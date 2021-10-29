The second ‘House of Gucci’ trailer is amazing: this movie looks great, right?

There are two kinds of people in this world: people who think House of Gucci will be a complete trainwreck and people who love that everything about House of Gucci looks like a glorious trainwreck. Personally, I love everything about it. I love Lady Gaga’s dark wig, her cheeseball Italian accent, her glorious ‘80s styling and the fact that I still find her utterly believable as a murderous gold-digger. Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, who allegedly hired hitmen to murder her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci. The film is about that, but it’s also about Patrizia and Maurizio’s game-of-thrones power play shenanigans to wrest control of the then-crumbling Gucci empire. The film has a million new posters and they just released the second trailer:
I’m a believer. I still had doubts when the first trailer came out, but I’m all-in at this point. The film comes out on November 24 and I will be there with Gucci bells on. Yes, that’s Jared Leto in padding and prosthetics and I have no idea why they didn’t just hire an actor who looked more like the real guy. Adam Driver though… holy crap, he’s a man for all seasons. I even enjoy his Italian accent!
House of gucci is italian dune
— Natalie Walker (@nwalks) October 28, 2021
house of gucci looks so good I wish italy was real
— anna (@miamivice2006) October 28, 2021
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, House of Gucci.
I like the first trailer and second trailer is no less intriguing. And Gaga looks and sounds great in the trailers. I’ll definitely catch this! I’ve never seen her drama and film before but she is so captivating here.
Can’t wait!
SAME. This might be the film to actually inspire me to go to a movie theater again.
This book is in my digital TRP, and I’m debating whether or not to read it before seeing the movie or after. Normally I’d always read the book before, but this movie looks so nuts I kind of want to go into it blind, so to speak.
That’s a lot of scenery for Jared Leto to devour. Gaga is riveting.
Academy award winner Lady Gaga ? Did I miss something ? I don’t think Lady gaga has an Oscar. Or they’re thinking any award ?
I will DEF see this – Driver in that jumper is strangely quite sexy?!?!? Its Friday – forgive me.
Nothing strange about it. Either that or it’s my kind of strange, because that look works!
I like everything other than the terrible accents! I wish Hollywood would stop pushing wonky accent work overall. I mean, we know they weren’t speaking in English when these events took place, so why do you have to pretend they did with fake accents? Let everybody speak with their natural accent and call it a day.
Gaga looks fantastic, I love this look for her.
Adam Driver looks great, too. Lol. Yes, I’ll probably watch this.