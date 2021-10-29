The second ‘House of Gucci’ trailer is amazing: this movie looks great, right?

There are two kinds of people in this world: people who think House of Gucci will be a complete trainwreck and people who love that everything about House of Gucci looks like a glorious trainwreck. Personally, I love everything about it. I love Lady Gaga’s dark wig, her cheeseball Italian accent, her glorious ‘80s styling and the fact that I still find her utterly believable as a murderous gold-digger. Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, who allegedly hired hitmen to murder her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci. The film is about that, but it’s also about Patrizia and Maurizio’s game-of-thrones power play shenanigans to wrest control of the then-crumbling Gucci empire. The film has a million new posters and they just released the second trailer:

I’m a believer. I still had doubts when the first trailer came out, but I’m all-in at this point. The film comes out on November 24 and I will be there with Gucci bells on. Yes, that’s Jared Leto in padding and prosthetics and I have no idea why they didn’t just hire an actor who looked more like the real guy. Adam Driver though… holy crap, he’s a man for all seasons. I even enjoy his Italian accent!

House of gucci is italian dune — Natalie Walker (@nwalks) October 28, 2021

house of gucci looks so good I wish italy was real — anna (@miamivice2006) October 28, 2021