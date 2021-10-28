Keanu Reeves gave his John Wick 4 stunt team personalized Rolexes



Besides aging like fine wine and being an all around bad ass (at least in his movies), Keanu Reeves is known to be a very nice guy. No seriously, Keanu is the one who helps you move your car when it stalls in the middle of the road, who takes stranded travelers on tours, and who waits in the rain to get into parties for his movies. Keanu continues to prove that he’s an awesome dude. Keanu just wrapped John Wick: Chapter 4, which is out May 2022. Keanu gave his stunt team personalized Rolex watches that say “The John Wick Five” with their individual names and Keanu’s thank you engraved on the back. One of the team members, Jeremy Marinas, posted snaps on his Instagram stories. Below are a few more details from People:

The 57-year-old actor surprised his stunt crew with individually personalized Rolex Submariner watches during a dinner in Paris on Saturday night after wrapping filming for the upcoming action film. Bruce Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang were all gifted the watches by Reeves. The inside of each watch was engraved with personal messages to each individual from the actor. Marinas shared a look at the watches in his Instagram Stories, calling it the “best wrap gift ever” and revealing his watch read, “The John Wick Five” along with the message, “Jeremy Thank you Keanu JW4 2021.” Concepcion also shared a photo of his Rolex on his Instagram Stories, writing, “Got that new new thank you bro KR.”

[From People]

I have been a Keanu Reeves stan since Speed and I love reading stories about him. When I started this gig for Celebitchy and learned about some of terrible things the celebrities I liked had done, my first question to Celebitchy was “Is Keanu a nice guy?” She laughed and confirmed that he was. I did the sign of the cross and thanked the goddess (I’m dramatic, I know). Keanu continues to prove that he really is a stand up human. These hella expensive gifts prove how thoughtful and generous he is. I am sure his stunt team appreciated the gesture. I am also sure this is just the tip of the iceberg as it concerns Keanu. I am definitely looking forward to seeing Keanu in the Matrix 4 movie which will be out for Christmas and in the next John Wick, out next year. I hope I get to see Keanu for many years to come on my screen. In the meantime, I am going to go dig up more obscure stories about Keanu’s acts of kindness because they restore my faith in humanity.