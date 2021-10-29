Tom Hanks crashed a beach wedding in Santa Monica and gave love advice



As you all know, I love celebrity feel good stories. Yesterday, I wrote about how Keanu Reeves gave his stunt team personalized Rolexes after wrapping John Wick 4. And another feel good story has come to light. Last Friday, Tom Hanks crashed a wedding, and it wasn’t his first time. Brides Diciembre and Tashia Farries were celebrating their wedding on a beach in Santa Monica. The couple were taking their wedding pictures with their one year old when Tom walked over to congratulate them on their nuptials. Tom even posed for photos with the happy couple. Below are a few more details via Yahoo!:

“We were so in our own moment so for him to walk up, it was shocking and took a second for us to realize. It was the cherry on top for our big day,” Diciembre Farries told TODAY. In a video of the encounter, members of the wedding party can be heard shouting, “That’s Woody!” referring to the character Hanks voiced in the “Toy Story” series. The newlyweds said Hanks spent at least five minutes chatting with them and even asked them for a photo. They posed with Hanks and their 1-year-old son, August. “He said he noticed the ceremony and gave us many compliments and just said we looked beautiful,” Tashia Farries said. “He gave us love advice and was just so positive and humble.”

This is one of the cutest stories about Tom that I have read in a while. The fact that he stuck around for five minutes giving the couple advice on love and marriage is such a dad move and I can’t. The couple said that Tom was extremely gracious and humble and I believe this wholeheartedly. I also think it was hilarious that everyone recognized Tom as Woody in Toy Story and not by his other roles. This couple will always have the memory and evidence of Tom Hanks at their wedding. I wonder how this story will turn into a family myth over the years. Anyways, Tom can crash my wedding, if I were to have one, any time. I am sure his love advice is excellent. I hope we hear more of these feel good stories because in these dark times I need reminding of how amazing humans can be.