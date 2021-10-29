“Former governor Andrew Cuomo has been charged with a misdemeanor” links

Former governor Andrew Cuomo has been charged with a misdemeanor offense: forcible touching, which is a fancy word for groping and sexual assault. [Towleroad]
Mark Zuckerberg has rebranded Facebook as “Meta.” [Buzzfeed]
Matthew Perry will pen an autobiography about Friends and his history of addiction. I bet he’s a good writer, honestly. [Just Jared]
They’re making a movie out of the terrible book Beautiful Disaster. [Pajiba]
Jeremy Renner and an ode to good peacoats. [Go Fug Yourself]
Another review of Dune. [LaineyGossip]
Here’s a story about an influencer who posed in front of her father’s casket, posted the photos on Instagram & then was shocked at the backlash. [Dlisted]
I was unaware of the obsession with Adrian Chiles but this is amazing. [Gawker]
Cristiano Ronaldo & his girlfriend are expecting twins. [Egotastic]
Tommy Lee doesn’t do drugs, he just gets high from standing up too fast. [Seriously OMG]
Phoebe Dynevor is bringing back dresses-with-jeans. [RCFA]
A misdemeanor? Come on New York, we can multi task. We can prosecute Trump AND Cuomo while presiding over Virginia’s civil suit.
I ain’t a fan of Renner but damn, that coat!
Did you guys hear Khloe and True have Covid? Khloe had Covid last year, was vaccinated, and still got it again now. This pandemic is not over and I keep seeing way too many people acting like Covid is history.
CNN had a poll out yesterday that said 45% (!!!!!) of the country is going about their “pre-pandemic” lives. That astounds me. While time has passed, this virus has NOT.
Tbh though, sometimes I *do* almost “forget” we’re all still in this plague, and then the reality of it smacks me right between the eyes. Yes, I am *beyond* tired of this all, tired of masks, tired of not feeling safe going into stores/restaurants (even though I *am* double vaxxed/boosted/flu shot), and I *always* wear a mask (I upgrade to a KN95 when I’m going to be indoors somewhere, and just the 4 ply blue surgical mask for outdoors if I’ll be around others), I keep up hand hygiene religiously, carrying sanitizer in my purse and using it liberally. BUT until we do get this under real control, I’ll continue to do these things.
100 % agree ! I’ve said no to party invites. I have 2 weddings to attend next year and I’m nervous and don’t think I’ll go (I would have to fly to Europe). This pandemic is very far from over.
The NY Post photo of that bully Cuomo says it all- not only is that woman angry and afraid, she’s half his age and half his size.