinking she’s a monster.
Photo credit: Avalon Red
Great post. Having a baby and raising a person is really, really hard. I had a therapist who said the difficulty was a dirty little secret for so long. I think it still is to a big degree, especially in the age of social media. Amanda gets it.
Decent paid family leave, like most of the rest of the world has, would be a huge help…don’t get me started, though.
I hear from many new moms (and dads) how hard it is and it’s like a new thing – telling people the truth about parenthood, weird how it’s never been discussed before. Just ten years ago it was all effortless and wonderful.
I was so relieved when both my sister and cousin told me “Hey, the newborn phase sucks.” It does. And saying it out loud doesn’t mean we aren’t dedicated moms or that we don’t love our babies. My daughter turns 3 months today and days are just getting to be more manageable now.
I remember the first week home with the baby, in my college group chat telling my mom friends, “Wow you are all amazing warrior mamas for surviving this.” Only one of them was like, “Yeah the newborn phase is soooo hard!”
And hey maybe it’s harder for some parents than others but it’s not sunshine and rainbows 24/7.
I remember not being able to sleep at all after I brought my first baby home.. I just sat there and watched them to make sure they were breathing, and I remember crying all the time because I was scared the moment I let my guard down they were going to die. I brought all the fancy breathing monitors but I still didn’t trust them. It was such a scary, lonely time.
My daughter is 11 wks old and I constantly check her breathing at night because I am paranoid that she will die in her sleep. I am scared to touch her or be near her when she sleeps in case it might bring about SIDS, when really I just want to cuddle her. I have considered staying up all night but do usually just conk out. It’s insane, and I am lucky enough to be physically and mentally healthy.
20k? My bill was under 2k. Last night I dreamt that I had to steal my baby because reasons. I woke up and was relieved that she was sleeping peaceful and was all mine. My daughter asked me what was the downside to having another baby and I told her the truth-the anxiety.
You have good insurance, Her numbers were a bit off. The average out-of-pocket cost with insurance is now $4,500, and if you have a cesarean, it can easily hit $10,000. For women without insurance, it can easily hit $20 – $25K. But maybe she was factoring in the cost of unpaid parental leave to have the baby,
PPD – the more info and communication and discussions we have – the better for women. I had a mild case and had some really dark thoughts. It was so difficult. I felt like a failure and my mom would say I should be thankful for a safe and healthy delivery and baby – which I was – but my darkness lingered. For all the crap Dr. Phil gets, I was watching his show one afternoon while the baby slept and he had moms suffering from PPD. It was like a light went on and I was rescued. It all made sense and it helped me understand what was happening to me.
And my lactation consultant was HORRID. I went as far to call the head of the hospital – she made me cry and to this day I get angry when I think about it – 18 years later.
This information is needed to help us women. It’s not easy having a child and to care for it and to nurture it. And when you are not able to help yourself, how can you care for a tiny human.
I remember not bonding immediately with both my babies. With the first, I was so ashamed of myself and that added to my anxiety of all the things that could happen. With the second, who was our 16 year later “Surprise!” baby, I was more prepared, emotionally. But the frustration that I didn’t feel that immediate bond still stung.
It amazes me that we as women and mothers, are conditioned to show every population grace but never ourselves.