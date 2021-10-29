US: Jennifer Garner and John Miller plan to introduce their children to each other



We know Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s kids have met because they’ve done outings together that were caught by the paparazzi Jennifer Garner and her on-again boyfriend, fast food technology entrepreneur John Miller, are much less pap-friendly. We’ve barely seen them out together. If US Magazine is to be believed (and I think they are when it comes to Garner) they’ve each separately met the other’s kids, but their kids haven’t met each other yet. John is notoriously private. He has a 15-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter, based on details that came out from his 2014 divorce papers. According to US, John and Jennifer have talked about their kids meeting and are planning to arrange that. Here’s more, from the print edition:

Things are getting serious between Jennifer Garner and beau John Miller. On October 16, the actress, 49, spent a cozy evening at Miller’s home with his two kids from a previous marriage, and it went so well that now they’re planning on introducing his children to her brood. “It’s a huge deal,” a source tells Us, explaining that the pair didn’t want to involve their families “until they were 100 percent certain” that they were in it for the long haul. “Step one was meeting each other’s kids. Then they’ll look to move in together,” adds the source. “Assuming all is going well, it’ll culminate in an engagement!”

[From US Magazine, print edition, November 1, 2021]

Jennifer is having a house/mansion built now, and I wonder if John is planning to move in there. It seems odd that she hasn’t met his kids until now. They were together for about two years before they split in the summer of 2020. They reconciled sometime this spring. Did they just take it really slow last time? This is also a huge contrast to how quickly Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are moving and introducing their kids to each other. I know that Bennifer was together before, but so were Jennifer and John. We heard engagement rumors about Jennifer and John in 2020, also from US, and in 2019 a source told US that Jennifer felt like she’d “found a true partner” in John. It’s hard to believe that she hadn’t met his kids at that point if they were so serious. Something is off, but maybe it’s just their PR.

