Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend wants to marry her but ‘knows she can’t be rushed’



I was wondering when we’d get an update about Jennifer Garner’s love life. No matter how many memes she posts or pretend cooking shows she does, she still goes back to the traditional press method and that’s what this is. I know I’m a cynical bitch, but it takes a Type A person to know one and US is Garner’s go-to outlet. Sources tell US Magazine that Jennifer’s boyfriend of a year, John Miller, really wants to marry her but that she’s the hold out.

Jennifer Garner “seems extremely content and blissfully happy” with her boyfriend of more than a year, John Miller, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly… The pair, who were first spotted together in October 2018, recently went on a ski vacation in Montana and are “very much together,” explains the insider. “All of their kids have met one another.” So what’s stopping the couple from tying the knot? That would be the 13 Going on 30 actress, 47. The insider says Miller, 40, “very much wants to marry” her, but “he knows she can’t be rushed.”

[From US Magazine]

In US’s video they mention that Jen and John went skiing together on vacation in Montana. The additional quotes they have in the video are that Jen “admires John because it’s just normal” and that their “bond is totally drama free.” That’s coded shade for Ben but she’s done this before. Us also says that Jen and John are spending time at Jen’s house “in the evenings before she puts the kids to bed.” Her children “still know him as mommy’s friend. They haven’t even kissed in front of the kids.”

As for Jon wanting to propose, I don’t think that’s how this is playing out, because last January US reported that they would get engaged by the summer. I know people change their mind though so that could be the case here. It’s interesting to me that he’s almost never papped out with her and has avoided the paparazzi for the most part considering how much we see her, Ben and their kids on a daily basis. (They did get photographed out together in February of last year, but only one agency had those photos.) I suspect those were his terms when they first got together. In my opinion this doesn’t bode well for their relationship as I see her with someone more demonstrative. I could be wrong though and I hope she’s happy and fulfilled. She’s a good person and deserves happiness.

A lot of outlets were reporting that Jen wore old school Uggs the other day. That doesn’t mean they’re back. Her shoe game is not on point.



This US cover is from November, 2018.

