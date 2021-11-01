Celebrity Halloween costumes: Lizzo as Baby Yoda & Mindy Kaling as funny women



This is a post with some of my favorite celebrity Halloween costumes this year, in no particular order and I’m sure to miss a few. Halloween was a nonevent last year due to the pandemic, but this year we got it on a Sunday, which meant more trick-or-treaters. I wore my 2019 DIY costume again. I was popcorn with a red striped dress and a white long top with crumpled up paper spray painted yellow and hot glued onto it. It was similar to this! I hope you had a great one, that you got to dress up if you do that, and that you got to give out and eat plenty of candy!

First off is Lizzo in this incredible Baby Yoda costume. She went out in LA and got papped in this too! She also did a surprise performance at “Spotify’s Ghost Town Halloween party” with Troye Sivan in West Hollywood.

Chloe Bailey was Angelina Jolie’s character, Lola, on Shark Tale. My kid used to love that movie and she nailed it! It’s a little depressing to me to think that Chloe watched it as a child, but you know she did.

Saweetie was Halle Berry as Catwoman, and she did a little video complete with an appearance from Halle! It looks like they recorded this in two different segments/places, but it’s still excellent and was fun to watch.

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns were Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf. Awesome concept and makeup!

Kerry Washington was the lead in Squid Game, Seong Gi-Hun, complete with track suit and wig. I saw a video a little while ago about how Squid Game costumes were helping revive the South Korean garment industry. Some schools have banned them to discourage kids from trying to play at recess!

Lee Yoo-mi (Ji-yeong No. 240 on Squid Game) played the children’s book character turned evil robot, Younghee.

Hayley Kiyoko was Kang Sae-byeok on Squid Game. I like her DIY felt numbers!

Ciara was Selena Quintanilla and she went all out.

She also did all three members of TLC: Left Eye (RIP), Chili and T-Boz!

Tamron Hall was pregnant Cardi B! This is clever and well done.

Travis Barker and Khloe Kardashian were Sid and Nancy. Why would you do this?

And finally Mindy Kaling paid tribute to women in comedy with cute looks homaging Amber Ruffin, Ali Wong, Issa Rae, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Reese Witherspoon!

Update: Here’s Ariana Grande as Creature from the Black Lagoon. Amazing!

Thanks to PopSugar, Harper’s Bazaar and Yahoo for featuring these celebrity costumes.