“Former governor Andrew Cuomo has been charged with a misdemeanor” links

Former governor Andrew Cuomo has been charged with a misdemeanor offense: forcible touching, which is a fancy word for groping and sexual assault. [Towleroad]

Mark Zuckerberg has rebranded Facebook as “Meta.” [Buzzfeed]

Matthew Perry will pen an autobiography about Friends and his history of addiction. I bet he’s a good writer, honestly. [Just Jared]

They’re making a movie out of the terrible book Beautiful Disaster. [Pajiba]

Jeremy Renner and an ode to good peacoats. [Go Fug Yourself]

Another review of Dune. [LaineyGossip]

Here’s a story about an influencer who posed in front of her father’s casket, posted the photos on Instagram & then was shocked at the backlash. [Dlisted]

I was unaware of the obsession with Adrian Chiles but this is amazing. [Gawker]

Cristiano Ronaldo & his girlfriend are expecting twins. [Egotastic]

Tommy Lee doesn’t do drugs, he just gets high from standing up too fast. [Seriously OMG]

Phoebe Dynevor is bringing back dresses-with-jeans. [RCFA]