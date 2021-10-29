The second ‘House of Gucci’ trailer is amazing: this movie looks great, right?

223071903_361687358699614_3597815474007431951_n

There are two kinds of people in this world: people who think House of Gucci will be a complete trainwreck and people who love that everything about House of Gucci looks like a glorious trainwreck. Personally, I love everything about it. I love Lady Gaga’s dark wig, her cheeseball Italian accent, her glorious ‘80s styling and the fact that I still find her utterly believable as a murderous gold-digger. Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, who allegedly hired hitmen to murder her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci. The film is about that, but it’s also about Patrizia and Maurizio’s game-of-thrones power play shenanigans to wrest control of the then-crumbling Gucci empire. The film has a million new posters and they just released the second trailer:

I’m a believer. I still had doubts when the first trailer came out, but I’m all-in at this point. The film comes out on November 24 and I will be there with Gucci bells on. Yes, that’s Jared Leto in padding and prosthetics and I have no idea why they didn’t just hire an actor who looked more like the real guy. Adam Driver though… holy crap, he’s a man for all seasons. I even enjoy his Italian accent!

247515609_1275021343017656_7046480738934315033_n

249133062_1232767440540917_5769860064733428530_n

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, House of Gucci.

Related stories

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to “The second ‘House of Gucci’ trailer is amazing: this movie looks great, right?”

  1. Alexandria says:
    October 29, 2021 at 8:44 am

    I like the first trailer and second trailer is no less intriguing. And Gaga looks and sounds great in the trailers. I’ll definitely catch this! I’ve never seen her drama and film before but she is so captivating here.

    Reply
  2. minx says:
    October 29, 2021 at 8:46 am

    Can’t wait!

    Reply
  3. LadyMTL says:
    October 29, 2021 at 8:49 am

    This book is in my digital TRP, and I’m debating whether or not to read it before seeing the movie or after. Normally I’d always read the book before, but this movie looks so nuts I kind of want to go into it blind, so to speak.

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    October 29, 2021 at 8:58 am

    That’s a lot of scenery for Jared Leto to devour. Gaga is riveting.

    Reply
  5. Léna says:
    October 29, 2021 at 9:00 am

    Academy award winner Lady Gaga ? Did I miss something ? I don’t think Lady gaga has an Oscar. Or they’re thinking any award ?

    Reply
  6. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 29, 2021 at 9:00 am

    I will DEF see this – Driver in that jumper is strangely quite sexy?!?!? Its Friday – forgive me.

    Reply
  7. Lea says:
    October 29, 2021 at 9:06 am

    I like everything other than the terrible accents! I wish Hollywood would stop pushing wonky accent work overall. I mean, we know they weren’t speaking in English when these events took place, so why do you have to pretend they did with fake accents? Let everybody speak with their natural accent and call it a day.

    Reply
  8. Merricat says:
    October 29, 2021 at 9:08 am

    Gaga looks fantastic, I love this look for her.
    Adam Driver looks great, too. Lol. Yes, I’ll probably watch this.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment